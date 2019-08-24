TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

U.S. basketball roster named for FIBA World Cup, includes one Olympian

By OlympicTalkAug 24, 2019, 10:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Nevin Harrison Nevin Harrison, 17, becomes first American to win world sprint canoe title U.S. men’s basketball team loses to Australia, snaps 78-game win streak Danell Leyva Danell Leyva makes incredible save on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Kemba Walker and one player with Olympic experience, Harrison Barnes, headline the U.S. roster for next month’s FIBA World Cup, where the U.S. is still expected to clinch its Tokyo Olympic spot despite an absence of the NBA’s best players and Saturday’s exhibition loss to Australia.

An injured Kyle Kuzma was dropped from the 13 finalists who gathered in Australia for pre-tournament exhibitions. Walker and Khris Middleton are the only two players on the team who were All-Stars last season. The full roster:

Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets
Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
Mason Plumlee, Denver Nuggets
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
Kemba Walker, Boston Celtics
Derrick White, San Antonio Spurs

The U.S. group play schedule:

Sept. 1 vs. Czech Republic
Sept. 3 vs. Turkey
Sept. 5 vs. Japan

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich will make his U.S. head coaching tournament debut at the World Cup, succeeding Mike Krzyzewski, who led the Americans to Olympic titles in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Many notables dropped out before or during this month’s training camp and practices: including Olympians Anthony Davis, James Harden, Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry. Other 2020 Olympic hopefuls such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry withdrew before the camp roster was named.

It has become custom for the World Cup team to include few Olympians. The 2014 roster included two players from the London Olympics (Davis, Harden). The 2010 World Cup team had zero Beijing Olympians.

Saturday’s loss to Australia marked the U.S.’ first defeat with NBA players since the 2006 World Championship, snapping a 78-game win streak.

The U.S. will qualify for the Tokyo Games if it is one of the top two teams from the Americas at the World Cup. There is also a last-chance qualifying tournament next year.

MORE: Carmelo Anthony’s request denied to return to USA Basketball

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Nevin Harrison, 17, becomes first American to win world sprint canoe title

Nevin Harrison
ICF
By OlympicTalkAug 24, 2019, 7:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. basketball roster named for FIBA World Cup, includes one Olympian U.S. men’s basketball team loses to Australia, snaps 78-game win streak Danell Leyva Danell Leyva makes incredible save on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Nevin Harrison, a 17-year-old from Seattle, became the first American to earn a world championships medal in a sprint canoe event, and it happened to be gold, surprising herself in the 200m in Szeged, Hungary, on Saturday.

Harrison covered the course in 49.30 seconds to win by .44. She crossed the finish line, stopped, looked to the side, held up one finger to question her result, then covered her mouth once she realized it.

Race video is here.

“I have no words right now,” she said upon getting out of the water. “It’s unreal, so much more than I ever thought. … Wow, what a moment.”

Harrison joined Greg Barton as the only Americans to win an individual world title in sprint canoe or kayak. No U.S. woman has earned Olympic gold in any kayak event. The last silver came via Rebecca Giddens in the slalom in 2004.

Women’s canoe debuts at the Tokyo Games. Women’s events were added and men’s events removed to make it equal with eight events per gender in canoe and kayak.

If Harrison can repeat the feat in Tokyo next year, she will become the youngest woman to earn Olympic canoe or kayak gold, breaking the record of legendary German Birgit Fischer-Schmidt, whom some consider the greatest female Olympian in history across all sports with 12 medals and eight golds.

Saturday’s final lacked Canadian six-time 200m world champion Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, who is provisionally suspended after recently testing positive for a banned substance.

MORE: Tonga flag bearer finishes last in sprint kayak debut

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. men’s basketball team loses to Australia, snaps 78-game win streak

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 24, 2019, 6:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. basketball roster named for FIBA World Cup, includes one Olympian Nevin Harrison Nevin Harrison, 17, becomes first American to win world sprint canoe title Danell Leyva Danell Leyva makes incredible save on ‘American Ninja Warrior’

The U.S. men’s basketball team’s 98-94 exhibition loss to Australia on Saturday snapped a 78-game win streak in major international tournaments and exhibitions, a first defeat for a roster of NBA players since the 2006 FIBA World Championship.

The U.S. led by as much as 10 in the third quarter before an Australian team sparked by San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills rallied in Melbourne for an eye-opening result one week before the FIBA World Cup starts.

A full box score is here. After the game, the U.S. roster for the World Cup was announced.

The U.S. is still favored to win the World Cup, where the top two teams from North and South America will qualify for the 2020 Olympics in the first of multiple chances to grab a Tokyo Games spot. But, with a roster missing NBA superstars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, there is a much smaller margin of error for new coach Gregg Popovich.

“Nobody wins forever,” Popovich said, according to USA Basketball. “The Aussies gave us a great lesson as far as where we have to be and how we have to play in this kind of competition.”

The 13 finalists for the 12-man World Cup roster include one Olympian (Harrison Barnes) and two 2019 NBA All-Stars (captain Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton)

“They say Team USA doesn’t lose. I get it. They haven’t lost in a very long time, which I understand, but it happens,” Walker said. “These guys [Australia] have been playing with each other for a very long time. Us? We’re just kind of beginning.”

It has become custom for the World Cup team to include few Olympians. The 2014 roster included two players from the London Olympics (Anthony Davis, James Harden). The 2010 World Cup team had zero Beijing Olympians.

Many notables dropped out of roster consideration before or during this month’s training camp and practices: including Olympians Davis, Harden, Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry. James, Curry and others withdrew before the camp roster was named, some citing a need for offseason rest.

The last string of defeats in 2004 and 2006, the most recent loss being the 2006 Worlds semifinals to Greece, spurred the Redeem Team, an effort by NBA superstars to show up for the 2008 Olympics after previous teams lacked some of the top players. Under coach Mike Krzyzewski, the U.S. won three straight Olympic titles and back-to-back world titles.

During the 78-game win streak with NBA players, the U.S. has lost games with rosters including non-NBA players, notably at recent Pan American Games and in FIBA World Cup qualifying. And this U.S. team of NBAers lost at least one training camp scrimmage against a group including G-League players last week.

Australia had never beaten the U.S. in more than 20 games at the top senior level.

“Some of it is expected, with a new group that’s trying to learn about each other and learn the system, so it’s not surprising,” said Popovich, who is going into his first tournament since succeeding Krzyzewski. “The Aussies give us a great lesson as far as where we want to be and how you have to play in this kind of a competition.”

MORE: Carmelo Anthony’s request denied to return to USA Basketball

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!