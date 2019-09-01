TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with win over Czech Republic

By OlympicTalkSep 1, 2019, 10:08 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s basketball team may not have any NBA superstars at the FIBA World Cup, but it still comfortably handled its first opponent, the Czech Republic, on Sunday in China.

The Americans overcame early shooting struggles to eventually cruise 88-67, kicking off a bid for an unprecedented third straight world title. They will also qualify for the Tokyo Olympics by finishing as one of the top two nations from North and South America.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell had a team-high 16 points, while Kemba Walker, one of two 2019 NBA All-Stars on the roster, had 13. A full box score is here.

Next up on Tuesday is Turkey, the highest-ranked nation of the U.S.’ three opponents in the first round of group play. Turkey, ranked 17th, made the quarterfinals of the last three World Cups, including taking silver to the U.S. in 2010. Turkey’s roster includes NBA veteran Ersan Ilyasova.

The Americans wrap up opening group play on Thursday against Japan, which is already qualified for the Olympics as the host nation.

The top two teams from each group advance to a second phase of group play with four teams in four groups that determines the quarterfinalists.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

U.S. women’s eight, once unbeatable, goes into Olympics as world bronze medalist

By OlympicTalkSep 1, 2019, 9:24 AM EDT
The U.S. women’s eight goes into the 2020 Olympics as the three-time defending gold medalist. The boat also goes to the Tokyo Games as the world bronze medalist, looking its most vulnerable in a decade.

New Zealand, which has never earned an Olympic women’s eight medal, won the world title by 2.72 seconds in Austria on Sunday. The U.S. was 5.02 seconds behind in third after six minutes of racing over 2,000 meters.

The Americans won all 11 Olympic and world titles between 2006 and 2016. That streak was snapped in 2017, when the U.S. took fourth in a reset year with three members of the Rio Olympic eight team returning. That year, the Americans were 2.85 seconds behind world champion Romania.

This year’s crew also included three Rio champions — coxswain Katelin Guregian, two-time Olympic champ Meghan Musnicki (out of retirement) and Emily Regan. It replaced two rowers from the 2018 boat that rebounded for a world title.

Also Sunday, Kara Kohler took bronze in the single sculls. Kohler, 28, also earned bronze at the 2012 Olympics in quadruple sculls.

MORE: Alysa Liu becomes first U.S. woman to land quad

Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open run ended by Naomi Osaka

By OlympicTalkAug 31, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Coco Gauff‘s first U.S. Open in the main draw proved arguably as memorable as her Wimbledon run last month. It ended Saturday, when defending champion Naomi Osaka served her out 6-3, 6-0 in the third round.

Then Osaka, 21, approached Gauff, 15, and urged the youngest woman in the tournament to share the on-court victor’s interview.

“It’s better than going into the showers and crying,” Osaka, who was memorably in tears after beating Serena Williams in last year’s final, when boos for the chair umpire rained down, told Gauff. “Let these people know how you feel.”

Gauff at first declined.

“I’m not the type of person who wants to cry in front of everyone,” she said. “I didn’t want to take that moment away from her, as well.”

Gauff played her first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium and did so against the No. 1 woman in the world. She struggled with unforced errors (three times the number of her winners) and double faults (seven), while Osaka played up to her title and ranking.

Gauff ended her first Grand Slam season (in singles) having become the youngest woman to make the Wimbledon fourth round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991 and the youngest to make the U.S. Open third round since Anna Kournikova in 1996.

“I’ll learn a lot from this match,” she said. “She’s the No. 1 player in the world right now, so I know what I need to do to get to that level.

“After the match, I think she just proved that she’s a true athlete. For me the definition of an athlete is someone who on the court treats you like your worst enemy but off the court can be your best friend. I think that’s what she did tonight.”

Osaka advanced to play No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in Monday’s fourth round. If she makes it back to the final, she would do so without having to play a top-12 seed. But, so far, she co-authored the moment of the tournament.

“I kind of thought of it when I shook her hand,” at the net, Osaka said. “She was a little bit teary-eyed. Then I was thinking to myself, [what] the people don’t see is we go into the locker room and just cry. … She’s had an incredible week, so I thought just to make a positive statement out of it.”

Four Americans are among the last 16 — Serena Williams, seeking a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, No. 10 Madison Keys, qualifier Taylor Townsend and wild card Kristie Ahn.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

