Elizabeth Beisel makes strong impression in ‘Survivor’ debut

By Beau DureSep 26, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT
Olympic double-medalist Elizabeth Beisel survived a solo trip to a neighboring island in the first episode of the reality TV show “Survivor,” broadcast Wednesday night, and has emerged as a contender to win top honors in the show’s 39th season.

The site GoldDerby.com ranks Beisel as the early favorite after the debut episode.

“Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel entered in a pretty good position when the other girls found out how athletically promising she’ll be for their tribe,” wrote GoldDerby’s live recappers.

SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson also thinks Beisel fared well in the early going: “Beisel does mostly what swimming fans would have expected: she’s bubbly, she’s outgoing and she makes connections.”

Beisel was picked at random to go to alone to the Island of the Idols after her tribe lost the first challenge. On the island, she received mentoring from past winners Sandra Diaz-Twine and Rob Mariano. After learning how to make fire, Beisel was given a chance to wager her newfound skill in a fire-making contest against Mariano. She accepted the challenge and lost, meaning she would have no vote in the first session of deciding who will be voted off the show.

Another Olympic swimmer Katrina Radke, who finished fifth in the 200m individual medley in the 1988 Olympics at age 17 was the first person voted out in the series’ 35th season in 2017.

Beisel qualified for her first Olympics, the 2008 Games, at age 15. After placing fourth in the 400m individual medley and fifth in the 200m backstroke in Athens, she improved two spots in each event four years later at the 2012 Olympics to take silver and bronze medals. She made her third Olympic team in 2016. She also won three world championship medals, including gold in the 400m medley in 2011.

“Survivor” isn’t Beisel’s first appearance on TV outside of sports competition. She also was on the winning USA Swimming team on “Celebrity Family Feud.”

World track and field championships to open with field stars, hot marathon

By Beau DureSep 26, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
The last track and field world championships under the IAAF name — the world federation has approved a name change to World Athletics — will start Friday in Doha, Qatar at 4:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. Eastern time) with the qualification round of the long jump.

Through the course of the day, top field event starts will be in action, trying to qualify for the finals in their events. Up first is Olympic long jump champion Jeff Henderson, who has had a curious season — his jump of 8.38 meters from April is fourth in the world this year, but he hasn’t been close to that since.

Women’s pole vaulter Jenn Suhr, the 2012 gold medalist, has had a similar season, clearing 4.91 meters in March but struggling the rest of the year. She’s one of three U.S. medal contenders along with Sandi Morris and Katie Nageotte.

One of the best friendly rivalries in sports will resume in men’s triple jump qualification, with Will Claye and Christian Taylor drawn into different groups.

Gwen Berry, a hammer thrower who raised a fist on the Pan Am Games podium to draw attention to social issues this summer, is part of a trio of Americans occupying the top three places on the world performance list this year. DeAnna Price is first on the list, followed by Brooke Andersen. They’ll all be in action trying to avoid stumbling in the qualifying round.

Other top U.S. athletes going through qualifying rounds Friday include Ajee Wilson in the women’s 800m, Vashti Cunningham in the women’s high jump, Emma Coburn in the women’s steeplechase and Rai Benjamin in the men’s 400m hurdles.

NBCSN will have live coverage of the day’s action from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern, and NBC Sports Gold will stream live coverage of every event over the 10-day meet.

A few hours later (11:59 p.m. local time, 4:59 p.m. ET), the women’s marathon will take place — probably.

The weather in Doha has been a serious concern, and the current forecast calls for 90-degree temperature along with a steamy humidity reading in the mid-70s. Postponement is an option.

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich is the favorite after winning the Dubai Marathon in January with the third-fastest time ever — 2:17:08.

The Olympic Channel will carry the race live. NBC Sports Gold will have extended coverage starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Sarah Robles aims to cap strong showing for U.S. weightlifting women

By Beau DureSep 26, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT
Jenny Arthur gave the U.S. women a third medal Wednesday in the world weightlifting championships, a feat that was unprecedented in this century. On Friday, Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Robles tries to make it an unfathomable four.

Robles has already ended two droughts for U.S. women’s weightlifters. In 2016, she took Olympic bronze to become the first U.S. women’s medalist since 2000. The next year, she was the first U.S. woman to win a world championship since Robyn Byrd in 1994. (Second behind Robles in the 2017 super heavyweight competition was Laurel Hubbard, a transgender athlete competing for New Zealand.)

U.S. women were successful for the first years of world championship competition, which opened for women in 1987. When the sport debuted in the Olympics in 2000, Tara Nott and Cheryl Haworth won medals, with the diminutive ex-gymnast Nott being bumped up to gold after apparent winner Izabela Dragneva of Bulgaria failed a drug test, but no U.S. woman reached the podium again until Robles.

Haworth also was the last U.S. woman to win a world championship medal, a bronze in 2005, until Instagram star (619,000 followers) Mattie Rogers took bronze in 2017, three days before Robles’ gold.

Also in 2017, Harrison Maurus became the first U.S. man to win a world championship medal since Wes Barnett in 1997. No U.S. man has medaled this year.

This year, the U.S. women have already bested their 2017 breakthrough, starting with a 1-2 finish at 71kg, where Kate Nye won gold and Rogers took silver. Jenny Arthur made it three with her bronze at 81kg.

Despite her resume, Robles will be an underdog in her weight class. She ranks fifth coming into the event, just behind North Korea’s Kim Kuk Hyang but farther behind the trio of Russia’s Tatiana Kashirina, China’s Li Wenwen and China’s Meng Suping, all of whom have lifted a total of 300kg between the two phases of competition (snatch, clean and jerk). Robles won the 2017 title with 284kg, when many of the top lifters weren’t present, and set an American record of 290kg to take fifth in the 2018 world championships.

In addition to the medals for combined weight between the two lifts, the world championships offer medals for each individual lift. Arthur won silver in clean and jerk, Rogers won clean and jerk silver along with bronze in the snatch, and Nye swept the gold medals on offer.

