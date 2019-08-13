Randolph, Brosius join coaching staff for USA Baseball in Premier12

Manager Joe Girardi rounded out the USA Baseball coaching staff on Tuesday for the Premier12, a tournament that will qualify two teams for the 2020 Olympics.

Scott Brosius, the 1998 World Series MVP and a longtime coach and administrator with USA Baseball, will be the bench coach. Another USA Baseball veteran, bullpen coach Roly de Armas, will be a national team assistant for the 10th time. He also has 31 years of experience in professional baseball and is currently the manager of the Phillies East in the Gulf Coast League at the Rookie level.

Former Yankees second baseman and Mets manager Willie Randolph, who managed the national team in the 2015 Premier12 and was a coach on the championship team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, will be the third-base coach, across the diamond from Ernie Young, a player on the 2000 Olympic gold medal-winning team who managed the national team in 2010 and 2011.

Hitting coach Phil Plantier and pitching coach Bryan Price are new to the national team staff. Plantier has managed in the minor leagues and served as a hitting coach with the San Diego Padres. Price was a major league pitching coach for 13 years and then the manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

The U.S. team will play the Netherlands, host Mexico and the Dominican Republic, starting Nov. 2. The top two teams from the group will advance to the six-team Super Round in Japan.

The top finisher from the Americas region and the top finisher from Asia/Oceania (except Japan, which has an automatic bid as host) will qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament. Teams from the Americas that fail to clinch an Olympic berth in the Premier12 will have to try again in the Americas Olympic qualifier in early 2020. The top team from that event will qualify, while the second- and third-place teams will play in a last-chance qualifier later in 2020.

The U.S. won silver in the first Premier12 tournament in 2015. Major League Baseball did not allow players on their teams’ 40-man rosters to participate, and three players had to be dropped from the roster before the final because they were promoted in their professional organizations. MLB players are once again expected to be ineligible in this year’s event.

