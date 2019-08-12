TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
U.S. wraps Pan Am Games with 293 medals, 18 Olympic quota spots

By Beau DureAug 12, 2019, 9:26 AM EDT
The Pan American Games, bringing together athletes from North America, South America and the Caribbean, are an interesting grab bag of events: Olympic sports bringing in the top-ranked athletes in the hemisphere, Olympic sports that are much lower on the priority list for world-class competitors, and non-Olympic sports such as racquetball, water skiing and basque pelota.

The program fluctuates a bit, and this year’s competition in Lima, Peru, featured a staggering 419 events, up from the 364 events contested in Toronto four years ago and far more than the 339 events on the Tokyo 2020 schedule.

One thing that doesn’t change in the Pan Am Games is the U.S. dominance in the medal count. The final tally this year: 120 gold medals, 88 silver and 85 bronze. The next-best country, Brazil, earned 55 gold medals, 45 silver and 71 bronze for a total of 171, lagging far behind the U.S. total of 293. Canada (152 total) and Mexico (136) took the next two spots on the medal table.

For some sports, the competition was vitally important. Modern pentathletes Samantha Achterberg and Amro Elgeziry earned spots on the 2020 Olympic team with their performances. Elgeziry took a silver medal in the 2014 world championships while competing for Egypt, then moved to the United States after marrying U.S. pentathlete Isabella Isaksen. Elgeziry and Isaksen also combined for gold in the mixed relay.

READ: Elgeziry, three-time Egyptian Olympian, qualifies for 2020 U.S. team

Some events offered Olympic quota spots, ensuring a place for at least one U.S. athlete in the event in 2020. U.S. shooters nailed down seven spots. Other U.S. athletes earned spots in archery, equestrian, sailing, shooting and water polo.

In other sports, with less at stake, the U.S. didn’t send its top athletes. One exception: Swimmer Nathan Adrian followed up his world championship relay medals with six medals in Lima, matching the total of fellow world championship medalist Margo Geer.

Most top gymnasts were competing in the U.S. Championships, and yet the U.S. women took the team gold medal and Riley McCusker finished with four medals.

The U.S. sent substantially weakened teams in several sports and posted several results that would be shockers in the Olympics. The men’s and women’s volleyball teams failed to medal. In men’s basketball, a U.S. team composed entirely of current and recent Big East players fell to Argentina by a stunning score of 114-75 in the semifinals, then rebounded to take bronze. The U.S. women, virtually unbeatable with WNBA players in the World Cup and Olympics, lost to Brazil in the final.

On the other hand, the U.S. swept the gold medals in the new Olympic sport of 3×3 basketball and took medals in several sports in which teams would rarely be competitive in the Olympics such as artistic swimming (formerly known as synchronized swimming) and men’s field hockey. The women’s handball team narrowly missed the podium, losing 24-23 to Cuba in the bronze medal game.

U.S. bowlers Jakob Butturff and Nick Pate took the doubles bowling gold in unusual circumstances after Puerto Rico’s Jean Perez Faure tested positive for a masking agent. Butturff has won seven PBA events.

The Parapan American Games, for athletes with disabilities, start Aug. 23.

Women’s cricket joins Commonwealth Games as boycott threat looms over shooting

By Beau DureAug 13, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT
Women’s cricket has been officially added to the program for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a multisport competition consisting mostly of countries that were once British colonies or have some other tie to the country.

Beach volleyball and para table tennis have been included in the Commonwealth Games before but hold “optional” status and must bid for inclusion each time the quadrennial event is held.

The program includes familiar Olympic sports such as swimming, gymnastics and track and field, along with uniquely Commonwealth sports such as lawn bowls and netball.

Meanwhile, UK sports minister Nigel Adams is trying to prevent a boycott by India over the exclusion of shooting. The sport has been part of the event since 1974, but Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin has said the host city of Birmingham has no room to host the sport’s full slate of events. Adams is proposing a concurrent Commonwealth shooting competition to be split between in Birmingham and London.

Shooters Union Australia has called for Australia to boycott as well. The gun-rights group is an affiliate of the United States’ National Rifle Association, which was pushed out of its oversight role over the sport in U.S. in 1994.

Archery also failed to make the cut for the event.

Women’s cricket has been growing rapidly in recent years, with many Australian players drawing six-figure salaries while the Women’s Big Bash League averages more than 2,000 fans per game. The sport’s traditional eight powers — Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies — all pay some sort of salary to their players. The Women’s World Cup struggled to draw teams to participate for decades but now requires a qualification round.

Commonwealth Games organizers had previously announced the inclusion of several other optional sports such as diving, judo and basketball. 3×3 basketball and wheelchair basketball, mountain biking, track cycling and track para-cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, and para-triathlon.

Birmingham replaced Durban, South Africa, as host of the 2022 Games in 2017.

Volleyball federation questions Argentina over ‘culturally insensitive’ celebration

By Beau DureAug 13, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
FIVB, the international volleyball federation, has asked Argentina’s federation to answer for gestures made after the team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Several players used their fingers to make their eyes appear slanted, an offensive gesture throughout much of Asia. Major League Baseball suspended Houston first baseman Yuli Garriel for five games after making such a gesture, albeit accompanied by a direct verbal insult toward Los Angeles pitcher Yu Darvish, in the 2017 World Series.

“The FIVB has seen the photographs of the Argentinian men’s volleyball team celebrating their victory at the Tokyo Volleyball Qualification Tournament with inappropriate and culturally insensitive gestures,” the federation said in a press statement. “Last week the FIVB made it clear that these type of actions by players and official representatives of national volleyball teams are completely unacceptable. The FIVB is urgently seeking an explanation from the Argentinian National Federation to ensure that all involved understand that their actions will have caused great offence, even if there was no such intention to do so.”

The team qualified by winning a five-set thriller over China, which hosted the qualification event.

Argentinian star Facundo Conte is well-known in the Chinese volleyball community for his years playing with Shanghai Golden Age, and he faced an onslaught of pointed comments on his Instagram feed:

“Dude, explain you behavior please, you spent 2 seasons in Shanghai, you were respected, and show your respect to Chinese,” wrote one person with an unprintable Instagram ID.

“I’m the one who got your T-shirt last night .. excited .. but I feel upset about your behavior (emoji) can you explain to people that you meant no harm?” wrote Instagram user ykj629.

Conte apologized in a temporary Instagram story:

Conte apology

“The idea was that we became Japanese because we are going to Olympics in Tokyo,” Conte said. “It had nothing to do with no respecting China or Japan! Now we know it wasn’t a good idea, and i regret making you feel that way!”

Argentina has reached the quarterfinals of the last two Olympics, losing each time to Brazil.

The team also won the Pan Am Games tournament for second consecutive time earlier this month without Conte, the MVP of the 2015 tournament.

