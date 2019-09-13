TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Michelle Akers’ Olympic, World Cup gold medals being auctioned

By OlympicTalkSep 13, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Four Nations Cup, top annual women’s hockey tournament, is canceled Kobe Bryant: The 1992 Dream Team days are over Spain, Argentina turn back the clock to meet for FIBA World Cup title

Michelle Akers‘ gold medal from the 1996 Atlanta Games, where women’s soccer debuted at the Olympics, is being auctioned from Sept. 23-Oct. 19 on GoldinAuctions.com.

The collection includes 60 lots of memorabilia consigned by the Hall of Famer, including all of her major tournament gold medals — 1991 World Cup, 1996 Olympics and 1999 World Cup.

It also includes her 1996 Olympic final match-worn jersey and shorts. The catalog, consigned by Akers, will be posted online on Sept. 22, according to Goldin.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Michelle Akers Horse Rescue and Outreach Foundation.

Akers previously put memorabilia up for auction on eBay in 2015, though it’s unclear whether the Olympic and World Cup medals were among the items and, if so, if they were sold.

Akers played 153 matches for the U.S. from its inception in 1985, scoring its first goal, through 2000. She retired as its second-leading goal scorer with 107 behind Mia Hamm. She is now tied for fifth with Alex Morgan behind Abby Wambach, Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd.

At the 1996 Atlanta Games, a 30-year-old Akers was the second-oldest U.S. player to see match action. She received regular post-match IVs to combat a blood pressure disorder associated with chronic fatigue syndrome. “I consider this an out and out miracle,” she said of the gold medal.

Akers made the 2000 Olympic team, where she would have been the oldest player of the tournament, but retired two weeks before the Games, needing shoulder surgery. Akers also underwent at least a dozen knee surgeries in her career.

She was named FIFA Player of the Century along with Chinese Sun Wen in 2002.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

MORE: Germany will not defend Olympic women’s soccer title

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Four Nations Cup, top annual women’s hockey tournament, is canceled

AP
Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Michelle Akers’ Olympic, World Cup gold medals being auctioned Kobe Bryant: The 1992 Dream Team days are over Spain, Argentina turn back the clock to meet for FIBA World Cup title

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish Ice Hockey Federation canceled the Four Nations Cup, the top annual women’s hockey tournament, in November because it can’t guarantee its players’ participation due to an ongoing pay dispute.

The federation noted the uncertainty regarding their players’ status made it difficult for the three other competing nations to make travel plans. The tournament annually features Finland, the United States and Canada. The U.S. won the last four editions of the event, beating rival Canada in each final.

Sweden’s top players are boycotting their national team because they are unhappy over pay and working conditions.

The players skipped a tournament in Finland in August because of the strike and have yet to agree a new contract with the federation.

They also formed a union and raised complaints over their previous deal, which expired in April. Players are unhappy over their compensation, while also having to fit work and family schedules around national team requirements.

Other complaints included travel conditions and schedules, the short- and long-term vision for women’s hockey in Sweden and a perceived lack of respect.

Swedish players are following in the steps of U.S. women’s national team members who were successful in landing better compensation after threatening to boycott the 2017 World Championship being held in Michigan.

In May, more than 200 of the world’s top players pledged to boycott playing in North America this season in a push to establish a women’s professional league with what they say must be a sustainable economic model. They formed a union, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association.

The Swedish players have the PWHPA’s support.

“It’s tough to see, for sure, but I think it really speaks to the fact that we are all only as strong as our weakest link,” PWHPA board member Liz Knox wrote in a text to The Associated Press. “We support them striving for better because in the end, women’s hockey as a whole will be the better for it.”

Anders Larsson, chairman of the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation, last month said the boycott is damaging the brand of the country’s hockey team and is a failure for both the federation and the Swedish team.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Olympic hockey captain is pregnant

Kobe Bryant: The 1992 Dream Team days are over

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 13, 2019, 10:05 AM EDT
1 Comment

More: Olympics

Michelle Akers’ Olympic, World Cup gold medals being auctioned Four Nations Cup, top annual women’s hockey tournament, is canceled Spain, Argentina turn back the clock to meet for FIBA World Cup title

Kobe Bryant said the U.S. men’s basketball team faces a huge challenge and dismissed any excuse of the top NBA superstars passing on the World Cup, noting that the 2008 Redeem Team had a tough final against Spain.

“It’s not a matter of the rest of the world catching up to the U.S.,” Bryant said between semifinals at the FIBA World Cup, where the U.S. lost in the quarterfinals and in the consolation round for its worst-ever tournament result. “The rest of the world has been caught up for quite some time. It’s to the point where us in the U.S. are going to win some, going to lose some. There’s just great basketball being played. Whether it’s Redeem [team] two, no matter what team it is, it’s not going to be easy.”

As for just two 2019 NBA All-Stars and one player with Olympic experience suiting up for Team USA this summer?

“I hear that a lot – did we send the best possible team that could come out here?” Bryant said. “The Redeem Team, we needed a hell of a fourth quarter to beat Spain. … Put the best players that you think are going to make the best U.S. team out on the floor – it’s still not going to be a cake walk. The days of 1992 are over.”

Bryant and the Redeem Team beat Spain 118-107 in the Beijing Olympic final, though the lead was as small as two in the fourth quarter.

The Redeem Team was a product of a USA Basketball overhaul following defeats at the 2002 World Championship and 2004 Olympics. With Mike Krzyzewski at the helm, the U.S. lost at the 2006 World Championship, taking bronze, before reeling off five straight titles between the Olympics and worlds from 2008 through 2016.

A key for the Redeem Team was the braintrust of USA Basketball making it a three-year commitment to be a member of that Beijing 2008 team (though Bryant missed 2006 Worlds due to knee surgery). By 2008, Bryant said he valued Olympic gold more than an NBA title.

Krzyzewski stepped down after Rio, where the U.S. had a pair of three-point wins after some NBA superstars decided not to play. Gregg Popovich, an assistant on those 2002 and 2004 teams that lost, succeeded him for this Olympic cycle.

Of this year’s dropouts, Bryant said, “Some of those guys haven’t had the opportunity to play for the United States, so I’m sure if their health allowed them to, they certainly would’ve been over here playing,” according to ESPN. “But a lot of those guys are coming off of serious injuries and trying to figure out how to navigate through that to get healthy again and back to 100 percent. Other guys are moving, moving to different cities and getting their families to settle in. It’s a big adjustment for families, so I certainly understand it.”

NBC Olympics senior researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report from China.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!