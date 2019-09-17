TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

World champion, Olympic medalist to miss 1500m at track worlds

By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Reigning world champion Elijah Manangoi and two-time Olympic medalist Nick Willis will be absent from the 1500m at the world track and field championships that start next week in Doha.

The Kenyan Manangoi is out with a reported ankle injury.

Willis, the 2008 Olympic silver medalist and 2016 Olympic bronze medalist from New Zealand, will miss worlds for the first time since 2009 after not receiving an invitation from the IAAF, according to New Zealand’s track federation. The 36-year-old did not run a fast enough time this year to qualify outright and was not ranked high enough to receive any extra spots awarded by the IAAF in the 1500m.

Kenya is still favored to win despite lacking Manangoi and the suspended Asbel Kiprop, who won three straight world titles from 2011-15.

That’s because of Timothy Cheruiyot, the 2017 World silver medalist who lost just three times over the last two years, taking second to Manangoi in each instance, according to Tilastopaja.org.

The U.S. contingent at worlds is led by Matthew Centrowitz, who in Rio became the first U.S. Olympic 1500m champion in 108 years.

MORE: U.S. roster for track and field worlds

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Alysia Montaño to receive medals several years after being cheated out of them

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2019, 8:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

World champion, Olympic medalist to miss 1500m at track worlds U.S. roster for world track and field championships Heimana Reynolds wins skateboard world title, nears an Olympic goal from age 10

U.S. 800m runner Alysia Montaño will receive her first world outdoor track and field championships medals, six and nine years after being cheated out of them.

Montaño will be in Doha for the world championships that start next week, not to compete but to be given bronze medals from the 2011 and 2013 World Championships, according to her social media.

Montaño crossed the finish line fourth in each of those world 800m finals. Russian Maria Savinova, an original gold and silver medalist in those respective races, was retroactively stripped of those medals (and her 2012 Olympic title) years later for doping. That cleared the way for Montaño’s upgrade.

“I always give everything I’ve got, and in track and field that has also been the case,” was posted on Montaño’s Instagram. “Everything I had I left it out there, I have no regrets, used all of the power in me to come up with the best possible result for all my true, honest hard work and over a decades time worth of dedication. From 2007-2016 I had the ultimate displeasure of racing against dopers who ultimately dominated the top of the scoreboard. These athletes who were doping stole precious moments and money from clean athletes including me, who never got the outdoor podium moment that I earned. -The [IAAF] took monetary bribes from the athletes that were doping at the time to cover up theirs failed results, if it were not for whistle blower Yulia Stepanova who secretly recorded her teammates as they explained their operation, what they took and how they got away with it, I would not have the opportunity to stand on and receive my podium moment and my medals that I honestly earned.”

Montaño, 33 and a 2012 Olympian, last competed at the 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships, placing seventh in her first-round heat while five months pregnant.

MORE: U.S. roster for track and field worlds

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

U.S. roster for world track and field championships

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 17, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Alysia Montaño to receive medals several years after being cheated out of them Heimana Reynolds wins skateboard world title, nears an Olympic goal from age 10 Spain crushes Argentina for FIBA World Cup title

Veterans Allyson Felix and Justin Gatlin and rising stars Christian ColemaenNoah Lyles and Michael Norman headline the U.S. roster for the world track and field championships that start next week.

While most athletes clinched spots at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July, the roster could not be completed until after the Diamond League season concluded two weeks ago. Diamond League Finals champions, in some cases, picked up extra roster spots for the U.S.

The U.S. has the fastest man in the 100m, 200m and 400m this year in Coleman, Lyles and Norman, plus the Diamond League 800m champion in Donavan Brazier.

Felix, coming back from November childbirth, will compete at a ninth worlds, breaking the U.S. record she shared with high jumper Amy Acuff. Felix was sixth in the 400m at nationals, putting her on the team for relays only.

Blake Leeper, the Paralympian who placed fifth in the men’s 400m, is not on the team. Leeper’s prosthetics have not been cleared by the IAAF for competition against able-bodied runners.

The full roster:

Men
100m
Christian Coleman
Mike Rodgers
Chris Belcher
Justin Gatlin
Cravon Gillespie (relay only)

200m
Noah Lyles
Christian Coleman
Rodney Rowe
Kenny Bednarek

400m
Fred Kerley
Michael Norman
Nathan Strother
Vernon Norwood
Michael Cherry (relay only)
Tyrell Richard (relay only)
Wil London (relay only)
Obichukwu Igbokwe (relay only)

800m
Donavan Brazier
Clayton Murphy
Bryce Hoppel
Brandon Kidder

1500m
Craig Engels
Matthew Centrowitz
Ben Blankenship

5000m
Paul Chelimo
Hassan Mead
Ben True

10,000m
Lopez Lomong
Shadrack Kipchirchir
Leonard Korir

110m Hurdles
Daniel Roberts
Grant Holloway
Devon Allen

400m Hurdles
Rai Benjamin
TJ Holmes
Amere Lattin

3000m Steeplechase
Hillary Bor
Stanley Kebenei
Andy Bayer

High Jump
Jeron Robinson
Shelby McEwen
Keenon Laine

Pole Vault
Sam Kendricks
Cole Walsh
KC Lightfoot
Zach Bradford

Long Jump
Trumaine Jefferson
Jeff Henderson
Steffin McCarter

Triple Jump
Donald Scott
Will Claye
Omar Craddock
Christian Taylor

Shot Put
Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Darrell Hill

Discus
Sam Mattis
Brian Williams
Mason Finley

Hammer
Conor McCullough
Rudy Winkler
Daniel Haugh

Javelin
Michael Shuey
Riley Dolezal

Decathlon
Devon Williams
Solomon Simmons
Harrison Williams

Women
100m
Teahna Daniels
English Gardner
Morolake Akinosun
Tori Bowie
Kiara Parker (relay only)
Caitland Smith (relay only)

200m
Dezerea Bryant
Brittany Brown
Angie Annelus

400m
Shakima Wimbley
Kendall Ellis
Wadeline Jonathas
Phyllis Francis
Courtney Okolo (relay only)
Jessica Beard (relay only)
Allyson Felix (relay only)
Jasmine Blocker (relay only)

800m
Ajee Wilson
Hanna Green
Raevyn Rogers
Ce’Aira Brown

1500m
Shelby Houlihan
Jenny Simpson
Nikki Hiltz

5000m
Karissa Schweizer
Elinor Purrier
Rachel Schneider

10,000m
Molly Huddle
Emily Sisson
Marielle Hall

100m Hurdles
Keni Harrison
Nia Ali
Brianna McNeal

400m Hurdles
Dalilah Muhammad
Sydney McLaughlin
Ashley Spencer
Kori Carter

3000m Steeplechase
Emma Coburn
Courtney Frerichs
Colleen Quigley
Allie Ostrander

High Jump
Vashti Cunningham
Inika McPherson
Tynita Butts

Pole Vault
Sandi Morris
Katie Nageotte
Jenn Suhr

Long Jump
Brittney Reese
Jasmine Todd
Shakeela Saunders
Tori Bowie

Triple Jump
Keturah Orji
Tori Franklin

Shot Put
Chase Ealey
Michelle Carter
Maggie Ewen

Discus
Valarie Allman
Kelsey Card
Laulauga Tausaga

Hammer
DeAnna Price
Gwen Berry
Brooke Andersen

Javelin
Ariana Ince
Kara Winger

20km Racewalk
Maria Michta Coffey

50km Racewalk
Katie Burnett

MORE: Jamaican runner whose heart stopped mid-race retires

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!