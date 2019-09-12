2019 World Wrestling Championships TV, live stream schedule

Olympic champions Kyle Snyder and Jordan Burroughs headline the U.S. team at the world wrestling championships next week, with finals sessions airing live every day on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.
NBCSN will also air same-day coverage of the meet in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. All coverage will stream on NBCSports.com for subscribers.
Snyder, a Rio Olympic champion, and Burroughs, a London 2012 gold medalist, each looks to avenge losses at last year’s worlds.
For Snyder, that likely means a third meeting with Russian Tank Abdulrashid Sadulayev in the 97kg division. Snyder beat Sadulayev in the final two years ago, dubbed the Match of the Century between two Olympic champions. Last year, Sadulayev stunningly pinned Snyder in 68 seconds to even their series.
Burroughs earned all four of his world titles in odd years. Last year, he fell to Russian Zaurbek Sidakov in the quarterfinals and went through the repechage for bronze.
Also returning are world champions Adeline Gray (76kg), J’Den Cox (freestyle 92kg) and Kyle Dake (freestyle 79kg).
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Finals
|Sun.
|9 a.m.-12 p.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Men GR 55, 63, 72, 82
|Mon.
|8-10:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Men GR 67, 87, 97
|.
|7-8 p.m.*
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Tues.
|8-10:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Men GR 60, 77, 130
|6-7 p.m.*
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Wed.
|8-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Women 50, 53, 55, 72
|12-1 p.m.*
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Thur.
|8-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Women 57, 59, 65, 76
|12-1 p.m.*
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Fri.
|8-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Women 62, 68; Men FS 57, 65
|Sat.
|8-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Men FS 70, 74, 92, 125
|2:30-3:30 p.m.*
|NBCSN | STREAM
|Sun.
|8-11 a.m.
|Olympic Channel | STREAM
|Men FS 61, 79, 86, 97
|7:30-8:30 p.m.*
|NBCSN | STREAM
*Tape delay