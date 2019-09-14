TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Primoz Roglic, ex-ski jumper, set to win Vuelta a Espana

By OlympicTalkSep 14, 2019, 11:32 AM EDT
Primoz Roglic, a world junior champion ski jumper, is in line to become the first Slovenian to win a cycling Grand Tour.

Roglic, 29, leads the Vuelta a Espana by 2 minutes, 33 seconds over Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde going into Sunday’s final stage, usually a ceremonial ride into Madrid where there are no attacks on the red jersey.

Another Slovenian, 20-year-old Tadej Pogacar, won the last mountain stage Saturday to move past Colombian Nairo Quintana and into third place. Pogacar would be the youngest man to make a Grand Tour podium since 1974.

Roglic earned a world junior team title in ski jumping in 2007 — and suffered this scary crash — before switching to cycling.

He ascended quickly. Roglic won a stage in his Tour de France debut in 2017, then took silver in the time trial at that year’s world championships. The last two years, he finished fourth at the Tour de France and third at the Giro d’Italia.

He rides for Dutch Team Jumbo-Visma, which also includes this year’s Tour de France third-place finisher Steven Kruijswijk and will include, starting in 2020, 2018 Tour de France runner-up Tom Dumoulin.

Kruijswijk abandoned the Vuelta with a knee injury in the fourth stage. Dumoulin did not start the Vuelta. Nor did recent Tour de France winners Egan BernalGeraint Thomas and Chris Froome.

The road cycling season continues with the world championships in Yorkshire, Great Britain, later this month.

MORE: Chris Froome: Pre-Tour de France crash like ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ scene

Gregg Popovich: It’s arrogant to blame U.S. for not winning gold

By OlympicTalkSep 14, 2019, 7:40 AM EDT
Head coach Gregg Popovich called it arrogant and immature for people to blame the U.S. for not winning the FIBA World Cup, speaking after the Americans won their last consolation game to finish seventh overall — their worst international tournament result ever.

“Some people want to play the blame game,” Popovich said. “There’s no blame to be placed anywhere … like we should be ashamed because we didn’t win a gold medal? That’s a ridiculous attitude. It’s immature. It’s arrogant, and it shows that whoever thinks that doesn’t respect all the other teams in the world.”

The U.S. wrapped up play by beating Poland 87-74 after losing to France in the quarterfinals and Serbia in its first consolation game. Argentina and Spain play for the championship Sunday.

“It’s not written in stone that the United States is supposed to walk to a championship,” said Popovich, whose team with no NBA superstars lost three times total in the last month, ending a 13-year win streak for U.S. rosters with NBA players. “That’s pretty old-school thinking. Even the teams that have won in the past had a lot of close calls against several teams. It’s never been a cake walk. It’s not like the Dream Team.

“I’m not sure what satisfaction there is in beating everybody by 30, as in the past, way back. I don’t see the joy or the glory or the satisfaction in any of that.”

Popovich, the San Antonio Spurs coach who succeeded Mike Krzyzewski at the helm of Team USA after five straight Olympic or world titles, said he didn’t fault any of the dozens of NBA stars who withdrew from World Cup roster consideration this spring and summer.

“Everybody’s got a life,” he said. “This group, as I said, I couldn’t have been happier with any other group.”

The group included two 2019 NBA All-Stars (Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton) and one player with Olympic experience (Harrison Barnes). It’s possible the Tokyo Olympic roster could be 12 different players.

“What does USA Basketball have to do?” Popovich said. “Keep going. We coach, and they play, and we do our best. That’s what USA Basketball does. It’s not like something has to be changed.

“Some of these guys [from other countries] have played together, running the same stuff for eight, nine, 10 years. … This [U.S.] group would just continue to improve, without a doubt. I think it’s hard to argue with having just gotten together and never having played with each other before. They came a long way.”

NBC Olympics senior researcher Rachel Thompson contributed to this report from China.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

U.S. finishes FIBA World Cup in seventh place

By OlympicTalkSep 14, 2019, 6:03 AM EDT
In one sense, the U.S. men’s basketball team finished the FIBA World Cup how it had hoped — with a victory. It just didn’t envision that coming in the seventh-place game.

The U.S. beat Poland 87-74 to cap its worst-ever tournament result in China on Saturday. Previously, the U.S.’ worst performance was sixth at the 2002 Worlds at home in Indianapolis.

The Americans rebounded from back-to-back losses against France in the quarterfinals and Serbia in the consolation round to take out Poland, which sent a team to an Olympics or a worlds for the first time since 1980.

Donovan Mitchell, one of the most consistent Americans in the tournament, had a team-high 16 points and 10 assists. Kemba Walker, the team’s most recognizable player, sat out with a sore neck. A full box score is here.

It’s possible next year’s 12-man roster looks completely different at the Tokyo Olympics given the World Cup included two 2019 NBA All-Stars (Walker and Khris Middleton) and one player with Olympic experience (Harrison Barnes).

If nobody drops out, the U.S. player pool would include LeBron JamesStephen CurryKevin DurantJames HardenRussell WestbrookKawhi Leonard, Paul George and Anthony Davis.

“For some of us, potentially all of us, it could be the last time we wear a USA jersey,” Barnes said after the loss to Serbia on Thursday.

MORE: FIBA World Cup schedule, results

