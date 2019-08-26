TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Kyle Chalmers, Olympic 100m freestyle champ, has third heart surgery

By OlympicTalkAug 26, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion from Australia, underwent his third heart surgery on Monday, according to his social media.

“Fingers crossed today’s heart surgery fixed the problem once and for all,” was posted on Chalmers’ Instagram.

Chalmers, 21, has Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), an elevated-heart-rate condition that can cause chest pain and fainting. He was diagnosed at age 12 and had a second surgery in 2017, keeping him out of those world championships.

Chalmers, the surprise Rio gold medalist in swimming’s marquee individual event, came back to win the 100m free at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships over American Caeleb Dressel.

Dressel returned the favor at last month’s world championships, relegating Chalmers to silver and creating a full-blown rivalry.

Chalmers played Australian rules football up until 2015, stopping after he broke his wrist and tore ankle ligaments during a game

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ryan Lochte wins U.S. swimming title in return from suspension

2019 U.S. swimming rankings (women)

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 26, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tokyo Olympic People Mover Toyota introduces Accessible People Movers for Olympics, adding to robots Kyle Chalmers, Olympic 100m freestyle champ, has third heart surgery Aliya Mustafina unlikely to compete at gymnastics worlds

With many of the U.S.’ top swimmers taking a break after the world championships, and thus missing the national championships, the best way to survey the early favorites for June’s Olympic trials is to look at rankings by swimmers’ fastest times for 2019.

Last week’s world junior championships marked the last top international meet of the summer, making it a good time to take stock of the field in all of the individual Olympic events.

To no surprise, Katie Ledecky leads in her main events — the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyles — despite missing events at worlds (and being slowed in those she did enter) due to illness. Her Stanford training partner, Simone Manuel, tops the 50m and 100m frees after sweeping those sprints at worlds.

Perhaps the most interesting note in the freestyle ranks is that Manuel is a close second to Ledecky in the 200m free. Manuel has never contested that event at an Olympics or worlds, but led off the 4x200m free relay at worlds in a personal-best time by .92.

Regan Smith, the 17-year-old breakout swimmer of worlds, leads both backstrokes after breaking both world records. Kathleen Baker, the U.S. leader in the backstrokes and the 200m individual medley in 2018, ranks third and fourth in the backstrokes this year despite being slowed by pneumonia and a broken rib.

Lilly King, queen of the breaststrokes the last three years, tops her favored 100m breast and is second to resurgent veteran Annie Lazor in the 200m.

There is more parity in the butterfly and individual medleys, where Rio Olympians lead the 100m fly (Kelsi Dahlia), 200m fly (Hali Flickinger) and 200m IM (Melanie Margalis), but rising high school senior Emma Weyant tops the 400m IM. Retirements of Dana Vollmer (recent) and Maya DiRado (after Rio) helped open things up in those disciplines.

A newcomer to watch is Gretchen Walsh, a 16-year-old who swept the 50m and 100m frees at junior worlds.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Dana Vollmer at peace with retirement

2019 U.S. Swimming Rankings — Women
50m Freestyle
1. Simone Manuel — 24.05
2. Abbey Weitzeil — 24.47
3. Erika Brown — 24.71
3. Gretchen Walsh — 24.71
5. Maxine Parker — 24.75

100m Freestyle
1. Simone Manuel — 52. 04
2. Mallory Comerford — 52.98
3. Abbey Weitzeil — 53.18
4. Gretchen Walsh — 53.74
5. Margo Geer — 54.09
6. Erika Brown — 54.13

200m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 1:55.78
2. Simone Manuel — 1:56.09
3. Katie McLaughlin — 1:56.48
4. Allison Schmitt — 1:56.97
5. Leah Smith — 1:57.40
6. Gabby DeLoof — 1:57.62

400m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 3:59.28
2. Leah Smith — 4:01.29
3. Kaersten Meitz — 4:05.80
4. Melanie Margalis — 4:06.35
5. Ally McHugh — 4:07.08

800m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 8:10.70
2. Leah Smith — 8:16.33
3. Ashley Twichell — 8:25.43
4. Ally McHugh — 8:26.04
5. Erica Sullivan — 8:26.13

1500m Freestyle
1. Katie Ledecky — 15:45.59
2. Ashley Twichell — 15:54.19
3. Erica Sullivan — 15:55.25
4. Ally McHugh — 16:05.98
5. Kensey McMahon — 16:09.80

100m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 57.57
2. Olivia Smoliga — 58.73
3. Phoebe Bacon — 59.02
4. Kathleen Baker — 59.03
5. Katharine Berkoff — 59.29

200m Backstroke
1. Regan Smith — 2:03.35
2. Lisa Bratton — 2:07.91
3. Kathleen Baker — 2:08.08
4. Alex Walsh — 2:08.30
5. Hali Flickinger — 2:08.36

100m Breaststroke
1. Lilly King — 1:04.93
2. Annie Lazor — 1:06.03
3. Breeja Larson — 1:06.78
4. Kaitlyn Dobler — 1:06.97
5. Bethany Galat — 1:07.13

200m Breaststroke
1. Annie Lazor — 2:20.77
2. Lilly King — 2:21.39
3. Bethany Galat — 2:21.84
4. Emily Escobedo — 2:22.87
5. Madisyn Cox — 2:23.84

100m Butterfly
1. Kelsi Dahlia — 57.06
2. Katie McLaughlin — 57.23
3. Amanda Kendall — 57.51
3. Kendyl Stewart — 57.51
5. Aly Tetzloff — 57.70

200m Butterfly
1. Hali Flickinger — 2:05.96
2. Katie Drabot — 2:06.59
3. Regan Smith — 2:07.26
4. Lillie Nordmann — 2:07.43
5. Dakota Luther — 2:07.76

200m Individual Medley
1. Melanie Margalis — 2:08.91
2. Madisyn Cox — 2:10.00
3. Kathleen Baker — 2:10.65
4. Ella Eastin — 2:10.72
5. Alex Walsh — 2:11.24

400m Individual Medley
1. Emma Weyant — 4:35.47
2. Brooke Forde — 4:36.06
3. Ella Eastin — 4:37.18
4. Madisyn Cox — 4:37.23
5. Makayla Sargent — 4:37.95

Toyota introduces Accessible People Movers for Olympics, adding to robots

Tokyo Olympic People Mover
Toyota
By OlympicTalkAug 26, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Tokyo Olympics will feature environment friendly vehicles, including 200 Accessible People Movers (APMs) to help those with mobility needs to travel within venues including the Olympic Stadium.

Toyota announced a set of 2,700 total vehicles Monday, adding to its set of at least five different types of robots used during the Olympics next summer.

The company “aims to achieve the lowest emissions target level of any official fleet used at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and thereby also helping to reduce the environmental burden of the Games.”

The majority of vehicles will be electric, including the APMs, and used to transport between venues.

Earlier, Toyota announced that robots would support event operations. A mascot robot will welcome athletes and guests to official venues. Another robot will project an image of a user from a remote location into a venue to give those physically unable to attend a chance to experience the Games with an on-screen presence capable of conversation between the two locations.

Another robot will guide guests to accessible seating seats at the Olympic Stadium and deliver drinks and other goods ordered from a tablet.

Yet another robot will be used to retrieve and convey items on the field of play, specifically during throwing events like the javelin.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo Olympics: 20 storylines with one year out to the 2020 Games

Tokyo Olympic People Mover
Toyota e-Palette (Tokyo 2020 version)

 

Mascot Robot
Mascot Robot

 

Virtual mobility/tele-presence robot
Virtual mobility/tele-presence robot

 

Field event support robot
Field event support robot