Getty Images

Aliya Mustafina unlikely to compete at gymnastics worlds

By OlympicTalkAug 26, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Aliya Mustafina said she’s unlikely to compete in next month’s world gymnastics championships because she skipped a domestic Russian qualifying meet, according to Olympic Channel.

“I can’t qualify for the world championships,” Mustafina, a seven-time Olympic medalist, said, according to the report. “At the moment, I choose to find myself physically, morally, rest a little. I want to start my way to Tokyo with a brand new energy.”

Russia’s gymnastics federation has not responded to a request for clarification on whether the domestic meet was required for worlds eligibility.

Mustafina, 24, is the last non-American woman to win an Olympic or world championships all-around, back in 2010 in her first year as a senior gymnast. A series of injuries followed, including surgeries on both knees and her left ankle.

She earned all-around bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, plus uneven bars titles at both Games. She had daughter Alisa in 2017, then finished fifth on bars at worlds 16 months later.

Mustafina joined a list of distinguished moms to return to the top level of gymnastics, including Oksana Chusovitina, who began competing in the Soviet Union in the 1980s and, seven Olympics later, is still competing at age 44 (for Uzbekistan).

The most decorated Olympic gymnast, Soviet Larisa Latynina, earned 12 of her 18 medals after becoming a mom.

David Rudisha escapes car crash ‘well and unhurt’

AP
By OlympicTalkAug 25, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
David Rudisha, a two-time Olympic champion and world record holder at 800m, is “well and unhurt” after a car accident in his native Kenya, according to his Facebook account.

Kenyan media reported that one of Rudisha’s tires burst on Saturday night, leading his car to collide with a bus, and he was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

Rudisha, 30, last raced July 4, 2017, missing extended time with a quad muscle strain and back problems. His manager said last week that Rudisha will miss next month’s world championships.

Rudisha owns the three fastest times in history, including the world record 1:40.91 set in an epic 2012 Olympic final.

Tokyo Paralympic medals unveiled with historic Braille design, indentations

Tokyo Paralympic Medals
Tokyo 2020
By OlympicTalkAug 25, 2019, 8:16 AM EDT
The Tokyo Paralympic medals, which like the Olympic medals are created in part with metals from recycled cell phones and other small electronics, were unveiled on Sunday, one year out from the Opening Ceremony.

In a first for the Paralympics, each medal has one to three indentation(s) on its side to distinguish its color by touch — one for gold, two silver and three for bronze. Braille letters also spell out “Tokyo 2020” on each medal’s face.

For Rio, different amounts of tiny steel balls were put inside the medals based on their color, so that when shaken they would make distinct sounds. Visually impaired athletes could shake the medals next to their ears to determine the color.

More on the design from Tokyo 2020:

The design is centered around the motif of a traditional Japanese fan, depicting the Paralympic Games as the source of a fresh new wind refreshing the world as well as a shared experience connecting diverse hearts and minds. The kaname, or pivot point, holds all parts of the fan together; here it represents Para athletes bringing people together regardless of nationality or ethnicity. Motifs on the leaves of the fan depict the vitality of people’s hearts and symbolize Japan’s captivating and life-giving natural environment in the form of rocks, flowers, wood, leaves, and water. These are applied with a variety of techniques, producing a textured surface that makes the medals compelling to touch.

