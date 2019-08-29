TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Noah Lyles overtakes Justin Gatlin for Diamond League 100m title

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT
Noah Lyles beat Justin Gatlin for the first time, overtaking a struggling 37-year-old in the last 20 meters to win the Diamond League 100m title in Zurich on Thursday.

Lyles, who will not race the 100m at next month’s world championships to focus on the 200m, clocked 9.98 seconds into a .4 meter/second headwind. He remains the second-fastest man in the world this year (and this Olympic cycle) behind Christian Coleman.

Coleman, who has clocked 9.79, 9.81 and 9.82 the last three years, was not in Zurich as he as contests a charge of missing three drug tests that could lead to a suspension.

Gatlin led at about 70 meters before slowing to fourth place in 10.08. He came to Zurich as the world championships favorite with Coleman’s status in limbo, but now the likes of 2012 Olympic silver medalist Yohan Blake (third on Thursday) have to be considered.

The Diamond League season concludes with the second of two finals meets in Brussels on Sept. 6. Lyles is expected to race the 200m.

In other events Thursday, Norwegian Karsten Warholm ran the second-fastest 400m hurdles in history, clocking 46.92 seconds. Only Kevin Young‘s 27-year-old world record of 46.78 was faster. Warholm, the 2017 World champion, outdueled American Rai Benjamin, who ran 46.98 to move into a share of third place on the all-time list.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran the world’s fastest 200m in four years, winning in 21.74 seconds. The Bahamian is undefeated at all distances for two years but will not race the 200m at worlds because it overlaps with the 400m. The IAAF is reviewing Miller-Uibo’s request to change the 2020 Olympic schedule to better accommodate a 200m/400m double. More on that process here.

With Miller-Uibo absent from the worlds 200m, the favorites are Brit Dina Asher-Smith, who was runner-up in 22.08 on Thursday, and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, who is ranked second this year at 22.00 and was third in 22.44 in Zurich.

Sydney McLaughlin ran away from world-record holder Dalilah Muhammad in the 400m hurdles. McLaughlin clocked 52.85 to win by 1.01 seconds, while Muhammad was third in 54.13, well her record-breaking 52.20 from the USATF Outdoor Championships last month. Muhammad and McLaughlin are the only women to break 53 seconds this year, making them the clear gold-silver favorites at worlds.

“I’m shocked and amazed,” McLaughlin said, adding that she must improve after hitting two hurdles. “I didn’t expect to come out here and win.”

Donavan Brazier surged past a gassed Nijel Amos to win the 800m in 1:42.70, one tenth off Johnny Gray‘s 34-year-old American record. Brazier, who notched his first Diamond League win in June, is now a gold-medal contender for worlds. No American has earned an Olympic or world title at 800m since Dave Wottle prevailed in a hat in Munich in 1972.

Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser won the 400m in 50.24 seconds against a field lacking Miller-Uibo. Naser hasn’t been beaten by anyone other than Miller-Uibo in two years.

World-record holder Beatrice Chepkoech won a 3000m steeplechase that included four of the six fastest women in history, plus reigning world champion Emma Coburn. Chepkoech, whose world record is 8:44.32, won in 9:01.71 to consolidate world championships favorite status. Coburn was 8.3 seconds slower in sixth and faces a difficult task to beat two of the four Kenyans at worlds next month to get back on the podium.

Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan followed up her mile world record from last month by winning the 1500m over a field including world-record holder Genzebe Dibaba. Hassan clocked 3:57.08, well off the world’s fastest time of 2019 that she owns (3:55.30). Hassan has range from 800m through the 10,000m, and it’s unknown what her world championships schedule will be.

American record holder Sam Kendricks won the pole vault over a field that included the world-record holder (Renaud Lavillenie of France) and Rio Olympic champion (Thiago Braz of Brazil). Kendricks, who leads the world this year with a 6.06-meter clearance, needed only to get past 5.93 for his second Diamond League title.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s request for Olympic schedule change under review

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the Rio Olympic 400m champion who just won the Diamond League 200m title in the fastest time in this Olympic cycle, requested that the Tokyo 2020 track and field schedule be changed to better accommodate a 200m-400m double.

Miller-Uibo, a Bahamian who hasn’t lost at either distance in two years, hopes the IAAF will facilitate her request, in part because it was done for Michael Johnson in 1996 and Allyson Felix in 2016. Miller-Uibo will probably stick to one individual event in Tokyo if the schedule is not changed, she told NBC Olympics senior researcher Alex Azzi at the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Thursday.

Johnson famously swept the 200m and 400m at the Atlanta Games (as did Frenchwoman Marie-José Pérec).

Felix, coming back from torn ankle ligaments, missed making the 2016 Olympic team in the 200m by .01. She earned silver behind a diving Miller-Uibo in the Rio 400m final.

Miller-Uibo said she will race the 400m at the world championships in Doha in next month, opting out of the 200m because it overlapped with the 400m. Miller-Uibo did not ask the IAAF to amend the worlds schedule.

The Olympic schedule is a little more favorable. The 400m first round and the 200m final are on the same day (former in the morning, latter at night), with the 400m semifinals the following day.

“It’s still a little bit tricky,” Miller-Uibo said Wednesday. “We’re just asking them to clear it up a little bit more for us, where we can focus on three [rounds in the 200m] and then focus on the other three [rounds in the 400m]. I think it’s always been so simple for the 100m/200m runners. The 200m/400m being a more complex double, I think we’re asking for a day, if they can at least do that for us. We’ve asked, and we’re just hoping that we can make the changes.”

An IAAF spokesperson said the request is under consideration and will require consultation with other key Olympic stakeholders.

Miller-Uibo said she has not spoken with her Rio rival Felix about the process.

“But I know that in the past it’s been changed a lot for people, so we’re just hoping they can make the change for me,” she said.

Meghan Duggan, U.S. hockey captain, is pregnant

By OlympicTalkAug 29, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Meghan Duggan, captain of the Olympic champion U.S. hockey team, is pregnant and due in February, her agent confirmed.

Last September, Duggan married fellow Olympic champion Gillian Apps, who earned gold for Canada in 2006, 2010 and 2014, beating Duggan’s U.S. teams in the latter two finals.

Together, they own four Olympic gold medals and 10 world titles.

It’s unknown if Duggan, 31, will return to competitive hockey for the world championship in early April or for a bid to make a fourth Olympic team. She has not played a competitive game since the PyeongChang final.

She would not be the first mother to make a U.S. Olympic hockey team. Most recently, Jenny Potter played at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympics after becoming a mom.

