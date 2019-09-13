TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Kaillie Humphries
Kaillie Humphries wants to bobsled for U.S. after harassment, abuse claims

Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 6:36 AM EDT
Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic bobsled gold medalist for Canada and one of the top drivers in her sport’s history, is planning to race for the U.S. this coming season and beyond.

Humphries has been seeking her release from Canada for several weeks, and it still has not been received. She is marrying former U.S. men’s bobsledder Travis Armbruster on Saturday, and that would allow her to represent the U.S. in competition — provided she is released by Canada.

Humphries has been estranged from the Canadian bobsled program for more than a year after filing harassment and abuse claims. She did not race last season and hasn’t competed in a major international race since earning bronze at the PyeongChang Olympics.

“They have not provided me a safe place to come back to compete,” Humphries said.

CBC first reported Humphries’ desire to race for the U.S., reporting that she is suing Bobsleigh Canada for blocking her release and breaching their contract relating to athlete and coach code of conduct. Bobsleigh Canada declined to comment on Humphries’ case.

“This has been my life, it’s been a 15-year career,” a tearful Humphries said in a CBC video interview. “This is everything that I dreamed of since I was a kid, and to know that a country has supported me so strongly, and the people in the country have been so great.”

USA Bobsled and Skeleton told Humphries — a two-time world champion and four-time overall World Cup champion — that it would welcome her to the team. She is very close with U.S. women’s bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor.

Adding Humphries would be a major boost to the U.S. roster. The U.S. women’s program has been one of the best in the world for nearly two decades, but lost Olympic veteran pilot Jamie Greubel Poser to retirement in 2018 and didn’t enjoy its usual level of overall success last season.

There is an urgency to Humphries’ quest for the release. Under international rules she would need it by Sept. 30 to be able to compete for the U.S. this season. The U.S. team is scheduled to begin training on ice in early October, weather permitting.

Humphries has been one of the most dominant bobsledders, the only female driver to win multiple Olympic titles.

Michelle Akers’ Olympic, World Cup gold medals being auctioned

By OlympicTalkSep 13, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Michelle Akers‘ gold medal from the 1996 Atlanta Games, where women’s soccer debuted at the Olympics, is being auctioned from Sept. 23-Oct. 19 on GoldinAuctions.com.

The collection includes 60 lots of memorabilia consigned by the Hall of Famer, including all of her major tournament gold medals — 1991 World Cup, 1996 Olympics and 1999 World Cup.

It also includes her 1996 Olympic final match-worn jersey and shorts. The catalog, consigned by Akers, will be posted online on Sept. 22, according to Goldin.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Michelle Akers Horse Rescue and Outreach Foundation.

Akers previously put memorabilia up for auction on eBay in 2015, though it’s unclear whether the Olympic and World Cup medals were among the items and, if so, if they were sold.

Akers played 153 matches for the U.S. from its inception in 1985, scoring its first goal, through 2000. She retired as its second-leading goal scorer with 107 behind Mia Hamm. She is now tied for fifth with Alex Morgan behind Abby Wambach, Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd.

At the 1996 Atlanta Games, a 30-year-old Akers was the second-oldest U.S. player to see match action. She received regular post-match IVs to combat a blood pressure disorder associated with chronic fatigue syndrome. “I consider this an out and out miracle,” she said of the gold medal.

Akers made the 2000 Olympic team, where she would have been the oldest player of the tournament, but retired two weeks before the Games, needing shoulder surgery. Akers also underwent at least a dozen knee surgeries in her career.

She was named FIFA Player of the Century along with Chinese Sun Wen in 2002.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

Four Nations Cup, top annual women’s hockey tournament, is canceled

Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation canceled the Four Nations Cup, the top annual women’s hockey tournament, in November because it can’t guarantee its players’ participation due to an ongoing pay dispute.

The federation noted the uncertainty regarding their players’ status made it difficult for the three other competing nations to make travel plans. The tournament annually features Finland, the United States and Canada. The U.S. won the last four editions of the event, beating rival Canada in each final.

Sweden’s top players are boycotting their national team because they are unhappy over pay and working conditions.

The players skipped a tournament in Finland in August because of the strike and have yet to agree a new contract with the federation.

They also formed a union and raised complaints over their previous deal, which expired in April. Players are unhappy over their compensation, while also having to fit work and family schedules around national team requirements.

Other complaints included travel conditions and schedules, the short- and long-term vision for women’s hockey in Sweden and a perceived lack of respect.

Swedish players are following in the steps of U.S. women’s national team members who were successful in landing better compensation after threatening to boycott the 2017 World Championship being held in Michigan.

In May, more than 200 of the world’s top players pledged to boycott playing in North America this season in a push to establish a women’s professional league with what they say must be a sustainable economic model. They formed a union, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association.

The Swedish players have the PWHPA’s support.

“It’s tough to see, for sure, but I think it really speaks to the fact that we are all only as strong as our weakest link,” PWHPA board member Liz Knox wrote in a text to The Associated Press. “We support them striving for better because in the end, women’s hockey as a whole will be the better for it.”

Anders Larsson, chairman of the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation, last month said the boycott is damaging the brand of the country’s hockey team and is a failure for both the federation and the Swedish team.

