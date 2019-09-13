TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Rika Kihira denies Yevgenia Medvedeva first win in two years

By OlympicTalkSep 13, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Japan’s Rika Kihira landed triple Axels in both programs to open her international figure skating season with a victory over Olympic silver medalist Yevgenia Medvedeva at the Autumn Classic in Oakville, Ontario.

Kihira, a 17-year-old who went undefeated last fall before taking fourth at the world championships, totaled 224.16 points after landing two triple Axels in her free skate (one called under rotated). Medvedeva, without the high-scoring triple Axel, finished 6.63 points behind while beating Kihira in artistic scores in both programs.

Medvedeva, the 2016 and 2017 World champion, last won an international event in November 2017. Training partner Alina Zagitova surpassed her for the Olympic title, and last year Medvedeva took third at worlds after moving from Russia to Toronto to train under Brian Orser.

“I’m feeling almost that comfortable, that confident [sic] in myself that I was two years ago, three years ago, four years ago,” Medvedeva told media after the short program.

American Karen Chen took fourth at the Autumn Classic in her first international competition since the Olympics. Chen, the 2017 U.S. champion, missed all of last season with a stress fracture in her foot.

Earlier Friday, two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu opened his season by falling on a quadruple Salchow but recovered to top the men’s short program at the Autumn Classic.

Hanyu, beaten by Nathan Chen for last season’s world title, tallied 98.38 points to lead by 3.62 over Frenchman Kevin Aymoz. The field lacks any of the other top 10 men from worlds. Hanyu and Chen aren’t expected to go head-to-head until December’s Grand Prix Final.

The Autumn Classic finishes Saturday with the men’s free skate.

Feds probe sex abuse in U.S. Olympic organizations

Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Federal investigators are looking into the way the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and national governing bodies of Olympic sports handled sex-abuse allegations, people with knowledge of the investigations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The probes, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, come in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse cases that led to massive turnover at USA Gymnastics and the USOPC. The Journal, citing people familiar with the investigations, reported that the probes were wide-ranging and involved grand jury subpoenas that were sent to the USOPC and the U.S. Center for SafeSport — the organization formed in 2017 to handle sex-abuse cases in the Olympic world.

The people who told the AP about the investigations spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing probes.

The Wall Street Journal reported that prosecutors have spoken with potential witnesses about alleged abuse and misconduct in Olympic sports organizations, including USA Gymnastics and USA Taekwondo.

The Journal said USA Gymnastics’ lawyers have been responding to Justice Department subpoenas as recently as April, according to bankruptcy filings. The federation filed for bankruptcy last year.

In response to The Journal story, Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., sent out a joint statement saying the USOPC and its NGBs “turned a blind eye to criminal conduct and then (tried) to sweep it under the rug.”

“Everyone who allowed abuse to continue must be held responsible for any and all violations of the law,” the senators said.

They have proposed a bill that would strengthen congressional oversight of Olympic organizations.

USA Gymnastics issued a statement that read: “USA Gymnastics is striving to become an athlete-centric organization that keeps athlete safety and well-being at the forefront of everything it does. USA Gymnastics has cooperated fully with any governmental investigation and will continue to do so in the future.”

USA Taekwondo said: “While we are limited in what we can say while legal proceedings move forward, we want to state clearly that above all else, our top priority at USA Taekwondo is the safety of our athletes.”

The USOPC said it could not confirm the investigations.

“Every instance related to potential or actual abuse of athletes warrants thorough investigation,” spokesman Mark Jones said. “We have cooperated with all government inquiries and will continue to do so.”

One of the people familiar with the investigations told the AP the Justice Department is looking into how the FBI handled reports about Nassar’s abuse that it received from Steve Penny, who was CEO of USA Gymnastics when he delivered the information. He later resigned under pressure.

Nassar, the former national team doctor for USA Gymnastics, is now serving an effective life prison sentence for child porn possession and molesting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Michelle Akers’ Olympic, World Cup gold medals being auctioned

By OlympicTalkSep 13, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
Michelle Akers‘ gold medal from the 1996 Atlanta Games, where women’s soccer debuted at the Olympics, is being auctioned from Sept. 23-Oct. 19 on GoldinAuctions.com.

The collection includes 60 lots of memorabilia consigned by the Hall of Famer, including all of her major tournament gold medals — 1991 World Cup, 1996 Olympics and 1999 World Cup.

It also includes her 1996 Olympic final match-worn jersey and shorts. The catalog, consigned by Akers, will be posted online on Sept. 22, according to Goldin.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Michelle Akers Horse Rescue and Outreach Foundation.

Akers previously put memorabilia up for auction on eBay in 2015, though it’s unclear whether the Olympic and World Cup medals were among the items and, if so, if they were sold.

Akers played 153 matches for the U.S. from its inception in 1985, scoring its first goal, through 2000. She retired as its second-leading goal scorer with 107 behind Mia Hamm. She is now tied for fifth with Alex Morgan behind Abby Wambach, Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd.

At the 1996 Atlanta Games, a 30-year-old Akers was the second-oldest U.S. player to see match action. She received regular post-match IVs to combat a blood pressure disorder associated with chronic fatigue syndrome. “I consider this an out and out miracle,” she said of the gold medal.

Akers made the 2000 Olympic team, where she would have been the oldest player of the tournament, but retired two weeks before the Games, needing shoulder surgery. Akers also underwent at least a dozen knee surgeries in her career.

She was named FIFA Player of the Century along with Chinese Sun Wen in 2002.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

