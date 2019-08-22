2019 U.S. Open Women’s Draw

Serena Williams‘ big showdown at the 2018 U.S. Open came in a controversial final with Naomi Osaka. This year, her most anticipated match may be her first-round date with Maria Sharapova.
It’s one of potentially two first-week blockbusters. Osaka, the world No. 1 and defending champion, will play 15-year-old American phenom Coco Gauff in the third round should each win her first two matches.
Williams comes to New York in her seventh bid to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. She was runner-up at three of her last five Slams and is two years removed from life-threatening childbirth.
Sharapova, who like Williams has dealt with recent injuries, has seen her ranking fall to 87th. She has lost 18 straight matches to Williams but advanced from what would have been their last meeting when Williams withdrew injured minutes before a 2018 French Open fourth-round date.
Osaka has traded the No. 1 ranking with Australian Ash Barty this spring and summer. The Japanese megastar was bounced in the first week of the last two majors and withdrew from her last U.S. Open tune-up event with a knee injury.
Gauff, who qualified into Wimbledon and then became the youngest woman to reach the fourth round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991, is playing her first U.S. Open main draw. She won the junior title.
If Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are to meet for the first time at a U.S. Open this year, it will have to be in the final.
Federer, the No. 3 seed, was placed in No. 1 Novak Djokovic‘s half of the draw. No. 2 Rafael Nadal owns the bottom half.
Federer and Nadal have met 40 times (Nadal leads 24-16) but never at the season’s final Grand Slam in New York. They met in the semifinals of the two previous majors, with Nadal advancing at the French Open and Federer winning their Wimbledon meeting.
But it’s Djokovic who is the favorite to repeat as U.S. Open champion, earn a fourth title at the event and a 17th Grand Slam singles title overall. He has won four of his last five Slams to close within four of Federer’s male record and two shy of Nadal in second place.
Djokovic’s road could include American Sam Querrey in the second round, 2016 U.S. Open champ Stan Wawrinka in the fourth and red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.
Federer has a less accomplished quarter of the draw with no other Grand Slam winners. He could play No. 7 Kei Nishikori in the final eight.
Nadal’s section includes, possibly, 2014 U.S. Open winner Marin Cilic or the top American, No. 14 John Isner, in the fourth round. No. 6 Alexander Zverev is a potential quarterfinal opponent, and No. 4 Dominic Thiem in the semis.
