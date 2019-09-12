TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

U.S. men’s basketball team loses again for worst-ever tourney result

By OlympicTalkSep 12, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya will not attend world championships to receive gold medal Christian Coleman speaks out, wants apology over drug-testing matter Michael, Nicole Phelps welcome third baby boy

The U.S. men’s basketball team lost for the second straight day at the FIBA World Cup, ensuring its worst-ever major international tournament result. It will be seventh or eighth place.

The Americans, whose 58-game, 13-year tournament win streak with NBA players was snapped by France on Wednesday, suffered another defeat in a consolation-round game Thursday in China.

Serbia dumped the U.S. 94-89 in a rematch of the Rio Olympic final. Serbia led 32-7 after the first quarter. A full box score is here.

Serbia advances to a fifth-place game on Saturday. The U.S. plays for seventh place on Saturday.

“There’s no regrets from our group in terms of what we’ve given, what we’ve sacrificed, the commitment everyone has made,” said Harrison Barnes, the lone player on the U.S. team with Olympic experience. “For some of us, potentially all of us, it could be the last time we wear a USA jersey.”

MORE: Every U.S. loss since the Dream Team

The U.S. earned medals at all 18 Olympics it entered, including 15 golds. At worlds, the U.S. earned medals all but three times. Its worst previous finish was sixth in 2002, when it hosted in Indianapolis.

The U.S. qualified for the Olympics this week, before suffering its losses to France and Serbia. The Tokyo 2020 team should look very different from this World Cup team, save new head coach Gregg Popovich returning.

The U.S. roster at the World Cup includes two 2019 NBA All-Stars, Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton. It is typical for World Cup rosters to be less star-studded than for the Olympics.

Given how respected Popovich is, expect superstars to sign up for next summer. Perhaps LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who were among the big names to withdraw from Rio Olympic consideration in Mike Krzyzewski‘s third and final Olympics at the helm.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Caster Semenya will not attend world championships to receive gold medal

AP
Associated PressSep 12, 2019, 10:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

U.S. men’s basketball team loses again for worst-ever tourney result Christian Coleman speaks out, wants apology over drug-testing matter Michael, Nicole Phelps welcome third baby boy

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Caster Semenya is finally getting her gold medal from the 2011 World Championships after Russian Maria Savinova was stripped of the title for doping.

But Semenya won’t attend a medal reallocation ceremony at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, South Africa’s track federation said on Thursday.

Semenya was barred from defending her latest 800m world title in Doha because she has refused to follow new IAAF rules requiring her to medically reduce her natural testosterone level to be allowed to compete in certain races, including her favorite event.

Instead, Athletics South Africa will receive the medal from the world track body on Semenya’s behalf in Doha and decide on an appropriate event to hand the medal to Semenya in South Africa, it said.

The medal reallocation is happening after the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2017 upheld Savinova’s doping ban, nullifying her results from 2010 to 2013. She was also stripped of her 2012 Olympic 800m title. That title has also gone to Semenya, who finished second in that race, too.

Semenya, who has two Olympic and three world 800m titles, has, since July, not been allowed to compete at top-level track meets in distances from 400m to one mile because she refused to take hormone-suppressing medication in line with rules introduced by the IAAF last year.

Semenya challenged the rules twice in court. She lost at the Court of Arbitration for Sport this year, and her second legal appeal is still being considered by the Swiss supreme court.

If she fails in court a second time, Semenya may also be unable to defend her Olympic title next year in Tokyo.

Semenya announced last week she was joining a South African soccer club and will play for it in 2020 but later denied that meant she was retiring from athletics.

MORE: Michael Norman says no 200m-400m double for Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Kim Clijsters announces tennis comeback

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 12, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Caster Semenya will not attend world championships to receive gold medal U.S. men’s basketball team loses again for worst-ever tourney result Christian Coleman speaks out, wants apology over drug-testing matter

Kim Clijsters, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, will end a seven-year retirement and return to the WTA Tour next year at age 36.

“What do I really want from life?” the Belgian said in a social media video published Thursday. “For the past seven years, I’ve been a full-time mom, and I love it. I really, really do. But I also loved being a professional tennis player. And honestly, I miss that feeling. So … what if I tried to do both? Could I be loving mum to my three kids and the best tennis player I can possibly be? Let’s do this. Let’s come back one more time. See you at 2020.”

Clijsters retired for a second time after the 2012 season.

She and husband Brian Lynch, a former Villanova basketball player, have three children. Daughter Jada was born in 2008, after which Clijsters came out of retirement to win two U.S. Opens and an Australian Open, and sons Jack in 2013 and Blake in 2016.

“What my first kind of goal would be is to get myself to feel where I want to be at, to know that, OK, I feel ready to be able to compete where I’m fit enough to play tough matches,” she said on the WTA Insider podcast. “If I feel in December that I’m not even near where I want to be, then I’m not going to even go for the sake of going somewhere.”

Clijsters is one of three moms to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era, along with Margaret Court and Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

She said she “started from scratch” in training to get back in shape and, even if she does return as early as the pre-Australian Open swing in January, could go two or three months between tournaments.

“Still a long road ahead,” she said. “More energy these last six months than the last two years.”

If Clijsters can get into the world top 60 (and perhaps as low as No. 80) by the end of the French Open, she could outright qualify for the Olympics. She could also be an option for a wild card, but Clijsters dismissed the notion if she’s not playing at a certain level.

“I’m not going to the Olympics because I want to be a part of the Olympics,” she said. “If I go to the Olympics, I want to play at a decent level.”

MORE: Roger Federer undecided on Tokyo Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!