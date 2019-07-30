TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Michael Phelps: Caeleb Dressel must be perfect for 8 golds in Tokyo

Associated PressJul 30, 2019, 6:24 AM EDT
GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Michael Phelps was watching from his home in Arizona, and told The Associated Press that Caeleb Dressel would have to be perfect to win seven or eight golds in Tokyo. Phelps, of course, won eight golds at the 2008 Beijing Games.

“If there’s someone who doesn’t care how hard it’s going to be, how hard they’re going to have to work, how much pain they’re willing to put their body through, we might see it,” he said by phone.

Dressel won eight medals, including six golds, at the world championships, the biggest meet outside the Olympics. Two years ago in Hungary, he tied Phelps’ record of seven golds at a single worlds, including three in one night.

He would have to add an event to his program to get to eight at the Olympics, given two of his nine events at worlds are not on the Olympic schedule.

Phelps suggested Dressel could be a “great addition” to the 4x200m free relay.

“Clearly, he’s got the speed,” he said. “At this point, he’s just got to have better endurance.”

Dressel still feels his retired teammate’s influence. He knows the 23-time Olympic gold medalist’s times and watched how Phelps swam his races.

“It’s really special for me just to have that one little moment where I claimed I was the best in the history of swimming,” Dressel said. “Just a young kid from a small town, it’s just crazy how far the sport can go.”

Like Phelps, Dressel is his own worst critic. The 22-year-old Floridian picks apart each of his races, whether the result is gold, a world record or something less lofty.

“I always look for the bad,” he said. “There’s plenty to improve on. I know what to look for heading into next year, even for small meets. I take each event and I have to learn from it.”

Overhaul would give Congress power to fire USOPC board

Associated PressJul 30, 2019, 7:02 AM EDT
A bill spurred by Larry Nassar’s sex crimes and other mishandled abuse cases would allow Congress to fire the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s entire board and would quadruple the money the federation provides to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The bill, to be introduced Tuesday, is the most far-reaching response to 18 months of outrage, investigations and recriminations in the wake of the USOPC’s handling of the cases involving Nassar and others who combined to victimize dozens of Olympic athletes.

“The best way for the USOC and the national governing (bodies) to show they’re serious about stopping abuse is to support this legislation,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas. “It’ll be a test to their commitment to turning a new page and bringing in a new era.”

The bill would increase athlete representation on the USOPC board and boards of other Olympic sports organizations (NGBs) from 20 to 33 percent.

It would make the USOPC and NGBs legally responsible for not reporting sexual abuse or failing to take measures to prevent it.

The law calls for the USOPC to provide $20 million a year to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, but offers no specifics as to how the additional $15 million will be funded.

The USOPC, which receives no federal funding, gave $3.1 million in 2018 and NGBs doubled their pledge to a total of $2 million.

Last year, Congress provided a $2.2 million grant to the center that was spread over three years and could not be used for investigations.

Blumenthal said having a concrete number that’s separate from the Congressional appropriations process is a better way of ensuring the success of the center and the USOC’s responsibility for funding it. The USOC brings in around $500 million over a typical two-year period.

But as much as the money, this bill is a virtual top-to-bottom reset of the Ted Stevens Amateur Sports Act, passed in 1978 during a time when the biggest concern was corralling the amateurism and cronyism that festered throughout Olympic governance in the United States.

The law was hazy, at best, regarding the USOC’s power to dictate to the NGBs it oversees. It said even less about athlete welfare and what, if any, legal repercussions existed for failing to protect them.

Those flaws created an environment that allowed Nassar to abuse dozens of gymnasts while volunteering for USA Gymnastics, and for his crimes to go unchecked for more than a year after the concerns were first presented to the USOPC.

This bill, called the “Empowering Olympic and Amateur Athletes Act of 2019,” would attempt to change that, in part by leaving little gray area about the USOPC’s oversight responsibilities of NGBs, especially in regard to sex abuse.

It calls for the USOPC to renew an NGB’s standing every four years, subject to a review that would include how the organization is complying with safe-sports rules. It gives Congress the right to decertify an NGB.

It would also eliminate the tactic currently being used by USA Gymnastics, as it faces decertification: filing bankruptcy to forestall the proceedings.

And though the USOPC has always had to answer to Congress, the stakes would be much higher — and written in plain black and white.

The 14-person board, which has gone largely — and, in many minds, inappropriately — unscathed in a series of damning reports that detailed the failings of the federation, could be dismissed by a simple majority vote in Congress.

The bill includes language that would expedite the vote, while also giving lawmakers the tricky task of figuring out how the board would be replaced.

USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said that while the bill complements the federation’s push for reforms, it “could result in unintended consequences and disruption for athletes in operational reality.”

For instance, the $20 million to SafeSport, along with the increased oversight and added audits and compliance measures, could impact funding available for training. Luring board members for a volunteer position (but one with perks) could be more difficult with the threat of Congressional pink slips hanging over their heads.

Adding athletes to those boards, and eliminating a requirement that they be no more than 10 years removed from elite competition, will create various challenges for the USOPC and the NGBs — most related in some way to finding enough functional business and current-day sports experience to run these confusing operations.

The bill, and the process that led to it, involved lawmakers digging into far more detail than they usually care to know regarding the day-to-day operation of the byzantine Olympic sports world — a world that has provided them an easy platform for flag waving without having to sweat the small stuff.

But given the bipartisan nature of this bill — and similar bipartisan outrage displayed during hearings on the House side — there appears to be more will to dig deep and push for change in the wake of the abuse scandal, the victims of which have captured as many headlines as any gold-medal winner since Nassar’s crimes became widely known.

“The simple stark fact is that the USOC has taken some baby steps, but they’re nowhere near the kind of major reforms that need to be done,” Blumenthal said.

Dana Vollmer to retire from swimming with five Olympic gold medals

By Nick ZaccardiJul 29, 2019, 8:23 AM EDT
Dana Vollmer, who came back from childbirth to earn a swimming medal of every color at the Rio Olympics, will compete for the last time at this week’s U.S. Championships.

NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA combine to air nightly finals coverage from Wednesday through Sunday in Palo Alto, Calif. Vollmer’s last race is expected to be her trademark 100m butterfly on Friday.

“Over the years, sport and life fully merged, and the dance between sport experience and life
experience enriched me in ways that I appreciate daily,” Vollmer wrote in a letter.” But days only have so many hours, and other parts of my life are asking for my time and attention. This week I am leaving elite level swimming. The 2019 National Championships will be my last swimming competition.”

Vollmer leaves the sport after a decorated 15-year career at the top international level.

After being the youngest swimmer at the 2000 Olympic trials at age 12, she made the 2004 Athens Olympics as a high school sophomore and finished sixth in the 200m freestyle, earning gold as part of the 4x200m free relay.

Vollmer failed to make the 2008 Olympic team but came back to win the 2012 Olympic 100m fly and break the world record in London.

Vollmer then took time off to have son Arlen in March 2015. She returned to make a third Olympics and took 100m fly bronze in Rio, along with another relay gold and silver. She expressed a desire to have another child and go for another Olympics in 2020.

Vollmer raced at 26 weeks pregnant in April 2017, then she and husband Andy Grant welcomed their second son, Ryker, on July 4 of that year. Vollmer returned to competition in November 2018 but has struggled with injury this year.

“There were times in my career when I struggled with body image, anxiety, depression, handling pressure, and navigating my own extreme expectations for myself,” Vollmer wrote. “I’ve torn my ACL, underwent heart surgery, had shoulder tendonitis, herniated a disc in my lower back, and sprained both my AC joints. There were plenty of times I could have walked away from the sport. I’m proud that I did not!”

