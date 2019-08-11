WATCH LIVE: Simone Biles eyes more history at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Simone Biles goes for a record-tying sixth U.S. women’s all-around title, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app on Sunday night.

Biles carries a 1.75-point lead from the first night of competition Friday, where she debuted a new floor exercise pass and a balance beam dismount that should be named after her come October’s world championships.

Biles is looking to match Clara Schroth Lomady‘s record six women’s titles from the AAU era in the 1940s and ’50s. Biles, on a six-year win streak, won her tune-up event, last month’s U.S. Classic, by 2.1 points, her largest margin of victory of her four titles in that competition.

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Gymnastics Championships, 8 p.m. ET — STREAM LINK

Gymnasts are competing to impress selectors for the five-woman team for worlds in Stuttgart, Germany. The roster will be named after a September selection camp, but strong showings this weekend could go a long way.

Sunisa Lee, bidding for her first world team, was the surprise in second place after Friday’s session. Riley McCusker, the runner-up to Biles at the U.S. Classic, and Morgan Hurd, the 2017 World all-around champion during Biles’ post-Rio year off, were in fourth and eighth place, respectively.

The U.S. women won all six Olympic or world team titles dating to 2011, the longest dynasty since the Soviet Union teams of the 1970s.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Is Sam Mikulak’s domination good for U.S. men’s gymnastics?