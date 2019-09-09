TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Chloe Kim, Princeton student, finds college transition difficult

By OlympicTalkSep 9, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Elizabeth Beisel becomes latest Olympian to compete on ‘Survivor’ U.S. rolls into FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, qualifies for Olympics Giannis, Greece beaten by U.S. at FIBA World Cup

Chloe Kim‘s transition to Princeton student life has been difficult, especially in the dining hall, where she notices people staring and taking pictures of her.

“College is OK, I guess,” the 2018 Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion said in a video posted on social media on Friday. “I’m going to fill you in a bit. I don’t think a lot of people understand that I’m a legit student. I’m trying to study. And, like, I would really appreciate it if I had a comfortable space here, I guess, but I don’t.

“As soon as I go to the dining hall, people stare at me. They whisper. They take pictures of me without me knowing. I don’t like it. I don’t think anyone would like if you were just trying to have a meal and you see it. Like, I see that. I see it. I’m a human. It’s been really, really hard to transition, but hopefully it gets better. And if not, then, [sarcastic] yay. So to anyone that’s here at Princeton and sees me at the dining hall or anywhere, please just remember that I’m a human being and I want a true, fun college experience. I would just really appreciate it if everyone respected my privacy and let me live my life. So thank you.”

Kim, 19, announced a month after the Olympics that she was accepted to Princeton but deferred enrollment until this year. She is expected to juggle competing this Olympic cycle with classes.

“I’d love to live just a normal life there, where maybe people don’t recognize me and get to know me not because of what I do, but just because of me,” Kim said in February, according to The New York Times. “Anyone who is going to Princeton next year, just be cool.”

Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest Olympic halfpipe gold medalist, extended her dominance last season. She swept the Dew Tour, X Games and world championships before breaking her ankle and taking second at the season-ending Burton U.S. Open.

“Princeton was my dream school before snowboarding took off,” Kim said last winter, according to The Associated Press. “I just liked the name when I was really young and didn’t know about college or anything.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shaun White says he’s going to world skateboarding championships

Elizabeth Beisel becomes latest Olympian to compete on ‘Survivor’

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 9, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Elizabeth Beisel, a retired, three-time U.S. Olympic swimmer, is a contestant on the 39th season of “Survivor,” which premieres Sept. 25.

Beisel is not the first Olympian to compete in the show’s two-decade history. She retired in 2017 at age 25 after earning Olympic silver and bronze medals, plus the 2011 World title in the 400m individual medley.

Previously, 1988 Olympic swimmer Katrina Radke was on “Survivor” in 2017 and the first person voted off.

“Australian Survivor” featured Olympic champion swimmer Shane Gould (fifth-season winner), gold medalist aerials skier Lydia Lassila and bronze medalist water polo player Nicola Zagame.

Beisel’s close friend from training at the University of Florida, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, competed on the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother” earlier this year, along with Summer and Winter Olympian Lolo Jones.

Lochte and a host of Olympians have competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”

MORE: On Caeleb Dressel’s mind: Not gold medals, but a dark fantasy

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. rolls into FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, qualifies for Olympics

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 9, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Elizabeth Beisel becomes latest Olympian to compete on ‘Survivor’ Chloe Kim, Princeton student, finds college transition difficult Giannis, Greece beaten by U.S. at FIBA World Cup

The U.S. men’s basketball team nailed its first two objectives of the FIBA World Cup — go undefeated in group play and clinch an Olympic berth.

Now the real test begins, starting with a quarterfinal against France on Wednesday.

France, which lost to the U.S. 100-97 at the Rio Olympics, boasts five NBA players, including Rudy GobertEvan Fournier and Nicolas Batum.

The U.S. is made up entirely of NBA players, but just two 2019 All-Stars and one man with Olympic experience. Its 13-year win streak at global tournaments was tested last week in a one-point overtime win over Turkey.

FIBA World Cup quarterfinals
Argentina-Serbia
U.S.-France
Spain-Poland
Australia-Czech Republic

The U.S. and Argentina clinched Tokyo 2020 spots when the Americans beat the Brazilians 89-73 on Monday. Kemba Walker and Myles Turner led the way with 16 points each. A full box score is here.

Brazil can still qualify for the Olympics at a last-chance tournament next year. As can Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Greece, which was also knocked out of the World Cup on Monday.

Half of the 12-team Olympic field is now set: Japan, Australia, Nigeria, Iran, Argentina and the U.S. Two more nations will qualify at the World Cup — the top two from Europe.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!