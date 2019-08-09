TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Simone Biles, ‘pissed off,’ takes lead at gymnastics nationals

By Nick ZaccardiAug 9, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Simone Biles didn’t start the U.S. Gymnastics Championships as she would have liked. She finished the opening night in typical fashion — comfortably in first place.

“I’m just pissed off already,” she told her coaches after overcooking her first floor exercise tumbling pass, a triple twisting double somersault that no other woman has performed, and putting her hands down on the landing.

Biles, eyeing a record sixth U.S. all-around title, was in sixth place after that first rotation. As expected, she seized the lead after her second event — vault — and by the end of the night topped the field by 1.75 points. Her total: 58.65.

Sunisa Lee is a surprise in second place. The other top contenders, 2018 World team members Morgan HurdRiley McCusker and Grace McCallum, each counted falls. Full scores are here.

Competition wraps Sunday, with Biles set to tie the women’s record of six all-around titles held by Clara Schroth Lomady, who competed in the 1940s and ’50s. Biles hasn’t lost an all-around competition anywhere in more than six years.

On Biles’ third event, uneven bars, she had minor errors and scored a 14.05. She called her routine “a piece of s—.” Upon seeing her score, Biles said, “They were very generous.”

But everything came together on Biles’ final dismount on balance beam.

She performed a double twisting double somersault, another one of her new elements since taking a one-year, post-Rio break and changing coaches. She became the first person to do it in competition and will get it named after once she does it internationally, likely at October’s world championships.

Last year, Biles swept all five gold medals at nationals — all-around, floor, vault, bars and beam. She leads every event after night one save bars, where she trails Lee by seven tenths.

Athletes are competing to impress selectors for the five-woman world championships team. That roster will be named after a selection camp next month.

WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles starts U.S. Gymnastics Championships

By OlympicTalkAug 9, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT
Simone Biles begins her quest for a record-tying sixth U.S. all-around title, live on NBC Sports on Friday night.

Biles is the massive favorite at the two-day U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, where athletes are vying for national titles and to impress selectors for the five-woman team for October’s world championships.

NBCSN airs first-day coverage from 8-10 p.m. ET. Subscribers can also stream it on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Biles, undefeated in all-around competitions for six years, took one year off after earning four golds in Rio and came back more dominant than ever. She swept all the golds at last year’s nationals and then won her fourth world all-around title by her biggest margin yet despite two falls and a kidney stone.

On Friday and Sunday, she will compete to tie the U.S. women’s record of six all-around titles held by  Clara Schroth Lomady, who competed in the AAU era in the 1940s and ’50s.

The closest challengers to Biles are 2017 World all-around champion Morgan Hurd and Riley McCusker, who was second to Biles at the U.S. Classic tune-up meet last month.

Former U.S. Olympic equestrian coach charged with attempted murder

Associated PressAug 9, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A history of disputes between a former Olympic equestrian coach and two people who rented from him at a farm where he trains riders apparently turned violent this week, leaving a woman with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors in Morris County on Thursday charged Michael Barisone, 54, with two counts of attempted murder and weapons offenses.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman called 911 Wednesday afternoon and said Barisone had shot her twice.

Police arrived to find the woman bleeding on the ground with wounds to her chest, and another man lying on top of Barisone. Barisone had fired at the man as well but had missed, according to the complaint, and the man had subdued him until police arrived.

The woman’s injuries were described as serious and life-threatening.

Authorities have not released their names. According to the complaint, they lived at the farm, and there had been multiple recent calls to police from the residence because of what it described as “landlord-tenant related issues.”

Before he was removed from the scene, Barisone was overheard repeating the phrase, “I had a good life,” according to the complaint.

Barisone was an alternate for the 2008 U.S. Olympic dressage team and coached the 2012 U.S. Olympic eventing team.

It was not immediately possible to reach Barisone, whose voice mailbox was full.

The Morris County prosecutor’s office didn’t have a record of an attorney listed for Barisone on Friday, and an initial court appearance hadn’t yet been scheduled.