Comeback Coco: Gauff rallies to win U.S. Open debut

NEW YORK — Comeback Coco is back. Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old who authored a magnetic run to the Wimbledon fourth round, rallied from a set down to win her first U.S. Open main draw match on Tuesday.

Gauff beat a fellow former junior No. 1, 18-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 to reach the second round of the season’s final Grand Slam.

“I was almost out,” said Gauff, the youngest singles player to win a U.S. Open first-round match since countrywoman CiCi Bellis in 2014. “I think I gave them a heart attack, especially my mom. And my dad, he looks a little bit tired over there, too.”

Gauff next gets Hungarian qualifier Tímea Babos on Thursday (though she had to be told that she gets a day off and doesn’t have to play Wednesday).

She could play No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round Saturday. The two practiced together about two years ago, said Osaka, who advanced in three sets Tuesday to open her title defense.

“I have actually been trying to talk to her recently, because I feel she’s a little bit like me,” said the 21-year-old Osaka, who last year became the youngest U.S. Open champion since Maria Sharapova in 2006. “This is such a good experience for her. She obviously deserves to play here.”

Gauff looked lost in the first set Tuesday evening at Louis Armstrong Stadium, the second-biggest court on the grounds. She had three winners to 16 unforced errors, including four double faults.

But Gauff, buoyed by the home crowd and her player box standing and urging her on, came back as she did in the third round of Wimbledon last month. There, Gauff became the youngest woman to make a Grand Slam fourth round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

Those last two sets still weren’t pretty. Each player had 40-plus unforced errors for the match.

“No matter where I was on the court, I could always hear somebody supporting me, and I really am grateful for that,” Gauff said.

In other action Tuesday, the likelihood that one of the men’s Big Three wins a 12th straight Grand Slam increased significantly despite none of them playing in the day session.

That’s because next-generation stars Dominic Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas each dropped four-set matches, bowing out in the first round of a second straight Slam.

Tsitsipas’ defeat was more memorable, for he ranted against chair umpire Damien Dumusois after being called for a coaching violation and being told to speed up during a clothing change. Andrey Rublev, the 43-ranked Russian, dumped the eighth-seeded Greek 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5.

“For some reason, you have something against me … because you’re French, probably,” Tsitsipas, who beat Roger Federer at the Australian Open en route to the semifinals, told the umpire. “And you’re all weirdos.”

Thiem went out more quietly, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to 87th-ranked Italian Thomas Fabbiano. The Austrian had downplayed his readiness before the tournament due to a virus.

“I got very, very tired and exhausted after two sets,” he said. “I’m far away from 100 percent.”

In the spring, the Austrian Thiem appeared the most likely man to break up the Federer-Novak Djokovic–Rafael Nadal triumvirate, winning Indian Wells (considered the fifth major) and reaching a second straight French Open final. He beat Federer, Djokovic and Nadal in the clay season.

Nadal and fellow 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens headlined Tuesday night’s schedule.

