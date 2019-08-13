TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS


Yorkshire races to replace washed-out bridge in time for world cycling event

By Beau DureAug 13, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
Heavy storms in Yorkshire have washed out a key bridge on the route of the men’s road race just a few weeks before cycling’s world championships are due to start, but the North Yorkshire County Council says it will put a temporary bridge in place by the end of August.

Grinton Moor Bridge, a stone structure in the Yorkshire Dales, also provided a picturesque point for the peloton when the 2014 Tour de France opened in England. The River Swale overran the bridge in heavy rain in late July.

The bridge sits just before one of the climbs that will separate well-rounded cyclists from the pure sprinters in the grueling 285-kilometer (177-mile) race Sept. 29. The world championship race often takes more than six hours.

Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde is the defending world champion, edging out Romain Bardet, Michael Woods and Tom Dumoulin at the finish line to take his first title at age 38.

The rolling countryside of the Yorkshire Dales featured heavily in the television series All Creatures Great and Small, based on the memoirs of a veterinarian who worked in the area.



 

Randolph, Brosius join coaching staff for USA Baseball in Premier12


By Beau DureAug 13, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT
Manager Joe Girardi rounded out the USA Baseball coaching staff on Tuesday for the Premier12, a tournament that will qualify two teams for the 2020 Olympics.

READ: Girardi named Olympic manager, 35 years after missing roster cut

Scott Brosius, the 1998 World Series MVP and a longtime coach and administrator with USA Baseball, will be the bench coach. Another USA Baseball veteran, bullpen coach Roly de Armas, will be a national team assistant for the 10th time. He also has 31 years of experience in professional baseball and is currently the manager of the Phillies East in the Gulf Coast League at the Rookie level.

Former Yankees second baseman and Mets manager Willie Randolph, who managed the national team in the 2015 Premier12 and was a coach on the championship team in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, will be the third-base coach, across the diamond from Ernie Young, a player on the 2000 Olympic gold medal-winning team who managed the national team in 2010 and 2011.

READ: Young and teammates recall unlikely run to gold

Hitting coach Phil Plantier and pitching coach Bryan Price are new to the national team staff. Plantier has managed in the minor leagues and served as a hitting coach with the San Diego Padres. Price was a major league pitching coach for 13 years and then the manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

The U.S. team will play the Netherlands, host Mexico and the Dominican Republic, starting Nov. 2. The top two teams from the group will advance to the six-team Super Round in Japan.

The top finisher from the Americas region and the top finisher from Asia/Oceania (except Japan, which has an automatic bid as host) will qualify for the Olympic baseball tournament. Teams from the Americas that fail to clinch an Olympic berth in the Premier12 will have to try again in the Americas Olympic qualifier in early 2020. The top team from that event will qualify, while the second- and third-place teams will play in a last-chance qualifier later in 2020.

The U.S. won silver in the first Premier12 tournament in 2015. Major League Baseball did not allow players on their teams’ 40-man rosters to participate, and three players had to be dropped from the roster before the final because they were promoted in their professional organizations. MLB players are once again expected to be ineligible in this year’s event.



Women’s cricket joins Commonwealth Games as boycott threat looms over shooting


By Beau DureAug 13, 2019, 1:04 PM EDT
Women’s cricket has been officially added to the program for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a multisport competition consisting mostly of countries that were once British colonies or have some other tie to the country.

Beach volleyball and para table tennis have been included in the Commonwealth Games before but hold “optional” status and must bid for inclusion each time the quadrennial event is held.

The program includes familiar Olympic sports such as swimming, gymnastics and track and field, along with uniquely Commonwealth sports such as lawn bowls and netball.

Meanwhile, UK sports minister Nigel Adams is trying to prevent a boycott by India over the exclusion of shooting. The sport has been part of the event since 1974, but Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin has said the host city of Birmingham has no room to host the sport’s full slate of events. Adams is proposing a concurrent Commonwealth shooting competition to be split between in Birmingham and London.

Shooters Union Australia has called for Australia to boycott as well. The gun-rights group is an affiliate of the United States’ National Rifle Association, which was pushed out of its oversight role over the sport in U.S. in 1994.

Archery also failed to make the cut for the event.

Women’s cricket has been growing rapidly in recent years, with many Australian players drawing six-figure salaries while the Women’s Big Bash League averages more than 2,000 fans per game. The sport’s traditional eight powers — Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies — all pay some sort of salary to their players. The Women’s World Cup struggled to draw teams to participate for decades but now requires a qualification round.

Commonwealth Games organizers had previously announced the inclusion of several other optional sports such as diving, judo and basketball. 3×3 basketball and wheelchair basketball, mountain biking, track cycling and track para-cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, and para-triathlon.

Birmingham replaced Durban, South Africa, as host of the 2022 Games in 2017.

