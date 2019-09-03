TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Justin Gatlin pulls up in 100m race, three weeks before world champs

By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. escapes Turkey at FIBA World Cup in closest win in 13 years Simone Biles ‘aches’ for victims after biological brother charged Christian Coleman cleared in drug-testing case

Justin Gatlin pulled up, grabbing his left leg in a 100m in Zagreb, Croatia, on Tuesday, three weeks before he defends his world 100m title in Doha.

Gatlin, a 37-year-old looking to become the oldest U.S. Olympic sprinter in history next year, grabbed toward his left thigh about two-thirds through the IAAF World Challenge meet race won by countryman Mike Rodgers in 10.04 seconds. Gatlin stayed on his feet to finish fourth in 10.29.

Gatlin similarly trotted across the finish line of a 200m in Grenada on April 13 after grabbing at his left thigh. His agent said then that it was a cramp. He reportedly suffered a right hamstring injury in a May 2018 relay, too.

Gatlin came back this summer to break 10 seconds in three straight meets, becoming a medal favorite for the world championships behind countryman Christian Coleman.

But last week he was fourth at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, his worst result this season, putting into question his status as the top challenger to Coleman.

Earlier Tuesday, Allyson Felix placed second in the 400m in 51.67 behind world champion Phyllis Francis, who clocked 51.02. Felix raced her second meet since Nov. 28 childbirth by emergency C-section.

Felix is expected to be at worlds, marking her record-breaking ninth world outdoors team. She currently shares the U.S. record of eight teams with retired high jumper Amy Acuff, according to the OlyMADMen.

Felix could be in the 4x400m and mixed-gender 4x400m relay pools but not the individual 400m at worlds, given she placed sixth at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July. Her best time this season, from the USATF Outdoors semifinals, is 51.45, ranking her 40th in the world this year.

MORE: Allyson Felix finds maternity protection with new apparel sponsor

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. escapes Turkey at FIBA World Cup in closest win in 13 years

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 3, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Justin Gatlin pulls up in 100m race, three weeks before world champs Simone Biles ‘aches’ for victims after biological brother charged Christian Coleman cleared in drug-testing case

The U.S. looks vulnerable on paper at the FIBA World Cup. Turkey proved it on the court on Tuesday, nearly handing the Americans their first loss at a major tournament since 2006 to end a 44-game win streak at the Olympics and worlds.

The U.S. eked out a 93-92 win in overtime in Shanghai, its closest at a major tournament since its last loss in the 2006 World semifinals to Greece.

“The team that we played tonight, again, shows its experience and the improvement that we have to make,” U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich said. “We’ve known for a long time how big basketball has become in China, of course, but all over the world.”

Turkey led 92-91 when it missed four straight free throws with nine seconds left in OT. A full box score is here.

Khris Middleton, one of two 2019 NBA All-Stars on a superstar-less U.S. roster, made two free throws with two seconds left before Milwaukee Bucks teammate Ersan Ilyasova missed a contested three-pointer as time expired that would have sent shockwaves across international basketball.

“The game was in our hands, not their hands,” said Furkan Korkmaz, a Philadelphia 76ers swingman and one of three NBA players on the Turkish roster.

Turkey is a decent opponent, the 2010 World silver medalist ranked No. 17, but tougher nations are believed to be coming in the knockout rounds.

“We didn’t play to our expectations,” Middleton said.

Much has been made about this U.S. roster lacking NBA superstars — it has one Olympian (Harrison Barnes) and two 2019 NBA All-Stars (Kemba Walker, Middleton). Many potential Tokyo Olympians opted out of suiting up for Team USA this summer — even with highly respected Gregg Popovich making his U.S. head coaching debut — a common occurrence in World Cup years.

Ten days ago, a 78-game win streak when including exhibitions with NBA players was snapped in a pre-World Cup loss to Australia.

The U.S. didn’t trail against Turkey until the final minute of regulation. With 12 seconds left, Jayson Tatum was fouled while attempting a go-ahead three-pointer. Tatum made two of three free throws to force OT.

The U.S., which beat the Czech Republic 88-67 in its opener on Sunday, finishes group play against Japan, lowest-ranked of the four-team group, on Thursday.

Also Tuesday, Canada was eliminated after losses to Australia (108-92) and Lithuania (92-69). That means the Canadians, seeking their first Olympic men’s basketball berth since 2000, will likely vie for one of the final four Olympic spots at a last-chance qualifying tournament next year.

Canada might have the most NBA options of any nation outside the U.S., but Andrew Wiggins, RJ Barrett, Jamal Murray and Tristan Thompson were all absent from the World Cup roster.

The top two nations at the World Cup from North and South America qualify for the Olympics.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Simone Biles ‘aches’ for victims after biological brother charged

AP
Associated PressSep 3, 2019, 12:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLEVELAND (AP) — Simone Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her biological brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead.

She said in a tweet Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families.

Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting.

Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited to a party.

Three men were killed when gunfire broke out during a fight and two others were wounded.

Biles-Thomas is scheduled for arraignment in Cleveland on Sept. 13. No attorney is listed for him in court records.