AP

WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles eyes more history at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

By OlympicTalkAug 11, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT
Simone Biles goes for a record-tying sixth U.S. women’s all-around title, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Sunday night.

Biles carries a 1.75-point lead from the first night of competition Friday, where she debuted a new floor exercise pass and a balance beam dismount that should be named after her come October’s world championships.

Biles is looking to match Clara Schroth Lomady‘s record six women’s titles from the AAU era in the 1940s and ’50s. Biles, on a six-year win streak, won her tune-up event, last month’s U.S. Classic, by 2.1 points, her largest margin of victory of her four titles in that competition.

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Gymnastics Championships, 8 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Gymnasts are competing to impress selectors for the five-woman team for worlds in Stuttgart, Germany. The roster will be named after a September selection camp, but strong showings this weekend could go a long way.

Sunisa Lee, bidding for her first world team, was the surprise in second place after Friday’s session. Riley McCusker, the runner-up to Biles at the U.S. Classic, and Morgan Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion during Biles’ post-Rio year off, were in fourth and eighth place, respectively.

The U.S. women won all six Olympic or world team titles dating to 2011, the longest dynasty since the Soviet Union teams of the 1970s.

MORE: Is Sam Mikulak’s domination good for U.S. men’s gymnastics?

2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results

AP
By OlympicTalkAug 11, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT
Results from the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City …

Senior Men
All-around

  • Samuel Mikulak — 174.150
  • Yul Moldauer — 168.600
  • Akash Modi — 168.250
  • Shane Wiskus — 167.600
  • Trevor Howard — 164.900
  • Allan Bower — 163.650
  • Donnell Whittenburg — 163.100
  • Sean Melton — 162.750
  • Adrian De Los Angele — 161.600
  • Riley Loos — 160.650
  • Levi Anderson — 160.300
  • Paul Juda — 159.850
  • Gage Dyer — 158.000
  • Timothy Wang — 155.450
  • Jacob Moore — 155.200
  • Stewart Brown — 153.900
  • Evan Davis — 153.600
  • Kanji Oyama — 152.650
  • Justin Ah Chow — 150.500
  • Bennet Huang — 149.500
  • Kiwan Watts — 147.850
  • Brennan Pantazis — 147.800
  • Michael Fletcher — 145.850

Floor exercise

  1. Samuel Mikulak — 29.300
  2. Yul Moldauer — 29.000
  3. Gage Dyer — 28.750
  4. Riley Loos — 28.650
  5. Shane Wiskus — 28.550

Pommel horse

  1. Samuel Mikulak — 29.150
  2. Stephen Nedoroscik — 28.900
  3. Allan Bower — 28.700
  4. Michael Paradise — 28.300
  5. Donothan Bailey — 28.250

Still rings

  1. Alex Diab — 29.350
  2. Trevor Howard — 29.250
  3. Donnell Whittenburg — 29.100
  4. Samuel Mikulak — 28.550
  5. Akash Modi — 28.050

Vault

  1. Shane Wiskus — 28.850
  2. Timothy Wang — 28.800
  3. Kiwan Watts — 28.800
  4. Eddie Penev — 28.750
  5. Yul Moldauer — 28.700

Parallel bars

  1. Samuel Mikulak — 30.650
  2. Yul Moldauer — 29.400
  3. Shane Wiskus — 29.350
  4. Adrian De Los Angeles — 28.950
  5. Akash Modi — 28.850

High bar

  1. Samuel Mikulak — 28.700
  2. Akash Modi — 27.350
  3. Paul Juda — 26.900
  4. Adrian De Los Angeles — 26.700
  5. Shane Wiskus — 26.550

VIDEO: Gymnast catches high bar with one-hand save

U.S. men’s volleyball team qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

FIVB
By OlympicTalkAug 11, 2019, 12:01 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s volleyball team is going to a 10th straight Olympics, beating the host Netherlands 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 on Sunday to win its qualification tournament.

The Americans, led by coach John Speraw, are an Olympic medal contender. They took bronze at the Rio Games and the lone world championship tournament in this Olympic cycle in 2018, moving to No. 2 in the world rankings behind Brazil.

The Tokyo roster will be the first without ties to the 2008 Olympic champion team that was guided by Hugh McCutcheon. The last links — Reid Priddy and David Lee — moved to beach volleyball after Rio.

The most experienced player on the current roster is opposite Matt Anderson, a two-time Olympian and five-time U.S. Player of the Year. Micah Christenson was named best setter of the 2018 World Championship. Outside hitter Aaron Russell starred against the Dutch on Sunday.

At worlds, the U.S. blew a two sets-to-one semifinal lead over Italy but overcame a 2-0 deficit to down Russia for bronze

VIDEO: Brazil volleyball star faints during courtside interview

