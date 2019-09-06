TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Caster Semenya signs with soccer club

By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2019, 7:06 AM EDT
Caster Semenya plans to play competitive soccer next year. Whether she races on the track again is unknown.

Semenya, the two-time Olympic 800m champion, said she signed with a South African club with the intent to play competitive matches in 2020. She played the sport in her youth before becoming a world champion in 2009 at age 18.

“I am looking forward to this new journey, and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club,” she said, according to a press release.

Semenya made this move after a Swiss court ruled in late July that she can’t in her best events while she appeals a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision that upheld the IAAF’s new rule that bars her. Semenya took that ruling to mean that she won’t be able to defend her world title in Doha in three weeks.

“This will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned,” she said in a July 30 statement.

The IAAF rule that Semenya is trying to strike bars her from races between 400m and the mile unless she takes testosterone-suppressing measures, under which she would be allowed to return to those distances after six months. Semenya refuses to take those measures.

Semenya first appealed to CAS, which on May 1 ruled in favor of the IAAF. Semenya then appealed the CAS decision to the Swiss Supreme Court, which at first allowed her, but not others with her condition of difference of sexual development (DSD), to compete pending the appeal’s outcome.

Semenya has won 31 straight 800m races dating to 2015. All three Rio Olympic 800m medalists have said they are affected by the new rule. Semenya raced once while the Swiss Supreme Court allowed her to, winning the Pre Classic on May 30.

“First chapter of my life done, looking forward to my second chapter,” Semenya tweeted on July 30.

Semenya intimated her move to soccer earlier this week with Instagram posts of a soccer ball, kit and cleats.

Kemoy Campbell retires, six months after heart stopped during race

By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Jamaican distance runner Kemoy Campbell has retired, six months after his heart stopped while he ran at the Millrose Games track meet.

“It’s with a heavy heart, or half of one rather,” was posted on Campbell’s social media. “I must say goodbye to the sport. I will no longer be competing. I have given my all to this sport. It has taken me to places I have never dreamt of going. It gave a shy boy from a rural area in Jamaica the opportunity to prove himself to the world.”

Campbell, 28, made the announcement after visiting a medical center Thursday, according to his social media.

“I was told today that I shouldn’t compete again or this incident will happen again,” was posted. “I have pushed myself so hard that it almost ended my life. All the goals I had set for 2020 was thrown out the window today. I wanted to be the first Jamaican to medal at Olympics in a distance race, but that’s not going happen.”

Campbell, the only Jamaican to race an Olympic 5000m (eliminated in the heats in Rio), collapsed at the Millrose Games on Feb. 9 while pacing a race at the indoor meet.

He was treated by emergency services and taken to a medical facility. He did not remember what happened, only waking up in a hospital two days later.

“They had to use CPR to revive me,” he said on BBC radio in March. “Doctors were explaining that, hey, my heart stopped. I basically died.”

Campbell said that doctors could not discern the cause of the heart stoppage from tests done while he spent 17 days in the hospital. A defibrillator was reportedly inserted into his chest.

Campbell did go into the meet saying he felt like he couldn’t breathe in practice and had scheduled a doctor’s appointment for after the meet. He thought he had exercise-induced asthma.

U.S. routs Japan by 53 points at FIBA World Cup; Giannis, Greece next

By OlympicTalkSep 5, 2019, 11:59 PM EDT
The U.S. men’s basketball team rebounded from near defeat to crush Japan by 53 points at the FIBA World Cup on Thursday.

It routed Japan 98-45, two days after a one-point overtime win over 17th-ranked Turkey. The U.S. won all three of its first-round group games to advance to a second round of group play.

A full box score is here.

The 53-point margin of victory came just shy of the U.S. record margin of 59 points over Finland in 2014. The record is for the Dream Team era, since teams of NBA superstars started playing at major international tournaments in 1992. The U.S. led by as much as 62 late in the fourth quarter.

The overall U.S. record margin is a 79-point win over South Korea in 1990.

Next up: Greece, led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greeks finished second in their group behind Brazil.

“We go as far as Giannis goes,” said Greek teammate Nick Calathes, a former University of Florida standout who played for the Memphis Grizzlies between stints with Greek power Panathinaikos, formerly coached by Rick Pitino.

The top two teams from the second-round group of the U.S., Greece, Brazil and the Czech Republic advance to the quarterfinals next week. The points from the first round of group games carry over.

“He is the MVP, but at the same time, they do have other great players on that team,” said U.S. swingman Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo’s teammate on the Milwaukee Bucks. “It’s not just all about Giannis.”

