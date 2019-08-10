Sam Mikulak wins record sixth U.S. all-around title by record margin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sam Mikulak‘s record sixth U.S. all-around title proved his most dominant.

Mikulak, the lone Olympian in the field, routed the competition by 5.55 points over two days at the Sprint Center. He broke a tie with three-time Olympian Blaine Wilson for the most modern-era U.S. men’s all-around titles (the last 50 years).

Full results are here.

Mikulak improved on his 2.75-point lead to post the largest men’s margin of victory since the perfect-10 system was replaced by the open-ended Code of Points in 2006. Mikulak already had the two largest margins of 4.75 and 4.35 points.

Mikulak is all but guaranteed to lead the five-man U.S. team for October’s world championships, which will be named after a September selection camp.

He will likely be joined by Yul Moldauer, the runner-up this week who won the 2017 U.S. all-around title when Mikulak didn’t compete on every apparatus due to injury.

Olympic alternate Akash Modi and Shane Wiskus, the NCAA all-around silver medalist who had the highlight save of the competition Saturday, were third and fourth.

The U.S. Championships conclude with the final day of women’s competition Sunday, when Simone Biles tries to match Mikulak’s six all-around crowns.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule