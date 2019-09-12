TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
2019 World Wrestling Championships TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 12, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Olympic champions Kyle Snyder and Jordan Burroughs headline the U.S. team at the world wrestling championships next week, with finals sessions airing live every day on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

NBCSN will also air same-day coverage of the meet in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. All coverage will stream on NBCSports.com for subscribers.

Snyder, a Rio Olympic champion, and Burroughs, a London 2012 gold medalist, each looks to avenge losses at last year’s worlds.

For Snyder, that likely means a third meeting with Russian Tank Abdulrashid Sadulayev in the 97kg division. Snyder beat Sadulayev in the final two years ago, dubbed the Match of the Century between two Olympic champions. Last year, Sadulayev stunningly pinned Snyder in 68 seconds to even their series.

Burroughs earned all four of his world titles in odd years. Last year, he fell to Russian Zaurbek Sidakov in the quarterfinals and went through the repechage for bronze.

Also returning are world champions Adeline Gray (76kg), J’Den Cox (freestyle 92kg) and Kyle Dake (freestyle 79kg).

Day Time (ET) Network Finals
Sun. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Men GR 55, 63, 72, 82
Mon. 8-10:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Men GR 67, 87, 97
. 7-8 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM
Tues. 8-10:30 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Men GR 60, 77, 130
6-7 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM
Wed. 8-11 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Women 50, 53, 55, 72
12-1 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM
Thur. 8-11 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Women 57, 59, 65, 76
12-1 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM
Fri. 8-11 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Women 62, 68; Men FS 57, 65
Sat. 8-11 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Men FS 70, 74, 92, 125
2:30-3:30 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM
Sun. 8-11 a.m. Olympic Channel | STREAM Men FS 61, 79, 86, 97
7:30-8:30 p.m.* NBCSN | STREAM

*Tape delay

Jerry Colangelo: I will remember who did not show up for World Cup

Associated PressSep 12, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT
DONGGUAN, China (AP) — USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo said Thursday that when the time comes to start assembling the Tokyo Olympic roster, he won’t forget those who backed out of commitments to play in the World Cup this summer.

Of the 35 players originally selected for the U.S. player pool, only four are in China for the World Cup. The U.S. lost to France in the quarterfinals, ending a streak of seven major international tournaments — four Olympics and three World Cups — where the Americans captured a medal, the last five of them being gold.

“I can only say, you can’t help but notice and remember who you thought you were going to war with and who didn’t show up,” Colangelo said. “I’m a firm believer that you deal with the cards you’re dealt. All we could have done, and we did it, is get the commitments from a lot of players. So with that kind of a hand you feel reasonably confident that you’re going to be able to put a very good representative team on the court.

“No one would have anticipated the pull-outs that we had.”

The U.S. lost again to Serbia on Thursday, and will finish no better than seventh — the worst finish ever by an American men’s team in a major tournament. The previous worst was sixth at the 2002 World Championship, and the U.S. coaches with this World Cup team insist that in terms of return on effort invested this group deserved better.

Many players cited schedule concerns as a reason to not play this summer, while others are dealing with injuries and some are acclimating in advance of joining new teams when training camps start in less than three weeks. The new international schedule is a challenge as well, with the World Cup and the Olympics in consecutive offseasons for the first time since 1967 and 1968.

More than 50 players were part of the U.S. World Cup plan at one point or another. Of those, 12 went to China, two got cut after the first week of training camp — and the other three dozen or so dropped out on their own.

“We just have to get our act together for the Olympics,” Colangelo said.

The U.S. will go to Tokyo seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal, and getting stars to play on the Olympic team is rarely a problem. The World Cup team wasn’t exactly loaded with superstars — only two of the 12 U.S. players on the World Cup roster were All-Stars this past season (Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton), while nine of the 12 players on the 2016 Olympic team were coming off All-Star appearances.

“The players did everything they can do,” Colangelo said. “They are a good group of guys. But we went in with higher expectations in terms of roster, and it didn’t kind of happen the way we were hopeful and anticipating and expecting. That, to me, was a big disappointment.”

Colangelo also expressed disappointment for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, who will also lead the Tokyo-bound team next summer. Popovich missed out on making the 1972 Olympic team as a player and was an assistant coach on the 2002 World Championship and 2004 Olympic teams that failed to win gold medals.

“I told Pop I felt really bad for him because I wanted him to have a chance to win a gold medal after his experience with USA Basketball in the past,” Colangelo said. “But it wasn’t meant to be in this competition.”

So now, his eyes are turning to Tokyo.

It won’t take long for the recruiting process to start, either.

“Going forward for USA Basketball, we’re going to need the cooperation of teams, agents and then there has to be communication with players 1-on-1 to solidify those commitments,” Colangelo said. “I am going to be anxious to see how many players reach out early to indicate that they wish and want and desire to play.

“But I’ll make this statement: It’s as much about maybe who we don’t want as much as who we want.”

U.S. men’s basketball team loses again for worst-ever tourney result

By OlympicTalkSep 12, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
The U.S. men’s basketball team lost for the second straight day at the FIBA World Cup, ensuring its worst-ever major international tournament result. It will be seventh or eighth place.

The Americans, whose 58-game, 13-year tournament win streak with NBA players was snapped by France on Wednesday, suffered another defeat in a consolation-round game Thursday in China.

Serbia dumped the U.S. 94-89 in a rematch of the Rio Olympic final. Serbia led 32-7 after the first quarter. A full box score is here.

Serbia advances to a fifth-place game on Saturday. The U.S. plays for seventh place on Saturday.

“There’s no regrets from our group in terms of what we’ve given, what we’ve sacrificed, the commitment everyone has made,” said Harrison Barnes, the lone player on the U.S. team with Olympic experience. “For some of us, potentially all of us, it could be the last time we wear a USA jersey.”

The U.S. earned medals at all 18 Olympics it entered, including 15 golds. At worlds, the U.S. earned medals all but three times. Its worst previous finish was sixth in 2002, when it hosted in Indianapolis.

The U.S. qualified for the Olympics this week, before suffering its losses to France and Serbia. The Tokyo 2020 team should look very different from this World Cup team, save new head coach Gregg Popovich returning.

The U.S. roster at the World Cup includes two 2019 NBA All-Stars, Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton. It is typical for World Cup rosters to be less star-studded than for the Olympics.

Given how respected Popovich is, expect superstars to sign up for next summer. Perhaps LeBron James and Stephen Curry, who were among the big names to withdraw from Rio Olympic consideration in Mike Krzyzewski‘s third and final Olympics at the helm.

