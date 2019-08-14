TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Summer Rappaport clinches Olympic triathlon berth in tumultuous qualifier

By Beau DureAug 14, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT
Former Villanova swimmer and runner Summer Rappaport earned a spot in the 2020 Olympic triathlon in a qualifying race Thursday morning in Tokyo (Wednesday night in the U.S.) that was beset by unusual circumstances.

The race had a shorter distance due to heat, a crash that took out top-ranked Katie Zaferes of the United States, and a disqualification of the top two finishers because they crossed the finish line together.

Rappaport, who won a World Cup race in June and finished second to Zaferes in a World Triathlon Series race in May in Yokohama, Japan, crossed the finish line seventh to earn the spot on offer for the highest-placed U.S. competitor in the top eight. If the disqualifications of British triathletes Jessica Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown are upheld, Rappaport will move up to fifth.

Because no American finished on the podium, which would have opened the possibility of having two automatic qualifiers from Thursday’s race, another spot will be available in another qualifying race in May in Yokohama. Should the U.S. have three athletes in the top 26 of the Olympic rankings, a virtual certainty, the third pick will be discretionary.

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy will be the race winner if the disqualifications stand.

Rappaport and Zaferes finished the swim phase among the leaders and remained in the top three early in the bike phase.

But Rappaport wound up in the chase pack at the end of the bike phase, nearly two minutes behind a pack of  leaders that included American Taylor Spivey. Joining Rappaport in the chase pack were Taylor Knibb and Kirsten Kasper, who was also involved in the crash that ended Zaferes’ race.

Rappaport rallied in the running phase with the second-best time (16:36) of any competitor in the race.

Athletes ran 5 kilometers instead of 10km because of excessive heat that has afflicted Japan for weeks and contributed to the deaths of scores of residents, including an Olympic construction worker.

The heat also affected a test of the Olympic open-water course on Sunday, where swimmers reported excessive heat and some concerns that efforts to clean the water were not sufficient. The water temperature at 5 a.m. was 29.9 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), just shy of FINA’s limit of 31 degrees (88 degrees). Concern over heat in the long distance swimming events ramped up after the death of U.S. swimmer Fran Crippen in 2010.

Triathlon’s organizing body, the ITU, has a slightly slower temperature limit of 30.9 degrees. The temperature at the race start Thursday morning was 30.3 degrees.

The men’s race takes place Friday morning in Tokyo (Thursday night in the U.S.).

Fifteen years ago today: Michael Phelps wins first gold medal

Getty Images
By Beau DureAug 14, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Michael Phelps made his first Olympic team at age 15, finishing fifth in the 200-meter butterfly in Sydney.

Four years later, the expectations were much higher. He broke the 200 fly world record in 2001 and broke it again to win his first world championship later that year. In the 2003 world championships, he defended his title and added championships in the 200-meter medley, the 400-meter medley and 4×100 medley relay.

On Aug. 14, 2004, still barely 19 years old, Phelps jumped into the pool for his first final of the Athens Olympics, the 400-meter medley.

Even the yellow line for world-record pace was no competition for Phelps.

That year, Phelps took gold in both medleys, both butterflies and two relays. He added bronze in two other events for a total of eight medals.

Twelve years later, he wrapped up with a career total of 23 golds, three silvers and two bronzes.

The full list:

2004 Athens

Gold (6): 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 400m medley, 4x200m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay

Bronze (2): 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay

2008 Beijing

Gold (8): 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 400m medley, 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay, 4x200m freestyle relay

2012 London

Gold (4): 100m butterfly, 200m medley, 4x200m freestyle relay. 4x100m medley relay

Silver (2): 4x100m freestyle relay, 200m butterfly

Did not medal: 400m medley (fourth)

2016 Rio

Gold (5): 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x100m medley relay, 4x200m freestyle relay

Silver (1): 100m butterfly

Eliud Kipchoge likens next shot at two-hour marathon to moon landing

Getty Images
By Beau DureAug 14, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT
More: Marathons

Reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, who plans another shot at breaking the two-hour barrier in the event, said Wednesday that the feat would hold a high place in the history of human achievement.

“This is about history and making a mark in sport. It’s like the first man to go to the moon, I will be the first man to run under two hours, this is crucial,” Kipchoge told reporters from his training base in Kaptagat, Kenya. “I’m really excited I’m really looking forward to this historic day.”

Kipchoge holds the official world record of 2:01:39, set in 2018, and he posted a time of 2:00:25 in 2017 on a race track in Monza, Italy. Timed runs under controlled conditions outside of a formal race typically aren’t eligible to be considered as official world records.

The next attempt will take place in Vienna sometime during a window from Oct. 12 to Oct. 20, depending on when the weather is best.

Kipchoge has won 11 of the 12 marathons he has entered, dating back to 2013. His 2016 Olympic gold finished a hat trick of medals that included bronze in the 5,000 meters in 2004 and silver in the same event in 2008.

Breaking the two-hour mark would require a pace of 4:35 per mile.

The official and unofficial record-holder struck a confident tone on Wednesday.

““I was like a boxer who is going in the ring (in 2017) and doesn’t know what will happen,” he said. “But this time I am prepared, and I know what will happen.”

