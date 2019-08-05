2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

Simone Biles and Sam Mikulak each eye their record sixth national all-around titles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, live on NBC Sports this weekend.
Biles, undefeated in all-around competitions for six years, and Mikulak, a two-time Olympian, headline the fields in Kansas City, where gymnasts are competing to prove their worth for spots on October’s world championships teams.
The five-member men’s and women’s world teams will be chosen following September selection camps.
Biles enters nationals looking unbeatable and en route to tying Clara Schroth Lomady‘s record six women’s titles from the AAU era in the 1940s and ’50s. Biles won her tune-up event, last month’s U.S. Classic, by 2.1 points, her largest margin of victory of her four titles in that competition.
Last year, after taking 2017 off from competition, she swept U.S. Classic, U.S. Championships and world championships all-around titles, winning her fourth world title by her largest margin yet despite two falls and a kidney stone.
The other podium favorites include 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd and Riley McCusker, who was runner-up at the U.S. Classic.
For the second straight year, Mikulak is the lone Olympian in the men’s competition. His gap over the field is smaller than Biles’, with 2017 U.S. all-around champion Yul Moldauer the top challenger.
Last year, Mikulak joined Blaine Wilson as the only men to win five U.S. all-around titles in the post-AAU era. Then he broke through with his first individual world championships medal, a high bar bronze, after coming back from Achilles tears in 2015 and 2017.
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Competition
|Thursday
|8-10 p.m.
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
|Men Day 1
|Friday
|8-10 p.m.
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
|Women Day 1
|Saturday
|8-10 p.m.
|NBCSN | STREAM LINK
|Men Day 2
|Sunday
|8-10 p.m.
|NBC | STREAM LINK
|Women Day 2