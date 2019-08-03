TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Chris Froome: Pre-Tour de France crash like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ scene

By OlympicTalkAug 3, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Dana Vollmer ‘at peace’ with final career swim at U.S. Championships John Rogers He beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1; now he leads U.S. Olympic 3×3 hopes Allison Schmitt continues swimming comeback with national title

Chris Froome said the aftermath of his high-speed crash into a wall before the Tour de France was “like a scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy,'” when first responders tended to him. His plan is to return to the Tour de France next year at his usual fitness, perhaps better.

Froome hit the wall of a house at 34 miles per hour after losing control on a training ride for the Criterium du Dauphine on June 12, three weeks before the Tour de France. He broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs, was in intensive care and underwent surgery for several hours.

“I’ve got no recollection at all,” of the crash, Froome said in a video published Saturday. “I can only really go off what people who saw the crash happen, I can go off what they said. Basically, what I understand is it was a perfectly straight piece of road, slightly downhill, so I was going at quite [a bit] of speed. I went to go and clear my nostrils, and I was also going past some buildings at the same time. The wind funneled through between buildings and taken my front wheel and basically tried to hold it up and ended up veering off the road into a wall at quite high speed.”

Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, said the first responders were a coach, mechanic and a Team Ineos director who were in a car behind him while he was preparing for a time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine.

“One of my first questions was, ‘Am I going to be all right for the Tour de France in a few weeks’ time?’” Froome remembered. “And they very quickly put that out of my mind. They couldn’t obviously give a prognosis, but they said it looks like your leg’s broken and your arm doesn’t look good, either. So, no, you’re not going to be on your bike. I think those first moments were the moments that really sort of hit home, and I took it on board that I’m not going be racing the Tour de France this summer. It almost felt like a scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or something. It just hit home that, I, actually there’s more going on.”

Froome was airlifted to Saint-Etienne hospital in central France. He remembered barely being able to breathe after surgery, coughing up blood as his lungs were damaged by the broken ribs and a broken sternum.

“It was scary when I did come around the morning after the operation and just felt how hopeless I was lying in that bed,” he said.

A surgeon told him that he could make a 100 percent recovery. Froome said he’s ahead of “all the predictions that were made” for how long it would take to get to this point — starting weight-bearing while doing three to four hours of physical therapy every morning and two hours of exercises in the afternoon.

“The only goal I’ve set myself, personally, is to get to the Tour de France next year,” he said. “That’s what’s driving me. Week by week, I can set myself little goals in terms of allowing myself a little bit more movements or small goals. But, for me, the underlying goal is to get to the start of that Tour de France next year, in 2020, and to be at a similar or better position than I was this year.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: Lance Armstrong, at peace with consequences, faces lifelong commitment

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Dana Vollmer ‘at peace’ with final career swim at U.S. Championships

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 2, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

John Rogers He beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1; now he leads U.S. Olympic 3×3 hopes Allison Schmitt continues swimming comeback with national title Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by John Coughlin

Dana Vollmer wanted to dive in and enjoy the water at a swim meet one last time. The 2012 Olympic 100m butterfly champion retired following her first-round heat at the U.S. Championships in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday.

Vollmer, who came back from childbirth to earn a medal of every color in Rio, announced on Monday that this week’s nationals would be her last meet at age 31. She clocked 59.94 seconds to place 32nd after missing training time this season with a shoulder injury.

“I’m at peace,” said Vollmer, who had her second son, Ryker, on July 4, 2017. “To walk up behind the blocks and remember the nerves in my stomach and how I shake out and getting on the blocks, just knowing it’s your last one, getting to absorb all of that, it’s a really special moment.”

Vollmer made a career of overcoming obstacles, from heart surgery before making her first Olympic team at age 16 to missing the 2008 Olympic team to becoming the first U.S. mom to earn an Olympic swimming gold medal in Rio.

“I’ve searched a lot of different areas, and I’m really satisfied with what I’ve done in the sport,” she said. “USA Swimming is so incredibly competitive to get on the team. I mean, you have to want it with your entire heart, and I kept finding that I wanted to be doing other things.”

MORE: U.S. Swimming Champs TV Schedule

In other events Friday, Maxime Rooney made waves in the morning heats by becoming the second-fastest 100m butterflier in the world this year.

His 50.68 would have earned silver behind world-record breaker Caeleb Dressel at last week’s world championships. Rooney went .41 slower in the evening final but still won by .61 over Olympian Jack Conger.

Dressel, originally entered in this meet after an exhausting, seven-gold-medal worlds, scratched for a third straight day.

Olympian Kelsi Dahlia earned the women’s 100m fly title in 57.35, which was .24 slower than her sixth-place time from worlds.

Emma Weyant, 17, chopped 5.17 seconds off her personal best to win the 400m individual medley in 4:35.47, making her the world’s fifth-fastest woman and the fastest U.S. woman this year. The U.S. has an opening in the event after missing the medals at the last two worlds.

Bobby Finke overtook 17-year-old Carson Foster to earn the men’s 400m IM, two days after he won the 1500m freestyle. Finke, 19, clocked a personal-best 4:13.15, which would have placed fourth at worlds. The field lacked Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz and world silver medalist Jay Litherland.

MORE: Ryan Lochte, after rehab for alcohol addiction, says he’s a better man

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

He beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1; now he leads U.S. Olympic 3×3 hopes

John Rogers
Courtesy John Rogers
By Nick ZaccardiAug 2, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Dana Vollmer ‘at peace’ with final career swim at U.S. Championships Allison Schmitt continues swimming comeback with national title Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by John Coughlin

John Rogers likes to say that beating Michael Jordan one-on-one was not his greatest basketball accomplishment.

“That was an individual effort,” Rogers said. “That was obviously very exciting, very memorable. But I have to say my highlight of my basketball life was making the team at Princeton.”

He played for Pete Carril four decades ago. But in the next year, Rogers could see the fruit borne of three decades of labor. He is the godfather of U.S. three-on-three basketball (or 3×3, as it is labeled internationally).

The half-court discipline debuts at the Olympics next year. The U.S. team that won the world championship earlier this summer traces its roots to Rogers’ Hoop It Up teams from the 1990s.

Rogers is already planning to go to Tokyo.

“That would be way, way up there,” he said. “It would be such a proud, extraordinary moment for all of us affiliated with Princeton basketball. If we could get Coach Carril over there, that would be great.”

Rogers is the “founding father” of Team Princeton 3×3, said Craig Moore, a former Northwestern guard brought into the fold by Rogers several years ago.

“Sponsor, advisor, coach,” said former Purdue honorable mention All-America Robbie Hummel, who joined the program a year ago and earned MVP at worlds (more on Hummel’s story here). “For him to care about 3×3 is a little mind-boggling.”

Rogers, 61, has enough to keep him occupied with his day job. He couldn’t watch his players at the U.S. Championships in Colorado Springs this spring because it conflicted with Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway meeting.

“I was monitoring it,” Rogers said of nationals, where two four-man squads made up of Team Princeton players met in the final.

Those two teams were named Ariel NYAC and Ariel Slow & Steady as a tribute to Rogers, who stepped away from playing in 3×3 tournaments as he got into his 40s and 50s.

Rogers is the chairman of Chicago-based Ariel Investments, long billed as the largest minority-owned investment firm. The company’s symbol has been a tortoise for its 36 years.

“It reminds people that … us older, slower guys are beating the faster and younger,” Rogers said.

Which is just what happened in Las Vegas in August 2003 at Michael Jordan’s Senior Flight School. The camp, attended by affluent businessmen in the early 2000s, had a registration fee of $15,000.

The Wall Street Journal posted video in 2008 of a glasses-wearing Rogers driving and scoring on Jordan, winning 3-2 in a game of make-it, take-it after Jordan’s last season with the Washington Wizards. The result caused spectator and actor Damon Wayans to tell Jordan in front of the campers, “How do you feel about getting humiliated?” by a man five years older.

Rogers had previously been profiled as the $8 billion money manager who collected teddy bears and ate one meal a day at McDonald’s. But while rising the business ranks, he also put to use what he learned at Princeton on the blacktops of his native Chicago.

Rogers, who started seven games in three varsity seasons for Carril’s teams from 1977-80, joined fellow former Tigers Craig Robinson and Kit Mueller to form the core of a 3×3 team that won three “Shoot the Bull” tournaments against fields of some 2,000 teams two decades ago.

Robinson, the older brother of Michelle Obama, went on to become a head coach at Brown and Oregon State. Mueller finished his tenure as Princeton’s No. 2 career points scorer behind former U.S. Senator and 2000 presidential candidate Bill Bradley. Arne Duncan, a former Harvard player and later the U.S. Secretary of Education under Barack Obama, was also part of the group when it expanded beyond Princeton. Rogers is known to have been part of Obama’s pickup basketball crew, too.

Rogers said they became one of the best teams in the country playing the Hoop It Up 3×3 tour by using Carril’s motion-predicated Princeton offense. In 3×3, a basket from beyond the arc is worth two points. All others are worth one point. Games end after 10 minutes or once a team scores 21.

“Pete Carril would always say — and he was very ahead of his time — that he wanted you to get layups and three-pointers,” said Moore, who never played for Carril but sat in the front row with him for a Brooklyn Nets game and has had dinner with him 15 or 20 times. “We’re going for the highest value for the highest percentage shot as well. Defensively, we’re trying to do the exact opposite: the most risky shot with the least percentage of going in.”

Carril, who coached Princeton from 1967-96, including a first-round upset of defending champion UCLA in his last NCAA Tournament, turned 89 last month. Rogers and Moore noted that Carril’s emphasis on finding tall players who can dribble, pass and shoot translates to the quick-thinking 3×3 game.

“The way that we are all taught to cut and face the court is perfect,” for 3×3, Rogers said. “Coach Carril is proud of his legacy moving on in a new way.”

There are no on-court coaches allowed in international 3×3 basketball. If Rogers’ players are chosen to make up the U.S. Olympic team next year — and it’s trending that way — he may have to watch games with the crowd at the outdoor venue in Tokyo.

Moore said that as Rogers underwent knee and elbow surgeries, he ceded playing responsibilities to fresher legs like Moore and Hummel. Other players in the current program include Princeton alums and past Ariel interns.

Rogers took on a combination role of coach, general manager and sponsor, helping fund the team to travel internationally and accumulate FIBA rankings points. Moore said Rogers handed him a “carte blanche” role in 2016 to identify and bring in players, such as Hummel last year. But Rogers streams games and offers feedback by phone afterwards.

“I’m sort of a helpful set of eyes and ears,” Rogers said. “I kind of played that role as I got too old to play myself. I’m on the board of directors at Nike now. It’s cool to tell our friends there how good our 3×3 team is going to be next year.”

MORE: How U.S. Olympic 3×3 teams will be chosen

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!