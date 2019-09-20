TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS

Tamyra Mensah-Stock caps historic wrestling worlds for U.S. women

By OlympicTalkSep 20, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Tamyra Mensah-Stock‘s first world title also marked unprecedented success for the U.S. women’s wrestling team — three gold medals at a single worlds.

Mensah-Stock, a 26-year-old who agonizingly missed the Rio Olympics, finished her march through the 68kg division by beating Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Fransson of Sweden 8-2 in the final.

She took a victory lap around the mat, carrying the American flag. Her tears didn’t stop flowing after coming down, embracing her coaches and striding into the mixed zone.

“I couldn’t control my feelings,” Mensah-Stock said. “It took about, like, 30 minutes, but I finally calmed down.”

She took out Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan 10-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday as part of a 36-2 romp through the first four rounds to reach the gold-medal match.

Mensah-Stock followed world titles the last two days from countrywomen Jacarra Winchester (55kg, non-Olympic weight) and Adeline Gray (75kg, her U.S. record fifth world title). A women’s division was added to worlds in 1987, and to the Olympics in 2004, but never before had three U.S. women claimed titles at one global meet.

The U.S. earned more women’s world titles this week than any other nation, toppling power Japan one year before it hosts the Olympics.

Mensah-Stock eyes her first Olympics in 2020, despite winning the 2016 Olympic trials. When Mensah-Stock won trials, the U.S. had not yet qualified that quota spot for Rio. Mensah-Stock had three chances to clinch a U.S. Olympic spot at international tournaments, but lost in the quarterfinals, semifinals and semifinals at events where making the final would have earned her place in Rio.

“It told me that I have the potential to be great, but I still have a lot of work to do,” she said in 2017.

She endured, returning to make the 2017 World quarterfinals and the semifinals in 2018, when she came back for a bronze medal.

“Last year I fell short, and I knew I was capable of more,” she said. Her coaches did, too, repeating what her initials stood for before matches. Too Much Stamina. Too Much Speed.

This year, I proved it,” Mensah-Stock said.

Earlier Friday, four-time world champion Jordan Burroughs gave up the lead with 1.3 seconds left and lost 4-3 in the 74kg semifinals to Russian Zaurbeck Sidakov. Burroughs, a 2012 Olympic champion, will wrestle for bronze on Saturday after falling to the defending world champ Sidakov for a second straight year.

Olympic bronze medalist J’Den Cox gave up zero points en route to Saturday’s 92kg final, where he will look to repeat as world champion.

Olympic cycling champion faces army reprimand for bare-bottom White House photo

AP
Associated PressSep 20, 2019, 10:29 AM EDT
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic cycling champion Nino Schurter faces being reprimanded by the Swiss Army after posting a photo on social media showing his bare bottom with the White House in the background.

The army confirmed details reported in Swiss media that the 33-year-old mountain biker faces a possible warning from his senior officers over the incident this month, though any disciplinary action will not be announced.

The Rio gold medalist and record eight-time world champion is supported in his career by Switzerland’s military.

Schurter was on service duty between races in the United States two weeks ago when he posted a photo on Instagram with three team colleagues all dropping their pants while facing the White House.

The photo, since deleted but viewable here, was tagged to President Donald Trump and included the message “white (peach emoji) for the White House.”

The Swiss Army says it did not want to make a scandal of the incident, and Schurter had apologized to his commanding officer. He told Swiss media taking the photo had been spontaneous and he loved being in the U.S.

Schurter is the current Swiss sportsman of the year, beating tennis great Roger Federer into second place in December in a public vote.

2019 World Road Cycling Championships TV, live stream schedule

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 20, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
The World Road Cycling Championships begin Sunday in Yorkshire, Great Britain. Every race streams live for NBC Sports Gold “Cycling Pass” subscribers.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and NBCSN also air TV coverage of the eight-day championships.

Look for a possibly wide-open men’s time trial on Wednesday given 2017 champion Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands is out after missing the Tour de France with a knee injury. Australian Rohan Dennis, last year’s winner, is a bit of an unknown after quitting the Tour de France in a dispute with his team.

Slovakian Peter Sagan looks to reclaim the road race on the final day on Sept. 29. Sagan won three straight titles before 39-year-old Alejandro Valverde of Spain took last year’s event on a climber’s course.

Dutch women swept the time trial and road race titles the last two years. They’re once again led by Anna van der Breggen, the reigning Olympic and world road race champion, and Annemiek van Vleuten, who recovered from her head-first Rio Olympic crash to win the last two world time trials.

But look out for another Dutch veteran, Marianne Vos, a 32-year-old having a resurgent season. The London Olympic road race champ seeks her first world medal since the tail end of her single-day road dominance in 2013.

The U.S. roster is led by Amber Neben, who won her second time trial world title in 2017 at age 42, and Chloe Dygert Owen, the 22-year-old track world champion who wants to make the Olympic team in both disciplines.

The American men feature Chad Haga, who won the final-stage time trial at the Giro d’Italia in June, and fellow Tour de France veteran Lawson Craddock.

Date Event Time (ET) Network
Sept. 22 Team Time Trial Mixed Relay 8:10 a.m. Streaming
5:30 p.m.* Olympic Channel
Sept. 23 Women’s Junior Individual Time Trial 5 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s Junior Individual Time Trial 8:30 a.m. Olympic Channel
Sept. 24 Men’s U23 Individual Time Trial 5 a.m. Olympic Channel
Women’s Individual Time Trial 9:30 a.m. Olympic Channel
Sept. 25 Men’s Individual Time Trial 8 a.m. Olympic Channel
Sept. 26 Men’s Junior Road Race 7 a.m. Olympic Channel
Sept. 27 Women’s Junior Road Race 3:30 a.m. Olympic Channel
Men’s U23 Road Race 9 a.m. Olympic Channel
Sept. 28 Women’s Road Race 5:40 a.m. Streaming
2:30 p.m.* Olympic Channel
Sept. 29 Men’s Road Race 3:30 a.m. Olympic Channel
10 p.m.* NBCSN

*Same-day delayed broadcast.