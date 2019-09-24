Chloé Dygert Owen becomes youngest world time trial champion by record margin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

U.S. cyclist Chloé Dygert Owen added her first senior world road title to her five track golds, winning the 18-mile time trial by 1 minute, 32 seconds in rainy Yorkshire, Great Britain, on Tuesday.

Dygert Owen crossed the finish line in 42 minutes, 11 seconds, and collapsed onto the pavement getting off her bike before collecting herself.

Dygert Owen, a 22-year-old Olympic track silver medalist in the team pursuit, became the youngest man or woman to win a world title in the road time trial. She also won by the largest male or female margin in history, according to ProCyclingStats.com.

And she qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, according to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“This is what we prepared for,” she said. “Now we’re looking forward to Tokyo.”

Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen took her fourth silver medal in the event. The two-time defending champion, Annemiek van Vleuten, earned bronze, 46 seconds ahead of American Amber Neben. Full results are here.

Dygert Owen, coming back from a May 2018 road crash and concussion, aims to make the Olympic team on both the track and the road. She is coached by Kristin Armstrong, the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic time trial champion.

“Super thankful for everyone who believed in me in my very bad days to get to this spot,” Dygert Owen said.

Before the head injury, Dygert Owen swept 2017 and 2018 World titles on the track in the individual and team pursuits. She is the world-record holder in the individual pursuit, which is not an Olympic event.

She also swept individual 2015 World junior titles in the road race and time trial before taking her first pedals on a track bike. She became a competitive road cyclist in 2013 and missed most of 2014 after tearing an ACL playing basketball that January.

The men’s time trial at worlds is Wednesday.

