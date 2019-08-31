Alysa Liu is first U.S. woman to land quad, wins Junior Grand Prix debut

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You could say Alysa Liu‘s first Junior Grand Prix was a success, even if the most audible thing she had to say in kiss and cry was “big mistake” on Saturday night.

Liu, a 14-year-old who in January became the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in history, won her junior international debut in Lake Placid, N.Y., this weekend.

And in Saturday’s free skate, Liu landed a clean, fully rotated quadruple Lutz, becoming the first U.S. woman to land a quad of any kind in competition. Liu also landed a quad at the Aurora Games last week, but that wasn’t a sanctioned event.

After the quad, Liu fell on the second of her two triple Axel attempts, which likely prompted the “big mistake” utterance in kiss and cry. No matter, Liu still tallied 208.10 total points to win by 21.52. She did not try a quad Lutz or triple Axel in Friday’s short program.

Liu ended Russia’s streak of 20 straight Junior Grand Prix women’s titles dating to 2016. She became the first non-Japanese or Russian woman to win a Junior Grand Prix since American Polina Edmunds in 2013, ending a 44-event streak for those two nations.

Liu, who can’t compete at the major senior international level until the 2022 Olympic season, will compete at another Junior Grand Prix in Poland in three weeks.

Previously, Sasha Cohen landed a quadruple Salchow in practice in 2001, but never in competition. At least three Russian teens landed quads in junior competition in the last two years.

Kazakhstan’s Elizabet Tursynbaeva became the first woman to land a clean, fully rotated quad in senior competition en route to silver at last season’s world championships.

