Getty Images

U.S. routs Japan by 53 points at FIBA World Cup; Giannis, Greece next

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s basketball team rebounded from near defeat to crush Japan by 53 points at the FIBA World Cup on Thursday.

It routed Japan 98-45, two days after a one-point overtime win over 17th-ranked Turkey. The U.S. won all three of its first-round group games to advance to a second round of group play.

A full box score is here.

The 53-point margin of victory came just shy of the U.S. record margin of 59 points over Finland in 2014. The record is for the Dream Team era, since teams of NBA superstars started playing at major international tournaments in 1992. The U.S. led by as much as 62 late in the fourth quarter.

The overall U.S. record margin is a 79-point win over South Korea in 1990.

Next up: Greece, led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greeks finished second in their group behind Brazil.

The top two teams from the second-round group of the U.S., Greece, Brazil and the Czech Republic advance to the quarterfinals next week. The points from the first round of group games carry over.

Australia is first Olympic men’s basketball qualifier, without its star

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2019, 10:11 AM EDT
Australia will extend the longest active streak of Olympic men’s basketball appearances next summer.

The Australians clinched a spot in their 13th straight Olympics when New Zealand failed to advance out of its group at the FIBA World Cup. Oceania gets one Olympic qualifier out of the World Cup, and Australia took the spot by advancing to the second stage of group play.

Australia is the most accomplished basketball nation yet to earn an Olympic men’s medal. It finished fourth in 1988, 1996, 2000 and 2016, going winless in eight games with a medal at stake.

Australia’s medal hopes in Tokyo may be dependent on Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.

Simmons passed on the Rio Olympics in favor of preparing for the 2016 NBA Draft, where he was the No. 1 overall pick, and the start of his pro career. He originally committed to the World Cup but withdrew on July 16 in favor of again preparing for the NBA season. But in withdrawing he said he would be “honored and humbled” to play at the Olympics.

Players on the World Cup roster with NBA experience include 2005 No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut and fellow Olympic veterans Patty Mills, Joe Ingles and Matthew Dellavedova.

Japan is in the 12-team Olympic field automatically as host nation. Six more nations will qualify for the Olympics at this month’s World Cup — two from the Americas, two from Europe, one from Africa and one from Asia.

The final four Olympic qualifiers will come from last-chance tournaments in 2020.

Michael Norman says no 200m-400m double for Olympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Michael Norman decided not to attempt a 200m-400m double for the Tokyo Olympics.

“These next two years, I really want to just focus on my individual event, make sure I get a medal in the 400m,” Norman said Thursday, one day before he races the 400m at the Diamond League Finals in Brussels (TV/stream schedule here). “Further down the line, hopefully I can drop down to the 200m, go for the double.”

Norman, 21, ran the sixth-fastest 400m in history on April 20, a 43.45 that is the world’s fastest time since Wayde van Niekerk lowered the world record to 43.03 at the Rio Olympics.

Norman also ranks second in the world in the 200m this year. He is the only man to beat world No. 1 Noah Lyles in the last three years, taking a Diamond League race in Rome on June 6.

Norman hasn’t raced a 200m since, opting out of it at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July and the world championships in Doha in three weeks. The world championships schedule has the 200m and 400m too close together to make the double feasible.

It doesn’t get much easier at the Olympics, where the 200m semifinals and final are on the two days between the 400m semifinals and final.

“It’s going to take a very, very, very special person to do something like that,” Norman said in July. “Is it feasible? Of course, it’s feasible. But maybe not feasible to perform very well. Shoot, is it enticing to do it? Yes.”

Norman has since decided not to go the route of Michael Johnson in 1996 and Allyson Felix in 2016; they both requested and were granted Olympic schedule changes to better accommodate the double.

Norman also noted a bet he made with coach Caryl Smith Gilbert. If he wins the 400m in Doha and Tokyo, he will be allowed to focus on the 100m in 2021.

“So hopefully, you know, I achieve those goals, and we start training for the 100m,” Norman said in July.

Lyles, the U.S. 200m champion, and Christian Coleman, the U.S. 100m champion, have both said they plan to attempt 100m-200m doubles next summer.

