Tokyo Olympic organizers to test artificial snow to combat heat

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
Tokyo 2020 organizers reportedly plan to spray artificial snow over spectator seats at an Olympic canoe test event next week in their latest measure to combat 90-plus-degree temperatures and high humidity come the Games in July.

Machines will make a ton of snow in one day, according to NHK.

“We haven’t decided definitively that we will use this system next year for the Olympics, but we want to test it to see how effective it is,” a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson said, according to Agence France-Presse. “We’re open to trying all potentially useful ideas,”

Some of the heat counter-measures that organizers plan to use in July include electric fans, large-scale misting towers and installing special coating over 85 miles of roads in the city’s center — with reflective material that reduces the surface temperature.

The starting times of several events were pushed back in an attempt to avoid the midday heat. The men’s and women’s marathons were pushed back one hour to 6 a.m. to mitigate the heat, while the men’s 50km race walk will start at 5:30 a.m.

Tokyo’s summer heat forced an August women’s triathlon test event to be shortened because of high temperatures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Norman says no 200m-400m double for Olympics

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Michael Norman decided not to attempt a 200m-400m double for the Tokyo Olympics.

“These next two years, I really want to just focus on my individual event, make sure I get a medal in the 400m,” Norman said Thursday, one day before he races the 400m at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels (TV/stream schedule here). “Further down the line, hopefully I can drop down to the 200m, go for the double.”

Norman, 21, ran the sixth-fastest 400m in history on April 20, a 43.45 that is the world’s fastest time since Wayde van Niekerk lowered the world record to 43.03 at the Rio Olympics.

Norman also ranks second in the world in the 200m this year. He is the only man to beat world No. 1 Noah Lyles in the last three years, taking a Diamond League race in Rome on June 6.

Norman hasn’t raced a 200m since, opting out of it at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July and the world championships in Doha in three weeks. The world championships schedule has the 200m and 400m too close together to make the double feasible.

It doesn’t get much easier at the Olympics, where the 200m semifinals and final are on the two days between the 400m semifinals and final.

“It’s going to take a very, very, very special person to do something like that,” Norman said in July. “Is it feasible? Of course, it’s feasible. But maybe not feasible to perform very well. Shoot, is it enticing to do it? Yes.”

Norman has since decided not to go the route of Michael Johnson in 1996 and Allyson Felix in 2016; they both requested and were granted Olympic schedule changes to better accommodate the double.

Norman also noted a bet he made with coach Caryl Smith Gilbert. If he wins the 400m in Doha and Tokyo, he will be allowed to focus on the 100m in 2021.

“So hopefully, you know, I achieve those goals, and we start training for the 100m,” Norman said in July.

Lyles, the U.S. 200m champion, and Christian Coleman, the U.S. 100m champion, have both said they plan to attempt 100m-200m doubles next summer.

Rafael Nadal reaches U.S. Open semifinals, carrying Big Three streak

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2019, 12:39 AM EDT
NEW YORK — Rafael Nadal is carrying the streak of the Big Three and trying to keep the 1990s generation smothered.

Nadal reached the U.S. Open semifinals with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 sweep of Argentine Diego Schwartzman on Wednesday night. Nadal squandered double-break leads in each of the first two sets before breaking again to close them out.

“Straight sets, but big challenge,” he said of the 2-hour, 46-minute match where he sweat profusely in the humidity. “I accepted the challenge.”

Nadal is the only man of the semifinalists who has Grand Slam final experience. He is the only man of the semifinalists born in the 1980s. No man born in the 1990s has won a Slam, and no man other than Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer has won a Slam since the start of 2017.

It’s all on Nadal after Djokovic and Federer bowed out injured in the fourth round and quarterfinals, respectively. Nadal’s path would appear clear to his 19th Grand Slam title, moving within one of Federer’s total for the first time in his career.

But then again, this U.S. Open has been far from predictable. Take Nadal’s semifinal opponent Friday.

No. 24 Matteo Berrettini, a 23-year-old Italian, never made it past the fourth round of a prior major. But he took out flashy French veteran Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday afternoon. Berrettini has never played Nadal, but remembers watching him on TV as far back as 2005. The Spaniard won an ATP title in five sets in Rome that pre-empted cartoons.

“I saw, like, a hundred of his matches,” Berrettini said. “Who in this tour doesn’t know Rafa?”

The other semifinal pits 78th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov against Daniil Medvedev, the villainous fifth seed who had never before made a Slam quarterfinal but has been red-hot this summer.

In women’s action, No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland and No. 15 Bianca Andreescu of Canada each made her first Grand Slam semifinal. The women’s semis are Thursday night, starting with Serena Williams against No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Williams, eyeing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles titles, can identify with Nadal. She is the lone woman remaining who has Grand Slam final experience and the only one born in the 1980s.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women

