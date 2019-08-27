TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Danell Leyva splashes out of American Ninja Warrior after incredible save

By OlympicTalkAug 27, 2019, 8:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Triple Olympic gymnastics medalist Danell Leyva could not convert his incredible save on “American Ninja Warrior” to complete the course at the Las Vegas Finals, splashing out of the twist and fly obstacle in Monday night’s episode.

Leyva, who retired after taking parallel bars and high bar silver in Rio, saved himself from an earlier splashout by pulling himself out of the water and back onto flexible boards from which he had slipped.

Leyva previously splashed out of the “Leaps of Faith” obstacle in the Los Angeles City Finals episode that aired last month.

Other Olympic gymnasts have tackled ANW, including gold medalists Nastia Liukin and Paul Hamm.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: U.S. gymnast catches high bar with one hand at nationals

Marina Arzamasova, world 800m champion, provisionally suspended

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 27, 2019, 7:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Marina Arzamasova, the 2015 World 800m champion, was provisionally suspended for the presence of an illegal anabolic agent.

Arzamasova, 31, ranks outside the top 100 in the world this year in the 800m, returning from having her second daughter in 2018.

She followed her 2015 World title, the last major outdoor title not won by Caster Semenya, by placing seventh at the Rio Olympics and getting eliminated from the heats of the 2017 Worlds.

The favorite for worlds in a month is American Ajee Wilson, who is second-fastest in the world this year behind Semenya.

Semenya, as well as the Rio silver and bronze medalists, are barred from competing in women’s races between the 400m and the mile under the IAAF’s new testoterone caps.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Tokyo Olympics: 20 storylines with one year out to the 2020 Games

Aliya Mustafina to miss gymnastics worlds

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 26, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Danell Leyva Danell Leyva splashes out of American Ninja Warrior after incredible save Marina Arzamasova, world 800m champion, provisionally suspended 2019 U.S. swimming rankings (men)

Aliya Mustafina will not be on the Russian roster for next month’s world gymnastics championships, the nation’s gymnastics federation confirmed Tuesday.

Mustafina previously said she’s unlikely to compete because she skipped a domestic Russian qualifying meet, according to Olympic Channel.

“I can’t qualify for the world championships,” Mustafina, a seven-time Olympic medalist, said, according to the report. “At the moment, I choose to find myself physically, morally, rest a little. I want to start my way to Tokyo with a brand new energy.”

Mustafina, 24, is the last non-American woman to win an Olympic or world championships all-around, back in 2010 in her first year as a senior gymnast. A series of injuries followed, including surgeries on both knees and her left ankle.

She earned all-around bronze medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, plus uneven bars titles at both Games. She had daughter Alisa in 2017, then finished fifth on bars at worlds 16 months later.

Mustafina joined a list of distinguished moms to return to the top level of gymnastics, including Oksana Chusovitina, who began competing in the Soviet Union in the 1980s and, seven Olympics later, is still competing at age 44 (for Uzbekistan).

The most decorated Olympic gymnast, Soviet Larisa Latynina, earned 12 of her 18 medals after becoming a mom.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. gymnastics coach under investigation