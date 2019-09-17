U.S. roster for world track and field championships

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Veterans Allyson Felix and Justin Gatlin and rising stars Christian Colemaen, Noah Lyles and Michael Norman headline the U.S. roster for the world track and field championships that start next week.

While most athletes clinched spots at the USATF Outdoor Championships in July, the roster could not be completed until after the Diamond League season concluded two weeks ago. Diamond League Finals champions, in some cases, picked up extra roster spots for the U.S.

The U.S. has the fastest man in the 100m, 200m and 400m this year in Coleman, Lyles and Norman, plus the Diamond League 800m champion in Donavan Brazier.

Felix, coming back from November childbirth, will compete at a ninth worlds, breaking the U.S. record she shared with high jumper Amy Acuff. Felix was sixth in the 400m at nationals, putting her on the team for relays only.

Blake Leeper, the Paralympian who placed fifth in the men’s 400m, is not on the team. Leeper’s prosthetics have not been cleared by the IAAF for competition against able-bodied runners.

The full roster:

Men

100m

Christian Coleman

Mike Rodgers

Chris Belcher

Justin Gatlin

Cravon Gillespie (relay only)

200m

Noah Lyles

Christian Coleman

Rodney Rowe

Kenny Bednarek

400m

Fred Kerley

Michael Norman

Nathan Strother

Vernon Norwood

Michael Cherry (relay only)

Tyrell Richard (relay only)

Wil London (relay only)

Obichukwu Igbokwe (relay only)

800m

Donavan Brazier

Clayton Murphy

Bryce Hoppel

Brandon Kidder

1500m

Craig Engels

Matthew Centrowitz

Ben Blankenship

5000m

Paul Chelimo

Hassan Mead

Ben True

10,000m

Lopez Lomong

Shadrack Kipchirchir

Leonard Korir

110m Hurdles

Daniel Roberts

Grant Holloway

Devon Allen

400m Hurdles

Rai Benjamin

TJ Holmes

Amere Lattin

3000m Steeplechase

Hillary Bor

Stanley Kebenei

Andy Bayer

High Jump

Jeron Robinson

Shelby McEwen

Keenon Laine

Pole Vault

Sam Kendricks

Cole Walsh

KC Lightfoot

Zach Bradford

Long Jump

Trumaine Jefferson

Jeff Henderson

Steffin McCarter

Triple Jump

Donald Scott

Will Claye

Omar Craddock

Christian Taylor

Shot Put

Ryan Crouser

Joe Kovacs

Darrell Hill

Discus

Sam Mattis

Brian Williams

Mason Finley

Hammer

Conor McCullough

Rudy Winkler

Daniel Haugh

Javelin

Michael Shuey

Riley Dolezal

Decathlon

Devon Williams

Solomon Simmons

Harrison Williams

Women

100m

Teahna Daniels

English Gardner

Morolake Akinosun

Tori Bowie

Kiara Parker (relay only)

Caitland Smith (relay only)

200m

Dezerea Bryant

Brittany Brown

Angie Annelus

400m

Shakima Wimbley

Kendall Ellis

Wadeline Jonathas

Phyllis Francis

Courtney Okolo (relay only)

Jessica Beard (relay only)

Allyson Felix (relay only)

Jasmine Blocker (relay only)

800m

Ajee Wilson

Hanna Green

Raevyn Rogers

Ce’Aira Brown

1500m

Shelby Houlihan

Jenny Simpson

Nikki Hiltz

5000m

Karissa Schweizer

Elinor Purrier

Rachel Schneider

10,000m

Molly Huddle

Emily Sisson

Marielle Hall

100m Hurdles

Keni Harrison

Nia Ali

Brianna McNeal

400m Hurdles

Dalilah Muhammad

Sydney McLaughlin

Ashley Spencer

Kori Carter

3000m Steeplechase

Emma Coburn

Courtney Frerichs

Colleen Quigley

Allie Ostrander

High Jump

Vashti Cunningham

Inika McPherson

Tynita Butts

Pole Vault

Sandi Morris

Katie Nageotte

Jenn Suhr

Long Jump

Brittney Reese

Jasmine Todd

Shakeela Saunders

Tori Bowie

Triple Jump

Keturah Orji

Tori Franklin

Shot Put

Chase Ealey

Michelle Carter

Maggie Ewen

Discus

Valarie Allman

Kelsey Card

Laulauga Tausaga

Hammer

DeAnna Price

Gwen Berry

Brooke Andersen

Javelin

Ariana Ince

Kara Winger

20km Racewalk

Maria Michta Coffey

50km Racewalk

Katie Burnett

