TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

Jarred Rome, 2004 and 2012 Olympic discus thrower, dies

By OlympicTalkSep 23, 2019, 6:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jarred Rome, a two-time U.S. Olympic discus thrower, died at age 42, according to USA Track and Field.

Rome was found dead Saturday morning after not feeling well Friday, his older sister said, according to the Everett (Wash.) Daily Herald, which reported the family did not know the cause of death.

Rome, who went to high school in Washington, was in town last week for his induction into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame in Everett.

Rome competed in the qualifying round at the 2004 and 2012 Olympics. He won U.S. outdoor titles in 2004 and 2011, was ranked No. 3 in the world in 2011 and last competed in 2013.

Simone Biles clinches world team spot, set to tie Kerri Strug record

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 22, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Jarred Rome, 2004 and 2012 Olympic discus thrower, dies Nyjah Huston three-peats as world skateboard champion ahead of Olympic debut Kyle Dake repeats as world wrestling champ; next challenge: Jordan Burroughs

Simone Biles won a closer-than-expected all-around at the U.S. selection camp for the world championships, clinching a spot on her fifth straight world team next month in Stuttgart, Germany.

Biles, undefeated in official all-around competition for six years, will tie Kerri Strug as the only U.S. women to compete at worlds in five different years. It could be Biles’ last worlds, as whether she continues beyond the Tokyo Olympics is unknown.

Biles tallied 58.55 points to prevail by .35 over Sunisa Lee. Biles had the top score on floor exercise and vault among 15 gymnasts competing at Evo Athletics in Sarasota, Fla. Her major visible error was falling on her uneven bars dismount. She opened on floor with the triple-double tumbling pass, which she debuted at the national championships in August.

Biles claimed the lone automatic world team spot by winning the all-around. The rest will be chosen via committee. Five more women will be named to the world championships team after another day of non-all-around competition on Monday. One will later be designated alternate.

Whoever the U.S. sends will be favored to extend a streak of six straight Olympic or world team titles dating to 2011, the longest reign by one nation since the Soviets in the 1970s.

The other four members of the 2018 team were invited to the selection camp: 2017 World all-around champion Morgan HurdRiley McCuskerGrace McCallum and Kara Eaker. As was Lee, the distant runner-up to Biles at nationals in August, who eyes her first worlds. McCusker withdrew Saturday due to injury.

Lee and Eaker starred out of that group on Sunday. Lee again finished second to Biles, this time by a margin closer than any of Biles’ last five U.S. all-around titles.

Eaker scored 57.1 points, including a leading 15.2 on balance beam. Her total would have placed second to Biles on both days of competition at the U.S. Championships, where Eaker placed 10th with a 54.65 and a 53.45.

Biles is up to 20 world championships medals after earning six last year, including four golds. She is three shy of the total medals record held by retired Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. men’s team named for gymnastics worlds

Nyjah Huston three-peats as world skateboard champion ahead of Olympic debut

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkSep 22, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Nyjah Huston has been the world’s preeminent skateboarder for the better part of a decade. Now, he goes into the Olympic year as the three-time reigning world champion.

Huston, a 24-year-old who made his X Games debut at 11 and earned his first X Games title at 16, won his fourth overall world street title in Sao Paulo on Sunday. He topped an eight-man final field combining scores from competition runs and best trick attempts for 36.9 points. Huston had the top scores between two runs and the single highest-scoring trick.

Japan’s Yuto Horigome took second with 36.6 points, followed by Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro at 36.2.

Earlier, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal went one-two in the women’s event. The top American was Mariah Duran in fifth.

Huston already led the U.S. Olympic qualifying rankings going into the event and looks destined to make the team next year. No more than three Americans can qualify per gender per event in skateboarding, which makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The U.S. has the reigning men’s world champs in both Olympic events. Hawaiian Heimana Reynolds repeated as world champion in the park event last week, also in Sao Paulo.

Huston won the world title less than two weeks after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace at a February 2017 house party altercation, according to NBC Los Angeles.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Shaun White faces climb to make Olympic skateboarding team