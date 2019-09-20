2019 World Road Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule

The World Road Cycling Championships begin Sunday in Yorkshire, Great Britain. Every race streams live for NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers.
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBCSN also air TV coverage of the eight-day championships.
Look for a possibly wide-open men’s time trial on Wednesday given 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands is out after missing the Tour de France with a knee injury. Australian Rohan Dennis, last year’s winner, is a bit of an unknown after quitting the Tour de France in a dispute with his team.
Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to reclaim the road race on the final day on Sept. 29. Sagan won three straight titles before 39-year-old Alejandro Valverde of Spain took last year’s event on a climber’s course.
Dutch women swept the time trial and road race titles the last two years. They’re once again led by Anna van der Breggen, the reigning Olympic and world road race champion, and Annemiek van Vleuten, who recovered from her head-first Rio Olympic crash to win the last two world time trials.
But look out for another Dutch veteran, Marianne Vos, a 32-year-old having a resurgent season. The London Olympic road race champ seeks her first world medal since the tail end of her single-day road dominance in 2013.
The U.S. roster is led by Amber Neben, who won her second time trial world title in 2017 at age 42, and Chloe Dygert Owen, the 22-year-old track world champion who wants to make the Olympic team in both disciplines.
The American men feature Chad Haga, who won the final-stage time trial at the Giro d’Italia in June, and fellow Tour de France veteran Lawson Craddock.
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Sept. 22
|Team Time Trial Mixed Relay
|8:10 a.m.
|Streaming
|5:30 p.m.*
|Olympic Channel
|Sept. 23
|Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial
|5 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial
|8:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sept. 24
|Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial
|5 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Women’s Individual Time Trial
|9:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sept. 25
|Men’s Individual Time Trial
|8 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sept. 26
|Men’s Junior Road Race
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sept. 27
|Women’s Junior Road Race
|3:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Men’s U23 Road Race
|9 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|Sept. 28
|Women’s Road Race
|5:40 a.m.
|Streaming
|2:30 p.m.*
|Olympic Channel
|Sept. 29
|Men’s Road Race
|3:30 a.m.
|Olympic Channel
|10 p.m.*
|NBCSN
*Same-day delayed broadcast.