Shane Wiskus catches high bar with one hand at gymnastics nationals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shane Wiskus saved himself from a scary fall by catching the high bar with one arm at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Saturday.

Wiskus, 20 and the NCAA all-around silver medalist for Minnesota, was attempting a Cassina, named after 2004 Olympic high bar champion Igor Cassina of Italy. But normally all high bar release moves are caught with two hands.

On the rare occasion gymnasts fail and catch with just one hand, they usually can’t hang onto the bar. (Though 2012 Olympic high bar champion Epke Zonderland of the Netherlands once defied this, too).

Wiskus, who was tied for third after the first night of competition Thursday, scored a 13.15 on his high bar routine with more than two tenths of deductions.

Wiskus is among the contenders to make October’s five-man world championships team, which will be named after a September selection camp.

