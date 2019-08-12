Fan voting starts for U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced finalists Monday for the organization’s Hall of Fame.
Fans can vote as part of a process that selects five Olympians, three Paralympians and one team from a final list of 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians and three teams. Other voters include U.S. Olympians and Paralympians, national governing bodies and multisport organizations, the USOPC board, select members of the media, and USOPC corporate partners.
The nominees are:
Olympic:
- Gary Anderson, shooting: Gold medalist in 1964 and 1968
- Greg Barton, canoe/kayak: First American to win kayaking gold (1988)
- Laura Berg, softball: Center fielder, gold medalist in 1996, 2000 and 2004
- Anne Donovan, basketball: Center, gold medalist in 1984 and 1998
- Lisa Leslie, basketball: Second player to win four Olympic golds (1996-2008)
- Nastia Liukin, gymnastics: 2008 all-around gold medalist, five total medals
- John Mayasich, ice hockey: Gold medalist in 1960, leading scorer on silver-medal team in 1956
- Misty May-Treanor, beach volleyball: Gold medalist (with Kerri Walsh Jennings) in 2004, 2008 and 2012
- Jonny Moseley, freestyle skiing: Gold medalist in moguls in 1998
- Apolo Anton Ohno, short-track speed skating: Eight medals in 2002, 2006 and 2010
- Mark Reynolds, sailing: Gold medalist in 1992 and 2000
- Angela Ruggiero, ice hockey: Gold medalist in 1998, other medals in 2002, 2006 and 2010, all-time leader in games played
- John Smith, wrestling: Gold medalist in 1988 and 1992
- Dara Torres, swimming: 12 medals from 1984 (age 17) to 2008 (age 41)
- Brenda Villa, water polo: Gold medalist in 2012, other medals in 2000, 2004 and 2008
Paralympic:
- Cheri Blauwet, track and field: Seven medals in three Paralympics, several major marathon wins
- Candace Cable, track and field, Nordic skiing, alpine skiing: First American woman to win medals in summer and winter
- Muffy Davis, cycling, alpine skiing: Four medals in skiing before switching to cycling and winning three golds
- Bart Dodson, track and field: Eight gold medals in 1992 alone, 20 medals total over five Paralympics
- Greg Mannino, alpine skiing: Six gold medals and 12 total over five Paralympics
- Erin Popovich, swimming: 14 gold medals and 19 total over three Paralympics
- Marla Runyan, Para track and field, Para-cycling, Olympic track and field: Six Paralympic medals, first legally blind American to compete in Olympics
- Chris Waddell, alpine skiing, track and field: 12 Paralympic medals in skiing, one in track and field
- Trischa Zorn, swimming: 52 medals, including 38 gold, over seven Paralympics
Team:
- 1996 U.S. Olympic women’s basketball: Led by Leslie (19.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game), Katrina McClain (8.2 rebounds per game) and Teresa Edwards (7.3 assists per game)
- 1998 U.S. Olympic women’s ice hockey: Upset Canada 3-1 in final, team included Ruggiero, Cammi Granato and Tricia Dunn
- 2010 U.S. Olympic four-man bobsled: Won gold medal with driver Steven Holcomb and push athletes Steve Mesler, Curtis Tomasevicz and Justin Olsen
Fan voting continues at TeamUSA.org until Sept. 3.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!