TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Novak Djokovic, amid shoulder injury, fan distractions, wins at U.S. Open

By OlympicTalkAug 30, 2019, 11:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2019 FIBA World Cup schedule, results FIBA Men’s World Cup: Tokyo Olympic qualifying picture Helen Maroulis, after traumatic brain injuries, keeps on wrestling

NEW YORK — Twice, Novak Djokovic batted away questions about his injured shoulder before Friday night’s match. Twice, he responded sharply to spectators. But on the court, ball in play, he was every bit the top-ranked, defending champion on Friday night.

Djokovic swept overmatched American veteran Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach a fourth-round Sunday showdown with 2016 U.S. Open titlist Stan Wawrinka.

But his status going into the Kudla match was far from certain. Djokovic, who won four of the last five Grand Slams, has dealt with left shoulder pain for two weeks. He revealed that much after taking a medical timeout and getting the shoulder worked on repeatedly in his previous match.

Djokovic said Wednesday that he didn’t know if he could finish that second-round win over Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero. He said he would get a further assessment of the injury, consulting with sports medicine experts.

“I’ve been experiencing some days of higher intensity of pain, some days less,” Djokovic said after beating Londero. “What happened [Wednesday] on the court, actually how I felt, was quite rough and unpredictable.”

Concern grew Friday evening when Djokovic’s pre-match practice time was moved from 5 to 6 and then to 7. He finally arrived on site around 7, just before the Arthur Ashe Stadium match preceding his was to start.

Then, in that tardy practice, Djokovic paced to a screen shielding spectators from him and said, “Trust me, I come find you.” He entered Ashe Stadium soon after and was asked twice about his shoulder in the perfunctory pre-match interview.

“Let’s talk about it after. I’m giving myself a chance. I believe it’s going to be fine,” he said. He was asked again. “I’m here,” Djokovic said. “Let’s play.”

In the first set, Djokovic used an obscenity in telling at least one spectator to shut up after there was audible noise from the crowd during a point.

The second week figures to bring more major challenges for Djokovic on the side of the net. Wawrinka, possibly followed by red-hot Russian Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal potentially waiting in the last two rounds should he make a 12th straight U.S. Open semifinal.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Serena Williams, Roger Federer roll at U.S. Open with Wimbledon behind them

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkAug 30, 2019, 3:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2019 FIBA World Cup schedule, results FIBA Men’s World Cup: Tokyo Olympic qualifying picture Helen Maroulis, after traumatic brain injuries, keeps on wrestling

NEW YORK — Serena Williams and Roger Federer, each coming off stinging Wimbledon final defeats, are on form going into the second week of the U.S. Open.

Williams, in her seventh try to match Margaret Court‘s record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, swept Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2 on Friday afternoon, two days after rallying from a set down in the second round.

Federer, eyeing his 21st major title and some cushion on the all-time list over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, won the first set for the first time this week. He dispatched Brit Dan Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the fourth round.

Top-ranked Djokovic looks to join them in week two. He plays Friday night against American Denis Kudla.

Williams gets Croatian Petra Martic on Sunday with second-ranked Ash Barty potentially waiting in the quarterfinals. Federer will also play Sunday, against No. 15 David Goffin. Federer caught a break when No. 7 Kei Nishikori, a possible quarterfinal foe, was upset by Australian Alex de Minaur.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

Both Williams and Federer, born within two months of each other in 1981, continue to go into Grand Slams facing similar questions. Can Williams go the distance in a two-week event after withdrawing from her previous tournament with a back injury?

“I’ve always been really mentally strong. I’ve always been really physically strong,” said Williams, also slowed by ankle, knee and pectoral injuries since returning in 2018 from life-threatening childbirth. “I think just putting those two together at an event would be the biggest obstacle for me.”

In the Wimbledon final, Williams ran into a lights-out Simona Halep, who routed her 6-2, 6-2.

“There’s really not much you can do. You just have to understand that that was their day today,” Williams said after that loss, her third time losing a Slam final since coming back from childbirth (she hasn’t won a tournament in the comeback). “Hopefully I can raise the level of my game sometimes.”

“Seems like every Grand Slam final I’m in recently has been an unbelievable effort to get there.”

Can Federer get past Djokovic and Nadal to lift his first major title since the 2018 Australian Open, especially after such a heartbreaking loss to Djokovic in the epic Wimbledon final?

“I just feel like it’s such an incredible opportunity missed,” Federer said after squandering two match points on his own serve before Djokovic prevailed 7–6 (5), 1–6, 7–6 (4), 4–6, 13–12 (3).

The bigger picture: Djokovic reached 16 Grand Slams. Nadal is at 18. They are closer to Federer’s men’s record 20 than ever before.

“I take motivation from different places,” Federer said at Wimbledon. “Not so much from trying to stay ahead because I broke the record, and if somebody else does, well, that’s great for them. You can’t protect everything anyway.”

MORE: Serena Williams has terse reply to question about chair umpire

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2019 FIBA World Cup schedule, results

AP
By OlympicTalkAug 30, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup, where not only a world title but also seven 2020 Tokyo Olympic spots will be determined, takes place the first two weeks of September in China.

The U.S., with a roster missing NBA superstars, looks to become the first nation to win three straight titles.

Top challengers include Serbia, which took silver at the Rio Olympics and 2014 Worlds and is led by Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokić. Traditional contender Spain features stalwarts Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio. France boasts five NBA players, including Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier and Nicolas Batum.

The format: 32 teams split into eight groups, like the men’s soccer World Cup. The top two per group advance to a second phase of 16 teams in four groups. The top two from each of those groups make up the quarterfinals.

MORE: Carmelo Anthony’s request denied to return to USA Basketball

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Date Time (ET) Game Round
Sat, Aug. 31 3:30 a.m. Serbia vs. Angola Group D
4 a.m. Venezuela vs. Poland Group A
4:30 a.m. Nigeria vs. Russia Group B
4:30 a.m. Puerto Rico vs. Iran Group C
7:30 a.m. Italy vs. Philippines Group D
8 a.m. China vs. Ivory Coast Group A
8:30 a.m. Tunisia vs. Spain Group C
8:30 a.m. Korea vs. Argentina Group B
Sun, Sept. 1 3:30 a.m. Australia vs. Canada Group H
4 a.m. Brazil vs. New Zealand Group F
4:30 a.m. Jordan vs. Dominican Republic Group G
4:30 a.m. Japan vs. Turkey Group E
7:30 a.m. Lithuania vs. Senegal Group H
8 a.m. Montenegro vs. Greece Group F
8:30 a.m. USA vs. Czech Republic Group E
8:30 a.m. Germany vs. France Group G
Mon, Sept. 2 3:30 a.m. Angola vs. Italy Group D
4 a.m. Ivory Coast vs. Venezuela Group A
4:30 a.m. Iran vs. Tunisia Group C
4:30 a.m. Argentina vs. Nigeria Group B
7:30 a.m. Philippines vs. Serbia Group D
8 a.m. Poland vs. China Group A
8:30 a.m. Russia vs. Korea Group B
8:30 a.m. Spain vs. Puerto Rico Group C
Tue, Sept. 3 3:30 a.m. Senegal vs. Australia Group H
4 a.m. New Zealand vs. Montenegro Group F
4:30 a.m. Dominican Republic vs. Germany Group G
4:30 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Japan Group E
7:30 a.m. Canada vs. Lithuania Group H
8 a.m. Greece vs. Brazil Group F
8:30 a.m. France vs. Jordan Group G
8:30 a.m. Turkey vs. USA Group E
Wed, Sept. 4 3:30 a.m. Philippines vs. Angola Group D
4 a.m. Poland vs. Ivory Coast Group A
4:30 a.m. Tunisia vs. Puerto Rico Group C
4:30 a.m. Nigeria vs. Korea Group B
7:30 a.m. Serbia vs. Italy Group D
8 a.m. China vs. Venezuela Group A
8:30 a.m. Iran vs. Spain Group C
8:30 a.m. Argentina vs. Russia Group B
Thu, Sept. 5 3:30 a.m. Senegal vs. Canada Group H
4 a.m. Montenegro vs. Brazil Group F
4:30 a.m. Jordan vs. Germany Group G
4:30 a.m. Czech Republic vs. Turkey Group E
7:30 a.m. Australia vs. Lithuania Group H
8 a.m. New Zealand vs. Greece Group F
8:30 a.m. Japan vs. USA Group E
8:30 a.m. France vs. Dominican Republic Group G
Fri, Sept. 6 TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
Sat, Sept. 7 TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
Sun, Sept. 8 TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
Mon, Sept. 9 TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
TBD TBD Group Stage 2
Tue, Sept. 10 7 a.m. TBD Quarterfinals
9 a.m. TBD Quarterfinals
Wed, Sept. 11 7 a.m. TBD Quarterfinals
9 a.m. TBD Quarterfinals
Thu, Sept. 12 7 a.m. TBD Consolation
9 a.m. TBD Consolation
Fri, Sept. 13 TBD TBD Semifinals
TBD TBD Semifinals
Sat, Sept. 14 4 a.m. TBD Consolation
8 a.m. TBD Consolation
Sun, Sept. 15 4 a.m. TBD Third Place
8 a.m. TBD Final

 