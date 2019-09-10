TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Argentina upsets Olympic silver medalist Serbia in FIBA World Cup quarterfinals

By OlympicTalkSep 10, 2019, 8:55 AM EDT
The glory days of the Golden Generation are now more than a decade in the rearview, but El Alma Argentina can still play at the highest level.

Argentina knocked out Olympic and world silver medalist Serbia 97-87 in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals in China on Tuesday, advancing to a Friday semifinal against Wednesday’s U.S.-France winner.

Longtime NBA forward Luis Scola is the only man on Argentina’s roster who was part of its past Olympic and world success — the biggest being an Olympic gold in 2004, the only time the U.S. hasn’t taken the title in the Dream Team era.

Argentina declined in the previous Olympic cycle, exiting the 2014 World Cup in the round of 16 and the Rio Olympics in the quarterfinals (to the U.S., after losing twice in group play). Stalwarts Manu Ginobili and Andres Nocioni retired from the national team. Carlos Delfino hasn’t played for it since, either.

Scola, a 39-year-old who could become the second-oldest Olympic basketball player in history next year, starred on Tuesday with 20 points. Argentina shot 54 percent overall, compared to 42 percent for Serbia. A full box score is here.

Scola now plays in the Chinese league. Nobody on the team plays in the NBA, making it the first Olympic or World Cup semifinalist without an NBA player since Greece in 2006. In fact, last season was the first in the league without any Argentine players seeing a minute of game action since 2001-02.

The Serbians, paced by Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokić, could now be relegated to a last-chance qualifying tournament next year to get into the Tokyo Olympics.

Surprising, given they were the world’s second-best team in the last Olympic cycle. Serbia overcame 2-3 group-play records at both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics to reach finals against the U.S., where they were soundly beaten by a combined 67 points.

Serbia will be hoping that the U.S. beats France and that Australia beats the Czech Republic in Wednesday’s quarters.

In that scenario, the consolation-round games will determine an Olympic qualifier out of Europe among Serbia, France, the Czech Republic and the loser of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Spain and Poland.

Argentina already qualified for Tokyo as one of the top two Americas teams at the World Cup, along with the U.S.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

Elizabeth Beisel becomes latest Olympian to compete on ‘Survivor’

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 9, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT
Elizabeth Beisel, a retired, three-time U.S. Olympic swimmer, is a contestant on the 39th season of “Survivor,” which premieres Sept. 25.

Beisel is not the first Olympian to compete in the show’s two-decade history. She retired in 2017 at age 25 after earning Olympic silver and bronze medals, plus the 2011 World title in the 400m individual medley.

Previously, Athens 2004 4x400m runner Crystal Cox was a castaway in 2008, two years before she admitted to using performance enhancing-drugs during her career, which led to her being retroactively stripped of an Olympic gold medal. The 1988 Olympic swimmer Katrina Radke was on in 2017 and the first person voted off.

“Australian Survivor” featured Olympic champion swimmer Shane Gould (fifth-season winner), gold medalist aerials skier Lydia Lassila and bronze medalist water polo player Nicola Zagame.

Beisel’s close friend from training at the University of Florida, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, competed on the second season of “Celebrity Big Brother” earlier this year, along with Summer and Winter Olympian Lolo Jones.

Lochte and a host of Olympians have competed on “Dancing with the Stars.”

MORE: On Caeleb Dressel’s mind: Not gold medals, but a dark fantasy

Chloe Kim, Princeton student, finds college transition difficult

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 9, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT
Chloe Kim‘s transition to Princeton student life has been difficult, especially in the dining hall, where she notices people staring and taking pictures of her.

“College is OK, I guess,” the 2018 Olympic snowboard halfpipe champion said in a video posted on social media on Friday. “I’m going to fill you in a bit. I don’t think a lot of people understand that I’m a legit student. I’m trying to study. And, like, I would really appreciate it if I had a comfortable space here, I guess, but I don’t.

“As soon as I go to the dining hall, people stare at me. They whisper. They take pictures of me without me knowing. I don’t like it. I don’t think anyone would like if you were just trying to have a meal and you see it. Like, I see that. I see it. I’m a human. It’s been really, really hard to transition, but hopefully it gets better. And if not, then, [sarcastic] yay. So to anyone that’s here at Princeton and sees me at the dining hall or anywhere, please just remember that I’m a human being and I want a true, fun college experience. I would just really appreciate it if everyone respected my privacy and let me live my life. So thank you.”

Kim, 19, announced a month after the Olympics that she was accepted to Princeton but deferred enrollment until this year. She is expected to juggle competing this Olympic cycle with classes.

“I’d love to live just a normal life there, where maybe people don’t recognize me and get to know me not because of what I do, but just because of me,” Kim said in February, according to The New York Times. “Anyone who is going to Princeton next year, just be cool.”

Kim, who in PyeongChang became the youngest Olympic halfpipe gold medalist, extended her dominance last season. She swept the Dew Tour, X Games and world championships before breaking her ankle and taking second at the season-ending Burton U.S. Open.

“Princeton was my dream school before snowboarding took off,” Kim said last winter, according to The Associated Press. “I just liked the name when I was really young and didn’t know about college or anything.”

MORE: Shaun White says he’s going to world skateboarding championships