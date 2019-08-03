TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Kemba Walker, Kyle Lowry lead updated USA Basketball finalists for World Cup

By OlympicTalkAug 3, 2019, 12:27 PM EDT
Kemba WalkerKyle Lowry and Khris Middleton are the lone remaining 2019 NBA All-Stars among U.S. candidates for next month’s FIBA World Cup, the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Half of the original 20 players named to next week’s camp in Las Vegas, used to determine the 12-man World Cup roster, withdrew since June 10. That included the headliners James HardenDamian Lillard and Anthony Davis, with Harden and Lillard reportedly opting out to focus on the NBA season.

Lowry and Harrison Barnes are the two players of the revised 15 finalists with Olympic experience.

The final roster will be named Aug. 17 for September’s FIBA World Cup in China. The U.S. will qualify for the Tokyo Games if it is one of the top two teams from the Americas at worlds. There is also a last-chance qualifying tournament next year.

The original 20 players going to camp:

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings*
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans**
Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
James Harden, Houston Rockets**
Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers
Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers**
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors*
C.J. McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

The revised 15 players going to camp:

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings*
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors*
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Mason Plumlee, Denver Nuggets
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Thaddeus Young, Chicago Bulls

*2016 Olympian
**2012 Olympian

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will make his U.S. head coaching debut at the World Cup, succeeding Mike Krzyzewski, who led the Americans to Olympic titles in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

It has become custom for the World Cup team to include few Olympians. The 2014 roster included two players from the London Olympics (Davis, Harden). The 2010 World Cup team had zero Beijing Olympians.

MORE: How U.S. Olympic 3×3 teams will be chosen

Chris Froome: Pre-Tour de France crash like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ scene

By OlympicTalkAug 3, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
Chris Froome said the aftermath of his high-speed crash into a wall before the Tour de France was “like a scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy,'” when first responders tended to him. His plan is to return to the Tour de France next year at his usual fitness, perhaps better.

Froome hit the wall of a house at 34 miles per hour after losing control on a training ride for the Criterium du Dauphine on June 12, three weeks before the Tour de France. He broke his right femur, elbow and several ribs, was in intensive care and underwent surgery for several hours.

“I’ve got no recollection at all,” of the crash, Froome said in a video published Saturday. “I can only really go off what people who saw the crash happen, I can go off what they said. Basically, what I understand is it was a perfectly straight piece of road, slightly downhill, so I was going at quite [a bit] of speed. I went to go and clear my nostrils, and I was also going past some buildings at the same time. The wind funneled through between buildings and taken my front wheel and basically tried to hold it up and ended up veering off the road into a wall at quite high speed.”

Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, said the first responders were a coach, mechanic and a Team Ineos director who were in a car behind him while he was preparing for a time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine.

“One of my first questions was, ‘Am I going to be all right for the Tour de France in a few weeks’ time?’” Froome remembered. “And they very quickly put that out of my mind. They couldn’t obviously give a prognosis, but they said it looks like your leg’s broken and your arm doesn’t look good, either. So, no, you’re not going to be on your bike. I think those first moments were the moments that really sort of hit home, and I took it on board that I’m not going be racing the Tour de France this summer. It almost felt like a scene from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ or something. It just hit home that, I, actually there’s more going on.”

Froome was airlifted to Saint-Etienne hospital in central France. He remembered barely being able to breathe after surgery, coughing up blood as his lungs were damaged by the broken ribs and a broken sternum.

“It was scary when I did come around the morning after the operation and just felt how hopeless I was lying in that bed,” he said.

A surgeon told him that he could make a 100 percent recovery. Froome said he’s ahead of “all the predictions that were made” for how long it would take to get to this point — starting weight-bearing while doing three to four hours of physical therapy every morning and two hours of exercises in the afternoon.

“The only goal I’ve set myself, personally, is to get to the Tour de France next year,” he said. “That’s what’s driving me. Week by week, I can set myself little goals in terms of allowing myself a little bit more movements or small goals. But, for me, the underlying goal is to get to the start of that Tour de France next year, in 2020, and to be at a similar or better position than I was this year.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MORE: Lance Armstrong, at peace with consequences, faces lifelong commitment

Dana Vollmer ‘at peace’ with final career swim at U.S. Championships

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 2, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT
Dana Vollmer wanted to dive in and enjoy the water at a swim meet one last time. The 2012 Olympic 100m butterfly champion retired following her first-round heat at the U.S. Championships in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday.

Vollmer, who came back from childbirth to earn a medal of every color in Rio, announced on Monday that this week’s nationals would be her last meet at age 31. She clocked 59.94 seconds to place 32nd after missing training time this season with a shoulder injury.

“I’m at peace,” said Vollmer, who had her second son, Ryker, on July 4, 2017. “To walk up behind the blocks and remember the nerves in my stomach and how I shake out and getting on the blocks, just knowing it’s your last one, getting to absorb all of that, it’s a really special moment.”

Vollmer made a career of overcoming obstacles, from heart surgery before making her first Olympic team at age 16 to missing the 2008 Olympic team to becoming the first U.S. mom to earn an Olympic swimming gold medal in Rio.

“I’ve searched a lot of different areas, and I’m really satisfied with what I’ve done in the sport,” she said. “USA Swimming is so incredibly competitive to get on the team. I mean, you have to want it with your entire heart, and I kept finding that I wanted to be doing other things.”

MORE: U.S. Swimming Champs TV Schedule

In other events Friday, Maxime Rooney made waves in the morning heats by becoming the second-fastest 100m butterflier in the world this year.

His 50.68 would have earned silver behind world-record breaker Caeleb Dressel at last week’s world championships. Rooney went .41 slower in the evening final but still won by .61 over Olympian Jack Conger.

Dressel, originally entered in this meet after an exhausting, seven-gold-medal worlds, scratched for a third straight day.

Olympian Kelsi Dahlia earned the women’s 100m fly title in 57.35, which was .24 slower than her sixth-place time from worlds.

Emma Weyant, 17, chopped 5.17 seconds off her personal best to win the 400m individual medley in 4:35.47, making her the world’s fifth-fastest woman and the fastest U.S. woman this year. The U.S. has an opening in the event after missing the medals at the last two worlds.

Bobby Finke overtook 17-year-old Carson Foster to earn the men’s 400m IM, two days after he won the 1500m freestyle. Finke, 19, clocked a personal-best 4:13.15, which would have placed fourth at worlds. The field lacked Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz and world silver medalist Jay Litherland.

MORE: Ryan Lochte, after rehab for alcohol addiction, says he’s a better man

