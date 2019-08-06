TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Des Linden
New York Road Runners

Des Linden decides to keep racing, enters New York City Marathon

By Nick ZaccardiAug 6, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
More: Olympics

Des Linden says she’s running every marathon as if it’s her last. She could have said goodbye on April 15, finishing fifth in defense of her Boston Marathon title, blowing kisses to the crowd after denying regurgitation.

Instead, Linden plans to race the New York City Marathon for the third time and second year in a row on Nov. 3.

The two-time U.S. Olympian placed fifth in 2014 and sixth in 2018 at the five-borough event. She decided to sign up again after a post-Boston break and a weeklong Hong Kong vacation.

“Just been logging a lot of miles deciding what would be next and got the itch to start doing workouts and getting the longer stuff,” Linden said. “It’s the biggest stage in the world, so it’s hard to pass up on that opportunity. It’s a no-brainer. I like tough, technical courses.”

Linden, 36, could become the oldest female U.S. Olympic marathoner since 2004 next year. But, taking the one-at-a-time mantra that Shalane Flanagan adopted late in her career, she’s not (yet) committing to the Olympic trials on Feb. 29.

Neither of Linden’s previous Olympic experiences was especially memorable. She dropped out of her first Olympic marathon in 2012 with a stress fracture in her femur. She was seventh in Rio, missing a medal by less than two minutes. The Kenyan-born gold and silver medalists were later busted for EPO and are serving lengthy doping bans.

“I don’t feel like I have anything to prove and anything unfinished,” at the Olympics, Linden said. “Quite frankly, the last experience is a hard sell to get back out there to try to compete for medals when you’re not even really sure what the field is all about. It’s a little bit difficult to be excited about that with the way we are about the [World Marathon] Majors. People investing in anti-doping have really been solving that problem [at the majors]. It’s a little tricky [at the Olympics], but certainly representing your country is special.”

Linden did acknowledge that a technical, undulating course like New York could provide ideal preparation for the Olympic trials course in Atlanta that, like New York, is not expected to produce fast times. Linden also dismissed it being too tight of a turnaround from the latest of the fall major marathons to a trials in the winter.

Linden did not race fall marathons in 2011 or 2015 ahead of Olympic trials, though the trials race was earlier each of those years. If she does race at next year’s trials, it would mark her shortest break between marathons of what would be her 20 times contesting the distance.

“There’s ample time to recover and get back at it,” she said. “I don’t need to go and run a fast time or get a qualifier or anything. It was just about picking the race that was going to get me excited.”



George Morris, Olympic equestrian medalist, coach, banned for life

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 6, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
George Morris, a 1960 Olympic show jumping medalist and longtime equestrian coach and trainer, was suspended for life for a violation of sexual misconduct involving a minor, which Morris denied.

U.S. Equestrian and the U.S. Center for SafeSport published the ban, which can be appealed, on Monday. They listed no further details.

“I am deeply troubled by the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s findings regarding unsubstantiated charges for events that allegedly occurred between 1968 and 1972,” Morris, 81, said in a statement first reported by The New York Times and later confirmed by a Morris contact. “I contest these findings wholeheartedly and am in the process of disputing them. I have devoted my life to equestrian sport and the development of future riders, coaches and Olympians. Any allegations that suggest I have acted in ways that are harmful to any individual, the broader equestrian community, and sport that I love dearly are false and hurtful.”

Morris earned team show jumping silver at the 1960 Rome Games as its youngest member. He also took fourth individually. He later coached U.S. Olympic and Brazilian teams and wrote equestrian books.

Sally Pearson, Olympic 100m hurdles champion, retires

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 5, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
Sally Pearson, the 2012 Olympic 100m hurdles champion, has retired, citing recent injuries limiting her from contending for more gold medals.

“When you count six injuries this year that no one knows about, and another whole year to go of training for the Olympics to try and win gold, I have major doubts that my body will make it,” Pearson said on Australia’s Seven Network.

Pearson, 32, mentioned separate quad, calf and hamstring tears in 2019, plus a knee injection to allow her to hurdle and a recurrence of an Achilles injury that kept her out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

“Every day I think about the injuries that I might get in a week’s time or the next time I step back on the track,” she said. “If you can guarantee me another year with no injuries, I’d be gladly, happy to do it. No one can guarantee me that.”

Pearson said two weeks ago that she hoped to return in late August and to defend her world title in Doha in October, according to Australian media.

She also broke a wrist in a race fall in 2015 and tore a hamstring in 2016, preventing her from defending her Olympic title in Rio.

Despite all that, Pearson earned her second world title in 2017, six years after she took her maiden crown in a personal-best 12.28 seconds. She last raced on the top-level Diamond League in 2017, but had competed in lower-level meets as recently as June 14.

Pearson retires as the sixth-fastest woman in history. She is Australia’s lone female Olympic track and field champion since Cathy Freeman won the 400m at Sydney 2000.



