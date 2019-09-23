TRENDING TRACK AND FIELD | SWIMMING | GYMNASTICS
Getty Images

2019 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

By OlympicTalkSep 23, 2019, 10:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

Israel Baseball Israel’s baseball team turned to Shlomo Lipetz for the biggest out in program history Tommie Smith, John Carlos part of U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame class Kate Nye leads U.S. one-two at weightlifting worlds

NBC, NBCSN and Olympic Channel combine to air live daily coverage of the world track and field championships in Doha starting Friday.

In addition, NBC Sports Gold streams live coverage of every event over the 10-day meet.

The U.S., which more than doubled the next-best nation in medals at the Rio Olympics and 2017 Worlds in London, once again boasts a roster full of favorites at the first global championship in the post-Usain Bolt era.

Americans are the fastest qualifiers in one gender or the other in every track event from 100m through 800m. They also have reigning Olympic or world champions at 1500m, the 3000m steeplechase, the pole vault, shot put, long jump and triple jump.

Christian Coleman, the world’s fastest man every year of this Olympic cycle, gets things started as the 100m favorite over the meet’s first two days. Later, he is slated to face off against the world’s top 200m runner, Noah Lyles, then join Lyles on the 4x100m.

Another U.S. head-to-head is expected in the women’s 400m hurdles in week two between Olympic champion and world-record holder Dalilah Muhammad and 20-year-old phenom Sydney McLaughlin.

Then there’s the most decorated female track and field athlete in history, 25-time Olympic and world medalist Allyson Felix, expected to be part of the 4x400m on the last weekend of competition in her ninth world championships and first as a mom.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. roster for world track and field championships

2019 World Track and Field Championships Live Broadcast Schedule

Date Key Events Time (ET) Network
Fri., Sept. 27 M100 Heats 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s Marathon 5-8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sat., Sept. 28 M100m Semifinals 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
M100m Final 2:30-3:30 p.m. NBC
Sun., Sept. 29 M200 Heats 12-1:30 p.m. NBC
W100 Final 1:30-4:30 p.m. NBCSN
Mon., Sept. 30 W200m Heats, W400m Heats 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Olympic Channel
WSteeple, 800m, M400mH 1-4 p.m. Olympic Channel
Tues., Oct. 1 M400m Heats 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. NBCSN
M200m, M800m 1:30-4 p.m. NBCSN
Wed., Oct. 2 W200m, M110mH 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. NBCSN
Thurs., Oct. 3 W400m, Decathlon Day 2 9:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m. NBCSN
Fri., Oct. 4 W400mH, M400m 1-3:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sat., Oct. 5 W100mH Heats 10-11 a.m. Olympic Channel
W1500m 12:30-2:30 p.m. Olympic Channel
W4x100m, M4x100m 2:30-3:30 p.m. NBC
Men’s Marathon 5-8 p.m. Olympic Channel
Sun., Oct. 6 M4x400m, W4x400m 12-2:30 p.m. NBC

Israel’s baseball team turned to Shlomo Lipetz for the biggest out in program history

Israel Baseball
Margo Sugarman
By Nick ZaccardiSep 23, 2019, 11:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Olympics

2019 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule Tommie Smith, John Carlos part of U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame class Kate Nye leads U.S. one-two at weightlifting worlds

As Israel led by 10 runs and had one out left to clinch its first Olympic baseball berth, manager Eric Holtz made a pitching change. He called on 40-year-old Shlomo Lipetz, a sidearm right-hander with a beard and mullet who had not appeared in any of the team’s four previous games in its Olympic qualification tournament.

“Shlomo was born and raised in Israel,” Holtz said in an email early Monday morning from Italy, where the joint Africa-Europe tournament was held. “He has put in over 30 years into the growth and development of this program. He played on fields that did not exist. Soccer fields transformed into some sort of diamond. He exemplifies what we are trying to show and prove to the youth in Israel. That if you work hard and put your time in, that even homegrown Israelis have an opportunity to do something special.

“Given the right opportunity there was no question that he would hold the baseball at the end of the game. He’s special to the team and he special [sic] to the kids in Israel.”

Lipetz, a vice president for booking musical acts at City Winery based in New York City, forced a flyout from the second South African batter. Israel won 11-1. Teammates dogpiled Lipetz on the mound in one of Israel’s greatest sporting moments.

“It slowly starts sinking in and repeating, again and again, that this great group of people are all going to be Olympians,” Lipetz, profiled by the Wall Street Journal in 2012, said by phone late Sunday night while celebrating the victory. “The feeling is disbelief and happiness, excitement. It’s a bunch of emotions, but it’s really hard to believe. The odds were so against us that you kind of train your mind not to have your mind wander there.”

The 2020 Olympic baseball tournament — the first since 2008 and the last until, at the earliest, 2028 — will feature six nations. Israel was ranked 41st in the world before its captivating 2017 World Baseball Classic run that included wins over the Netherlands, South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Cuba.

By this year, that ranking was up to No. 19. But Israel still had to qualify for the Olympic qualifier. It went through a July European Championships b-pool event, beating Greece, Serbia, Russia, Ireland and host Bulgaria in front of listed attendances of fewer than 100 people per game and “a field carved out of a mountain,” Lipetz said. “With sheep.”

Then it won a playoff at Lithuania — “in the middle of a horse racing track, and right field was 270 feet” — just to get into the top-flight Euros earlier this month. At Euros, Israel was the fourth-ranked team going in and went 5-3 to finish fourth, good enough to advance to the Africa/Europe Olympic qualifier, but far from a favorable position. Only the winner of the Africa/Europe qualifier would clinch a place in Tokyo.

So Israel went to Italy for the qualifier and proceeded to avenge those three defeats to Spain, the Netherlands and Italy in its first three games. All it needed was one more win Saturday against the Czech Republic or Sunday against South Africa.

When Israel’s most recognizable name, former MLB infielder Danny Valencia, smacked a three-run home run in the top of the eighth on Sunday, it had an 11-1 lead. The 10-run mercy rule would come into effect to end the game an inning early, assuming Israel could close it out. The plan all along was for Lipetz to get that chance.

“Symbolic, I would say,” said Lipetz, who called himself part of Israel’s first generation of baseball players and was one of four Israel-born players on the 24-man roster. “The personal achievement aside, I represent in a lot of ways what Israel baseball is and what it can potentially be.

“One of the first things that came to mind when I was throwing that last pitch — if I can be a role model for any players on this team, can be a role model for a 10-year-old Israeli watching this on TV for the first time, then that really is everything I want because I never had that Israeli role model.”

Lipetz, born and raised in Tel Aviv, said there were no pitching mounds where he grew up. He practiced on soccer fields. Still, he was one of the first players to get a special athletic scholarship in the military. He played for Team Israel for the first time in 1989, at a Little League World Series qualifier on a German military base.

He moved to the U.S. at age 21 to play college ball in San Diego in the early 2000s. He was part of that 2017 World Baseball Classic team that included a mascot, “Mensch on a Bench,” that did not make the trip for the Olympic qualifier.

“Stuck in customs,” Lipetz joked.

That 2017 WBC team included many players who were not Israel citizens, a requirement for the Olympics. Lipetz was the only Israel-born player, but he did not see game action.

All of the men who celebrated with Lipetz on Sunday have an Israeli ID.

“This, I think, tops [2017], all because when it comes down to it, we did it with a group of Israelis,” Lipetz said. “Yeah, some of them may have been born in the U.S., but today everyone was Israeli. That’s what Israel is all about.”

Lipetz believes most of the players on the qualifying team will be brought back for the Olympics, which is also 24 players, though he could not be sure that its oldest player will be kept one more year.

Lipetz turns 41 in February and would be one of the oldest baseball players in the sport’s short Olympic history (since 1992).

“Let them try,” to leave me off the team, he joked. “Anything can happen. I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to be part of Team Israel for so long. My role on this team is more than just throwing the last out or playing a game. It’s what makes the team what it is, basically the Israeli national team. I plan to continue to be part of the team one way or the other. I would like to think that I still have something to add as a sidearmer, late movement guy.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: USA Baseball taps longtime catcher to be Olympic qualifying manager

Tommie Smith, John Carlos part of U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame class

AP
Associated PressSep 23, 2019, 10:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tommie Smith and John Carlos are part of the 2019 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class that will be inducted later this year.

The sprinters were sent home from the 1968 Mexico City Games after staging a protest by raising their gloved fists on the medals stand. They were long left on the sidelines at the USOPC, but the federation has worked to bring them back inside the family in recent years.

The class will be inducted at a ceremony in Colorado Springs on Nov. 1. It will be the first class inducted since 2012.

The rest of the class: Candace Cable, Erin Popovich, Chris Waddell (Paralympics), Lisa Leslie (basketball), Nastia Liukin (gymnastics), Misty May-Treanor (beach volleyball), Apolo Anton Ohno (short track speedskating), Dara Torres (swimming), the 1998 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team), Ron O’Brien (diving coach) and Tim Nugent (special contributor).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Kaepernick introduces Smith, Carlos at USATF Night of Legends