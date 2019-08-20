Amanda Anisimova out of U.S. Open after father’s death

Gymnastics coach Maggie Haney is being investigated by USA Gymnastics over allegations of verbal and emotional abuse of gymnasts, according to the Orange County (Calif.) Register.

Haney did not respond to phone and email messages Tuesday morning. USA Gymnastics would not confirm or deny the report.

“Athlete safety and well-being are top priorities for USA Gymnastics, and all misconduct reports and concerns are taken very seriously and handled proactively,” USA Gymnastics responded via statement Tuesday morning. “Thoroughly reviewing, evaluating and investigating a safe-sport report is vital, which means it is not necessarily a quick process. While it may appear to the outside that a report or matter is on hold or ignored, the truth is that the report/matter is being dealt with confidentially in accordance with the established process and procedures, which fully comply with federal law and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee requirements. USA Gymnastics only comments on a safe-sport matter if and when the resolution involves a public-facing result, such as being added to the list of individuals on the suspension/restrictions or permanently ineligible for membership lists, or if a panel’s decision yields a public-facing result.”

Haney formerly coached Laurie Hernandez, who earned team gold and balance beam silver at the Rio Olympics. Haney now coaches gymnasts including Riley McCusker, a 2018 World Championships gold-medal team member who has finished runner-up to Simone Biles at three competitions in the last 13 months.

Hernandez moved to California after Rio and is now training at a different gym for a comeback ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

MORE: Laurie Hernandez eyes camp return this fall

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!