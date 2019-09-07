TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in U.S. Open final; record denied again

By OlympicTalkSep 7, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Giannis, Greece beaten by U.S. at FIBA World Cup Noah Lyles, denying nature’s call, wins Diamond League 200m title No burnout for ‘Rocket Man’ Nathan Chen

NEW YORK — For Serena Williams, history must wait again. For Bianca Andreescu, it might just be starting.

The Canadian 19-year-old went toe-to-toe with the legend for a 6-3, 7-5 win in the U.S. Open final. Andreescu, ranked 208th a year ago, became the first player born in the 2000s to win a Slam and the first teen champ since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 U.S. Open.

“It’s been a really long journey,” Andreescu said. “Maybe not so long. I’m only 19.”

Williams was swept in a major final for the fourth straight time since returning from life-threatening September 2017 childbirth.

“Bianca played an unbelievable match,” said Williams, who had 33 winners and 33 unforced errors, including eight double faults. “I wish I could have played better. If anyone could win this tournament, outside of [sister] Venus, I’m happy it’s Bianca.”

Williams played some of her best tennis in the first set after being broken in the opening game. She unraveled in the second before battling back from 1-5 down.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, more than 20,000, became so loud that Andreescu covered her ears. She steadied at 5-all, holding serve and then breaking Williams for the sixth time for the title.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win, so I’m sorry,” Andreescu said. “I tried my best to block everything out.”

At 37 years old, every chance is more crucial than the last to tie Margaret Court‘s record 24 Slams. Williams, whose coach deemed her fitter than at any point post-pregnancy, is still seeking her first title of any kind as a mom.

“My team has been so supportive for all the ups and downs and downs and downs and downs and downs and downs, and, hopefully, we’ll have some ups soon,” said Williams, who won her first Slam here in 1999 and debuted in doubles in 1998, after taking physics and algebra II exams. “I’m just so proud that I’m still out here competing at this level because it’s not easy to be in this particular sport for 20 years.”

Andreescu was seeded 15th here, but she was among the handful of favorites coming in. She had not lost a completed match in six months. The stat was a bit deceiving, since Andreescu missed the French Open and Wimbledon with a shoulder injury.

But she won her last tune-up event in Toronto, when she was up 3-1 on Williams in the final before the American retired with back spasms. She is 8-0 against top-10 players in 2019.

Zoom out, and Andreescu’s run is more surprising. She played just three prior Grand Slam main draws and never made it past the second round. She came here last year ranked 208th and lost in the first round of qualifying.

Then Andreescu spent the fall playing lower-level events in Florence (South Carolina, not Italy), Lawrence and Norman to get her 2018 year-end ranking up to 178.

“I was going through a lot of injuries, but I persevered,” said Andreescu, whose career-high junior ranking was No. 3. “I told myself to never give up.”

She broke out to start 2019, going through qualifying to reach the final of an Australian Open tune-up. In March, she won Indian Wells, often labeled the sport’s fifth major. She hasn’t lost a completed match in four tournaments since.

She won the biggest of them all on Saturday, becoming the first Canadian man or woman to lift a Slam singles trophy.

MORE: Roger Federer undecided on Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Giannis, Greece beaten by U.S. at FIBA World Cup

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 7, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece were no match for the U.S. at the FIBA World Cup.

The Americans withstood Antetokounmpo’s hot start — and 15 points and 13 rebounds overall — to prevail 69-53 in Shenzen, China, moving closer to a quarterfinal spot.

A full box score is here.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP trying to lead Greece to its first Olympic men’s basketball berth since 2008, won the jump ball and scored five points in the first 43 seconds. The lead changed hands through the first few minutes before the U.S. took control en route to its fourth win in as many games.

The U.S. will earn a place in the last eight, and possibly get Olympic qualification out of the way, by beating Brazil in its last group-play game Monday. It could still advance by tiebreaker if it loses to Brazil.

France or Australia waits in the quarterfinals.

The top two teams from the Americas clinch Olympic spots. The U.S., Brazil and Argentina are the lone nations remaining vying for them, but the odd team out gets another chance to earn a spot in Tokyo at a last-chance qualifying tournament next year.

Greece must beat the Czech Republic on Monday and have the U.S. beat Brazil to have any chance to advance to the quarterfinals and keep hope alive of avoiding the last-chance Olympic qualification tournament.

Greece was the last nation to beat the U.S. at the FIBA World Cup, doing so with zero NBA players in the semifinals in 2006.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Rafael Nadal into U.S. Open final with Roger Federer’s record on horizon

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 6, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT
2 Comments

More: Olympics

Giannis, Greece beaten by U.S. at FIBA World Cup Noah Lyles, denying nature’s call, wins Diamond League 200m title No burnout for ‘Rocket Man’ Nathan Chen

NEW YORK — The last time Rafael Nadal was within one Grand Slam title of Roger Federer‘s total, there was no Federer-Nadal rivarly. They had not yet played against each other.

But Nadal has the opportunity for a 19th crown — moving one shy of Federer’s male record — in Sunday’s U.S. Open final (4 p.m. ET) against Russian Daniil Medvedev. He swept 24th seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 in Friday’s semifinals.

Earlier, the fifth seed Medvedev took out Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 to extend the most successful summer of anybody on tour. Medvedev is 20-2 since Wimbledon, with one of the losses coming in his first meeting with Nadal — a 6-3, 6-0 beating.

“He kind of, I would say, eaten me on the court,” Medvedev said. “He was only going harder, harder, faster, stronger, and I was only going down.”

Nadal, by winning a 12th French Open in June, moved within two Slams of Federer’s total for the first time since Federer had two and Nadal had zero in 2004. Afterward, he twice shrugged off questions about a record chase.

“It’s a motivation, but it’s not my obsession,” Nadal said then. “You can’t be frustrated all the time because the neighbor has a bigger house than you or a bigger TV or better garden. That’s not the way that I see the life, you know.”

But Nadal did add that he believes he lost the chance to win “15 or more” Slams due to injuries.

“But I don’t think my future will be worth any more if I equal Federer’s record,” he said. “If, at the end of my career, I am able to win a couple of more Grand Slams and be closer to Roger, will be unbelievable. If not, for me, still unbelievable, no?”

Medvedev, 23, looks to become the first man born in the 1990s to win a Slam. He is the youngest Slam finalist since Novak Djokovic at the 2010 U.S. Open.

He is also the busiest man on the ATP Tour. Medvedev has won as many matches since Wimbledon as Nadal, Djokovic and Federer combined. He has won 50 matches overall this year and made seven finals, also tops on tour.

“He’s making steps forward every single week,” Nadal said. “Will be the toughest opponent in the final.”

Does Medvedev, who endured cramps and embraced crowd boos as a sort-of villain these two weeks, have enough left to win the biggest match of his life?

“This summer’s been, I should say, so fast and long at the same time,” said the lanky, 6-foot-6 Russian who had never before made a Slam quarterfinal. “But here, this week, everything has worked out.

“I don’t want to stop.”

MORE: Roger Federer undecided on Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!