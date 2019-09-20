TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Kaori Icho, Japan wrestling icon, likely shut out of Olympic record in Tokyo

By OlympicTalkSep 20, 2019, 9:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tamyra Mensah-Stock caps historic wrestling worlds for U.S. women Olympic cycling champion faces army reprimand for bare-bottom White House photo 2019 World Road Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule

Japanese wrestler Kaori Icho, the lone woman to earn individual gold medals at four Summer Olympics, looks like she will not go for No. 5 at home in Tokyo.

Icho’s already dim Olympic qualifying hopes were weakened while she was absent from this week’s world championships. Her countrywomen earned medals in all three weight divisions that Icho could have realistically entered to make her fifth Olympic team in 2020.

Japanese wrestlers clinch Olympic berths by earning medals at this year’s world championships.

Icho’s best — perhaps only — chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympics is if one of those three medalists gets injured between now and July.

The 35-year-old Icho took more than two years off competition after earning her fourth gold medal in Rio.

She attempted to earn Japan’s 57kg spot for worlds but lost in a playoff against fellow Rio Olympic champion Risako Kawai, who went on to win a third straight world title on Wednesday.

Kawai, 24, moved down in weight this Olympic cycle, ending up in direct competition with Icho upon Icho’s return, then handed Icho her first defeat to a countrywoman in 17 years.

Icho once held a 13-year win streak overall and owns 10 world championships. She is already the oldest female Olympic wrestling champion (women’s wrestling was added to the Olympic program in 2004, Icho’s first Games).

In Rio, she joined sailors Paul Elvstrøm and Ben Ainslie, discus thrower Al Oerter, long jumper Carl Lewis and swimmer Michael Phelps as athletes to earn individual gold medals at four Olympics. Dutch speed skater Ireen Wüst joined this list in PyeongChang.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World Wrestling Championships TV Schedule

Tamyra Mensah-Stock caps historic wrestling worlds for U.S. women

By OlympicTalkSep 20, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Olympic cycling champion faces army reprimand for bare-bottom White House photo 2019 World Road Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule Kaori Icho, Japan wrestling icon, likely shut out of Olympic record in Tokyo

Tamyra Mensah-Stock‘s first world title also marked unprecedented success for the U.S. women’s wrestling team — three gold medals at a single worlds.

Mensah-Stock, a 26-year-old who agonizingly missed the Rio Olympics, finished her march through the 68kg division by beating Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Fransson of Sweden 8-2 in the final.

She took a victory lap around the mat, carrying the American flag. Her tears didn’t stop flowing after coming down, embracing her coaches and striding into the mixed zone.

“I couldn’t control my feelings,” Mensah-Stock said. “It took about, like, 30 minutes, but I finally calmed down.”

She took out Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan 10-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday as part of a 36-2 romp through the first four rounds to reach the gold-medal match.

Mensah-Stock followed world titles the last two days from countrywomen Jacarra Winchester (55kg, non-Olympic weight) and Adeline Gray (75kg, her U.S. record fifth world title). A women’s division was added to worlds in 1987, and to the Olympics in 2004, but never before had three U.S. women claimed titles at one global meet.

The U.S. earned more women’s world titles this week than any other nation, toppling power Japan one year before it hosts the Olympics.

Mensah-Stock eyes her first Olympics in 2020, despite winning the 2016 Olympic trials. When Mensah-Stock won trials, the U.S. had not yet qualified that quota spot for Rio. Mensah-Stock had three chances to clinch a U.S. Olympic spot at international tournaments, but lost in the quarterfinals, semifinals and semifinals at events where making the final would have earned her place in Rio.

“It told me that I have the potential to be great, but I still have a lot of work to do,” she said in 2017.

She endured, returning to make the 2017 World quarterfinals and the semifinals in 2018, when she came back for a bronze medal.

“Last year I fell short, and I knew I was capable of more,” she said. Her coaches did, too, repeating what her initials stood for before matches. Too Much Stamina. Too Much Speed.

This year, I proved it,” Mensah-Stock said.

Earlier Friday, four-time world champion Jordan Burroughs gave up the lead with 1.3 seconds left and lost 4-3 in the 74kg semifinals to Russian Zaurbeck Sidakov. Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic champion, will wrestle for bronze on Saturday after falling to the defending world champ Sidakov for a second straight year.

Olympic bronze medalist J’Den Cox gave up zero points en route to Saturday’s 92kg final, where he will look to repeat as world champion.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: World Wrestling Championships TV Schedule

Olympic cycling champion faces army reprimand for bare-bottom White House photo

AP
Associated PressSep 20, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Tamyra Mensah-Stock caps historic wrestling worlds for U.S. women 2019 World Road Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule Kaori Icho, Japan wrestling icon, likely shut out of Olympic record in Tokyo

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic cycling champion Nino Schurter faces being reprimanded by the Swiss Army after posting a photo on social media showing his bare bottom with the White House in the background.

The army confirmed details reported in Swiss media that the 33-year-old mountain biker faces a possible warning from his senior officers over the incident this month, though any disciplinary action will not be announced.

The Rio gold medalist and record eight-time world champion is supported in his career by Switzerland’s military.

Schurter was on service duty between races in the United States two weeks ago when he posted a photo on Instagram with three team colleagues all dropping their pants while facing the White House.

The photo, since deleted but viewable here, was tagged to President Donald Trump and included the message “white (peach emoji) for the White House.”

The Swiss Army says it did not want to make a scandal of the incident, and Schurter had apologized to his commanding officer. He told Swiss media taking the photo had been spontaneous and he loved being in the U.S.

Schurter is the current Swiss sportsman of the year, beating tennis great Roger Federer into second place in December in a public vote.

MORE: World Road Cycling Championships TV Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!