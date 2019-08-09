Simone Biles, ‘pissed off,’ takes lead at gymnastics nationals

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Simone Biles didn’t start the U.S. Gymnastics Championships as she would have liked. She finished the opening night in typical fashion — comfortably in first place.

“I’m just pissed off already,” she told her coaches after overcooking her first floor exercise tumbling pass, a triple twisting double somersault that no other woman has performed, and putting her hands down on the landing.

Biles, eyeing a record sixth U.S. all-around title, was in sixth place after that first rotation. As expected, she seized the lead after her second event — vault — and by the end of the night topped the field by 1.75 points. Her total: 58.65.

Sunisa Lee is a surprise in second place. The other top contenders, 2018 World team members Morgan Hurd, Riley McCusker and Grace McCallum, each counted falls. Full scores are here.

Competition wraps Sunday, with Biles set to tie the women’s record of six all-around titles held by Clara Schroth Lomady, who competed in the 1940s and ’50s. Biles hasn’t lost an all-around competition anywhere in more than six years.

On Biles’ third event, uneven bars, she had minor errors and scored a 14.05. She called her routine “a piece of s—.” Upon seeing her score, Biles said, “They were very generous.”

But everything came together on Biles’ final dismount on balance beam.

She performed a double twisting double somersault, another one of her new elements since taking a one-year, post-Rio break and changing coaches. She became the first person to do it in competition and will get it named after once she does it internationally, likely at October’s world championships.

Last year, Biles swept all five gold medals at nationals — all-around, floor, vault, bars and beam. She leads every event after night one save bars, where she trails Lee by seven tenths.

Athletes are competing to impress selectors for the five-woman world championships team. That roster will be named after a selection camp next month.

