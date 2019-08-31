TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open run ended by Naomi Osaka

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Coco Gauff‘s first U.S. Open in the main draw proved almost as memorable as her Wimbledon run last month. It ended Saturday, when defending champion Naomi Osaka served her out 6-3, 6-0 in the third round.

Gauff, at 15 the youngest woman in the draw, played her first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium and did so against the No. 1 woman in the world. She struggled with unforced errors (three times the number of her winners) and double faults (seven), while Osaka played up to her title and ranking.

Gauff ended her first Grand Slam season having become the youngest woman to make the Wimbledon fourth round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991 and the youngest to make the U.S. Open third round since Anna Kournikova in 1996.

Osaka advanced to play No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in Monday’s fourth round. If she makes it back to the final, she would do so without having to play a top-12 seed.

Four Americans are among the last 16 — Serena Williams, seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, No. 10 Madison Keys, qualifier Taylor Townsend and wild card Kristie Ahn.

Alysa Liu is first U.S. woman to land quad, wins Junior Grand Prix debut

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT
You could say Alysa Liu‘s first Junior Grand Prix was a success, even if the most audible thing she had to say in kiss and cry was “big mistake” on Saturday night.

Liu, a 14-year-old who in January became the youngest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in history, won her junior international debut in Lake Placid, N.Y., this weekend.

And in Saturday’s free skate, Liu landed a clean, fully rotated quadruple Lutz, becoming the first U.S. woman to land a quad of any kind in competition. Liu also landed a quad at the Aurora Games last week, but that wasn’t a sanctioned event.

After the quad, Liu fell on the second of her two triple Axel attempts, which likely prompted the “big mistake” utterance in kiss and cry. No matter, Liu still tallied 208.10 total points to win by 21.52. She did not try a quad Lutz or triple Axel in Friday’s short program.

Liu ended Russia’s streak of 20 straight Junior Grand Prix women’s titles dating to 2016. She became the first non-Japanese or Russian woman to win a Junior Grand Prix since American Polina Edmunds in 2013, ending a 44-event streak for those two nations.

Liu, who can’t compete at the major senior international level until the 2022 Olympic season, will compete at another Junior Grand Prix in Poland in three weeks.

Previously, Sasha Cohen landed a quadruple Salchow in practice in 2001, but never in competition. At least three Russian teens landed quads in junior competition in the last two years.

Kazakhstan’s Elizabet Tursynbaeva became the first woman to land a clean, fully rotated quad in senior competition en route to silver at last season’s world championships.

Nino Schurter, with 8th world title, pads claim to greatest mountain biker in history

By Rachel ThompsonAug 31, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT
MONT-SAINTE-ANNE, Quebec – Tack one more title onto Nino Schurter’s already cluttered resume.

The Swiss mountain biker and reigning Olympic gold medalist won his eighth world title and fifth straight Saturday afternoon. His 10th world medal also broke a tie for the career record with recently retired mountain biking great Julien Absalon.

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel, who likely would have challenged Schurter for the world title, skipped the event amid a busy racing schedule across multiple disciplines.

Schurter called it “an amazing victory” and said, “I worked hard this year towards that goal and it’s important toward next year. I know I’m still [on] top and I can battle for the gold in Tokyo.”

The 33-year-old has an Olympic medal of every color: he won a surprising bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games as a 22-year-old, then a silver in London before completing the collection in 2016 with gold in Rio.

Schurter noted earlier this week that records within reach continue to motivate him. In addition to passing former rival Absalon’s world medals total this week, he’s one World Cup win shy of Absalon’s 33 victories.

If he makes the podium in Tokyo, he’ll become the first mountain biker to win four Olympic medals (Germany’s Sabine Spitz, who plans to retire at the end of the season, also has three).

Still, Schurter said he’s driven primarily by joy.

“I still love to race and compete, and I think that’s the most important thing, that you enjoy what you do,” he said. “On one side, it’s nice to have all those records, but on the other side, every race [is] actually enough.”

Motivation has never been an issue for Schurter. He’s careful to avoid burnout, strategically mapping out a season-long schedule that might mean fewer races than his competitors. He also spends a few weeks without his bike at the end of each season to vacation with family, though he admits his rest time isn’t spent lazily.

“After three or four days, I’m thinking, ‘Maybe I’ll go for a run,’” he said.

He’s also enjoyed passing the sport on to his daughter, Lisa, who turns 4 in October.

Schurter introduced her to cycling by adding a small seat to his bike frame so she could hold the handlebars. Now, she rides on her own and is learning how to climb from an overly qualified instructor: Schurter attaches a rope to the back of his bike to tow her uphill before they ride down together.

While a few records remain on his radar, Schurter is content with what he’s already accomplished. That means less pressure and more time to enjoy the ride.

“All those goals I really wanted to achieve, I actually achieved,” he said. “So what’s coming is now just extra.”

