Danell Leyva splashes out of American Ninja Warrior after incredible save

Triple Olympic gymnastics medalist Danell Leyva could not convert his incredible save on “American Ninja Warrior” to complete the course at the Las Vegas Finals, splashing out of the twist and fly obstacle in Monday night’s episode.

Leyva, who retired after taking parallel bars and high bar silver in Rio, saved himself from an earlier splashout by pulling himself out of the water and back onto flexible boards from which he had slipped.

Leyva previously splashed out of the “Leaps of Faith” obstacle in the Los Angeles City Finals episode that aired last month.

Other Olympic gymnasts have tackled ANW, including gold medalists Nastia Liukin and Paul Hamm.

