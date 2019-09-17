U.S. roster for world track and field championships

Veterans Allyson Felix and Justin Gatlin and rising stars Christian Colemaen, Noah Lyles and Michael Norman headline the U.S. roster for the world track and field championships that start next week.
While most athletes clinched spots at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July, the roster could not be completed until after the Diamond League season concluded two weeks ago. Diamond League Finals champions, in some cases, picked up extra roster spots for the U.S.
The U.S. has the fastest man in the 100m, 200m and 400m this year in Coleman, Lyles and Norman, plus the Diamond League 800m champion in Donavan Brazier.
Felix, coming back from November childbirth, will compete at a ninth worlds, breaking the U.S. record she shared with high jumper Amy Acuff. Felix was sixth in the 400m at nationals, putting her on the team for relays only.
Blake Leeper, the Paralympian who placed fifth in the men’s 400m, is not on the team. Leeper’s prosthetics have not been cleared by the IAAF for competition against able-bodied runners.
The full roster:
Men
100m
Christian Coleman
Mike Rodgers
Chris Belcher
Justin Gatlin
Cravon Gillespie (relay only)
200m
Noah Lyles
Christian Coleman
Rodney Rowe
Kenny Bednarek
400m
Fred Kerley
Michael Norman
Nathan Strother
Vernon Norwood
Michael Cherry (relay only)
Tyrell Richard (relay only)
Wil London (relay only)
Obichukwu Igbokwe (relay only)
800m
Donavan Brazier
Clayton Murphy
Bryce Hoppel
Brandon Kidder
1500m
Craig Engels
Matthew Centrowitz
Ben Blankenship
5000m
Paul Chelimo
Hassan Mead
Ben True
10,000m
Lopez Lomong
Shadrack Kipchirchir
Leonard Korir
110m Hurdles
Daniel Roberts
Grant Holloway
Devon Allen
400m Hurdles
Rai Benjamin
TJ Holmes
Amere Lattin
3000m Steeplechase
Hillary Bor
Stanley Kebenei
Andy Bayer
High Jump
Jeron Robinson
Shelby McEwen
Keenon Laine
Pole Vault
Sam Kendricks
Cole Walsh
KC Lightfoot
Zach Bradford
Long Jump
Trumaine Jefferson
Jeff Henderson
Steffin McCarter
Triple Jump
Donald Scott
Will Claye
Omar Craddock
Christian Taylor
Shot Put
Ryan Crouser
Joe Kovacs
Darrell Hill
Discus
Sam Mattis
Brian Williams
Mason Finley
Hammer
Conor McCullough
Rudy Winkler
Daniel Haugh
Javelin
Michael Shuey
Riley Dolezal
Decathlon
Devon Williams
Solomon Simmons
Harrison Williams
Women
100m
Teahna Daniels
English Gardner
Morolake Akinosun
Tori Bowie
Kiara Parker (relay only)
Caitland Smith (relay only)
200m
Dezerea Bryant
Brittany Brown
Angie Annelus
400m
Shakima Wimbley
Kendall Ellis
Wadeline Jonathas
Phyllis Francis
Courtney Okolo (relay only)
Jessica Beard (relay only)
Allyson Felix (relay only)
Jasmine Blocker (relay only)
800m
Ajee Wilson
Hanna Green
Raevyn Rogers
Ce’Aira Brown
1500m
Shelby Houlihan
Jenny Simpson
Nikki Hiltz
5000m
Karissa Schweizer
Elinor Purrier
Rachel Schneider
10,000m
Molly Huddle
Emily Sisson
Marielle Hall
100m Hurdles
Keni Harrison
Nia Ali
Brianna McNeal
400m Hurdles
Dalilah Muhammad
Sydney McLaughlin
Ashley Spencer
Kori Carter
3000m Steeplechase
Emma Coburn
Courtney Frerichs
Colleen Quigley
Allie Ostrander
High Jump
Vashti Cunningham
Inika McPherson
Tynita Butts
Pole Vault
Sandi Morris
Katie Nageotte
Jenn Suhr
Long Jump
Brittney Reese
Jasmine Todd
Shakeela Saunders
Tori Bowie
Triple Jump
Keturah Orji
Tori Franklin
Shot Put
Chase Ealey
Michelle Carter
Maggie Ewen
Discus
Valarie Allman
Kelsey Card
Laulauga Tausaga
Hammer
DeAnna Price
Gwen Berry
Brooke Andersen
Javelin
Ariana Ince
Kara Winger
20km Racewalk
Maria Michta Coffey
50km Racewalk
Katie Burnett
