Shane Wiskus catches high bar with one hand at gymnastics nationals

By Nick ZaccardiAug 10, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shane Wiskus saved himself from a scary fall by catching the high bar with one arm at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Saturday.

Wiskus, 20 and the NCAA all-around silver medalist for Minnesota, was attempting a Cassina, named after 2004 Olympic high bar champion Igor Cassina of Italy. But normally all high bar release moves are caught with two hands.

On the rare occasion gymnasts fail and catch with just one hand, they usually can’t hang onto the bar. (Though 2012 Olympic high bar champion Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands once defied this, too).

Wiskus, who was tied for third after the first night of competition Thursday, scored a 13.15 on his high bar routine with more than two tenths of deductions.

Wiskus is among the contenders to make October’s five-man world championships team, which will be named after a September selection camp.

Sam Mikulak wins record sixth U.S. all-around title by record margin

By Nick ZaccardiAug 10, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sam Mikulak‘s record sixth U.S. all-around title proved his most dominant.

Mikulak, the lone Olympian in the field, routed the competition by 5.55 points over two days at the Sprint Center. He broke a tie with three-time Olympian Blaine Wilson for the most modern-era U.S. men’s all-around titles (the last 50 years).

Full results are here.

Mikulak improved on his 2.75-point lead to post the largest men’s margin of victory since the perfect-10 system was replaced by the open-ended Code of Points in 2006. Mikulak already had the two largest margins of 4.75 and 4.35 points.

Mikulak is all but guaranteed to lead the five-man U.S. team for October’s world championships, which will be named after a September selection camp.

He will likely be joined by Yul Moldauer, the runner-up this week who won the 2017 U.S. all-around title when Mikulak didn’t compete on every apparatus due to injury.

Olympic alternate Akash Modi and Shane Wiskus, the NCAA all-around silver medalist who had the highlight save of the competition Saturday, were third and fourth.

The U.S. Championships conclude with the final day of women’s competition Sunday, when Simone Biles tries to match Mikulak’s six all-around crowns.

Race Imboden, Olympic fencer, takes knee on Pan Am Games podium

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiAug 10, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
U.S. Olympic fencing medalist Race Imboden took a knee on the podium to draw attention to social issues after earning team foil gold at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, on Friday.

“We must call for change,” was tweeted from Imboden’s account. “This week I am honored to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Games, taking home Gold and Bronze. My pride however has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart. Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants, and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list. I chose to sacrifie [sic] my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change.”

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leadership is reviewing possible consequences. A spokesperson said that, before competing, Pan Am Games athletes commit to terms including refraining from political demonstrations.

“In this case, Race didn’t adhere to the commitment he made to the organizing committee and the USOPC,” USOPC spokesperson Mark Jones said. “We respect his rights to express his viewpoints, but we are disappointed that he chose not to honor his commitment.”

Imboden, a 2016 Olympic team event bronze medalist, previously took a knee, along with teammate Miles Chamley-Watson, throughout the “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a World Cup event in Egypt in 2017.

When Imboden earned his first world championships gold medal last month, also in the team event, he did not take a knee on the podium during the anthem.

The USOPC issued the same statement in response to hammer thrower Gwen Berry raising her fist at the end of the national anthem Saturday.

