Toyota introduces Accessible People Movers for Olympics, adding to robots

The Tokyo Olympics will feature environment friendly vehicles, including 200 Accessible People Movers (APMs) to help those with mobility needs to travel within venues including the Olympic Stadium.

Toyota announced a set of 2,700 total vehicles Monday, adding to its set of at least five different types of robots used during the Olympics next summer.

The company “aims to achieve the lowest emissions target level of any official fleet used at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and thereby also helping to reduce the environmental burden of the Games.”

The majority of vehicles will be electric, including the APMs, and used to transport between venues.

Earlier, Toyota announced that robots would support event operations. A mascot robot will welcome athletes and guests to official venues. Another robot will project an image of a user from a remote location into a venue to give those physically unable to attend a chance to experience the Games with an on-screen presence capable of conversation between the two locations.

Another robot will guide guests to accessible seating seats at the Olympic Stadium and deliver drinks and other goods ordered from a tablet.

Yet another robot will be used to retrieve and convey items on the field of play, specifically during throwing events like the javelin.

