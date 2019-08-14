TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

USA Bobsled and Skeleton dismisses longtime CEO Darrin Steele

Associated PressAug 14, 2019, 8:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Bobsled

Jamaican Olympic bobsledder’s provisional suspension lifted U.S. bobsledders to receive silver medals from Sochi Games Jamie Greubel Poser, Olympic medalist, retires from bobsled

USA Bobsled and Skeleton has fired CEO Darrin Steele, who oversaw teams that won nine Olympic medals and 12 world championship medals.

Steele will remain in place for about another month. The federation’s board of directors did not cite a specific reason for the change. Athletes were told in a conference call Tuesday night, and John Rosen will assume the CEO role on an interim basis until a permanent hire is made.

“This was a very difficult decision,” USABS board chair Bob Bergbauer said. “We are grateful for Darrin’s guidance, but the board feels it’s time for a fresh perspective as we head into the future.”

The news comes less than two months before the federation begins work for the coming season.

“Darrin did a great job and I’ll always appreciate everything he ever did for us,” USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn said after the news was announced. “The thing about Darrin that a lot of people don’t understand is there’s a lot that goes on that people never know about, high-level things that take place that pave the way for people to be successful. That’s the thing Darrin was great about and great about helping me with.”

Steele was a two-time Olympic athlete in bobsled, and then took over as CEO in 2007. The U.S. sled driven by Steven Holcomb won four-man gold in Vancouver three years later, ending a 62-year drought for the Americans in bobsled’s signature race. Holcomb drove to two more medals at the Sochi Games in 2014, and U.S. women’s drivers Erin Pac, Elana Meyers Taylor (twice) and Jamie Greubel Poser all guided sleds to Olympic medals during Steele’s tenure as well. Noelle Pikus-Pace and Matt Antoine won Olympic skeleton medals, and for much of Steele’s tenure the federation enjoyed constant success.

But the last two years have been filled with one issue after another. Holcomb died in 2017, sending shock waves through the team and the entire federation. The bobsled and skeleton teams managed just one medal at the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, and last year’s World Cup season landed only eight medals — seven earned by the driving of Meyers Taylor, and the other a bronze in women’s skeleton by Kendall Wesenberg.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past 12 years with USABS,” Steele said in a statement released by the federation. “I’ve been able to work with some amazing people and shared some incredible moments that I’ll never forget. I’m proud of the work we’ve done, and I wish the organization well as the baton is passed to the next federation leader.”

Steele is also a vice president for the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation, the sport’s governing body. He will remain in that role.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Triathletes chase direct Olympic qualification berths in Tokyo test event

Getty Images
By Beau DureAug 14, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Top-ranked Katie Zaferes and other U.S. triathletes can clinch berths in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday morning local time (6:30 p.m. Wednesday Eastern Time).

Zaferes, who won four of the first five World Series races this year and placed second in the other, is part of a strong U.S. team that includes two two-time podium finishers this season in Taylor Spivey and Summer Rappaport, along with Under-23 world champion Taylor Knibb and 2016 mixed relay world champion Kirsten Kasper.

Zaferes, Rappaport and Spivey swept the medals in earlier this year in Yokohama, Japan.

Unless the U.S. takes a dramatic tumble in the world country rankings, U.S. athletes can clinch up to two spots in the Tokyo race. The scenarios are:

  • Two or more U.S. athletes on podium: Top two qualify
  • One athlete on podium, at least one more in top eight: Medalist and next-highest finisher qualify
  • No athlete on podium, at least one in top eight: Highest finisher qualifies (only one spot)

The men’s race follows Friday morning Tokyo time (Thursday evening in the U.S.). U.S. men aren’t rated as highly as the women — Eli Hemming leads the way with the 21st seed after picking up his first World Cup win last month. Other U.S. competitors have had occasional successes — Matt McElroy became the first U.S. man to medal in a World Triathlon Series event since 2009 with his silver medal in June, Tony Smoragiewicz won his first World Cup medal in February, Kevin McDowell has five World Cup medals, and former University of Colorado runner Morgan Pearson took a World Cup silver in June after just three years in the sport.

Paratriathletes will compete the next day to gain points toward qualification, but they cannot qualify directly for the 2020 Paralympics.

The final day features the mixed relay, a new Olympic event in which two men and two women each swim 300 meters, bike 7.4 kilometers and run 2 kilometers, considerably shorter than the individual races’ distances of 1.5 kilometers, 40 kilometers and 10 kilometers.

Mixed relays will be especially important because the top seven countries in the ITU Olympic ranking will automatically qualify two athletes per gender, which may be crucial for the U.S. men. The U.S. currently ranks third.

The next opportunity for individuals to qualify directly for the 2020 Games will be next year in Yokohama.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 

Yorkshire races to replace washed-out bridge in time for world cycling event

Getty Images
By Beau DureAug 13, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Heavy storms in Yorkshire have washed out a key bridge on the route of the men’s road race just a few weeks before cycling’s world championships are due to start, but the North Yorkshire County Council says it will put a temporary bridge in place by the end of August.

Grinton Moor Bridge, a stone structure in the Yorkshire Dales, also provided a picturesque point for the peloton when the 2014 Tour de France opened in England. The River Swale overran the bridge in heavy rain in late July.

The bridge sits just before one of the climbs that will separate well-rounded cyclists from the pure sprinters in the grueling 285-kilometer (177-mile) race Sept. 29. The world championship race often takes more than six hours.

Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde is the defending world champion, edging out Romain Bardet, Michael Woods and Tom Dumoulin at the finish line to take his first title at age 38.

The rolling countryside of the Yorkshire Dales featured heavily in the television series All Creatures Great and Small, based on the memoirs of a veterinarian who worked in the area.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

 