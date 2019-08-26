Kyle Chalmers, Olympic 100m freestyle champ, has third heart surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion from Australia, underwent his third heart surgery on Monday, according to his social media.

“Fingers crossed today’s heart surgery fixed the problem once and for all,” was posted on Chalmers’ Instagram.

Chalmers, 21, has Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), an elevated-heart-rate condition that can cause chest pain and fainting. He was diagnosed at age 12 and had a second surgery in 2017, keeping him out of those world championships.

Chalmers, the surprise Rio gold medalist in swimming’s marquee individual event, came back to win the 100m free at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships over American Caeleb Dressel.

Dressel returned the favor at last month’s world championships, relegating Chalmers to silver and creating a full-blown rivalry.

Chalmers played Australian rules football up until 2015, stopping after he broke his wrist and tore ankle ligaments during a game

